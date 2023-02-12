Plant-based diet best for heart
I was disappointed by the health column published February 7 on female heart attacks.
The author said, “Be proactive and take preventative measures to take care of your heart health…” But the author did not relay up-to-date heart health science which says eat plants and avoid animal products. Animal products are high in cholesterol and saturated fat which clog arteries and lead to heart attacks.
I understand that our mothers and grandmothers often fed us meat three times a day, but look at us now. Across our American culture we are fat and sick and, as Sonia Hasbun said, “ cardiovascular disease (also known as heart disease) is the #1 cause of death among women…”
Proactive and preventative measures can begin with a diet switch to 100% plant foods- to beans, greens, potatoes, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.
Reed Burkholder, Boise
Vouchers violate First Amendment
ESA vouchers violate the establishment clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Blaine Amendment in Idaho’s Constitution which separates church and state. I say this as a graduate of Sacred Heart School and Bishop Kelly High, as are my 5 siblings. My career as a speech-language pathologist began in Boise in 1975. For the next 45 years, I served children and youth in several Treasure Valley school districts, as well as in private, parochial, and charter schools. Based on those experiences, I strongly believe that public tax dollars should only fund public schools---not private schools, whether they be secular or religious in nature. Under the current system, parents can choose their preferred educational setting. Those who are religiously devout (like mine were) are free to tithe themselves to pay for their children’s parochial education. However, they have no right to force me to tithe for that purpose, which is exactly what the proposed legislation would do. Spend public funds only on public education and meet our constitutional mandate!
Gwynne McElhinney, Boise
Teacher article refreshing
I would like to thank the Idaho Press for their article on Courtney Linker the Melba Middle School teacher, featured in Saturday's edition. There is so much negative news about our public schools, this article was so refreshing. Ms. Linker was not only recognized for her ability to utilize various teaching tools but her positive influence on her students. Too many of our local, state and national politicians choose to vilify our public schools. They are ready to attack our teachers, curriculums, text books and even our vulnerable students. A free public school education is enshrined in our State Constitution. (Article IX Section 1) It is our obligation as citizens of Idaho to provide and fund properly these schools. To the many who want to take money from our Public Schools I offer the often used quotation: If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. We must continue to support our public schools, our teachers, and first and foremost, our students!
Michael Strollo, Boise
Tax, levy solution
It seems to me that a logical solution to both the school building funding and the excessive property tax problem would be for the state to fund building and repair of schools. This would eliminate the large school levies that are a large part of our property taxes. It would help everyone whether they rent or own their homes. Every time property taxes go up, so the rent of everyone renting an apartment or house. Idaho has had overly large surpluses in some part due to not doing their constitutional duty that requires public schools to be funded.
Ina Thompson, Nampa
No to OPE change
How do you keep your home in “tip-top” shape? You see what’s working properly, you stay on top of maintenance, you fix what’s broken, and you make plans for the inevitable big-ticket item that must be replaced.
That’s what the Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE) does for Idaho. For 30 years, this non-partisan commission (four Republicans, four Democrats) has researched and delivered vital, accurate reports that have driven major investments in health care, education, foster care, and more. Our legislators rely on the OPE’s objective, non-partisan reports as the road maps for what needs fixing in Idaho.
That could change, and not in a good way.
If Idaho House bill HB 68 passes, it would put the OPE exclusively under the control of Republican leadership. Idaho legislators from both parties need independent research and non-partisan findings. It is critical for the OPE to stay NEUTRAL AND NON-PARTISAN.
I urge all concerned citizens to contact your state senator (Fulcher or Simpson) and your state assemblyperson to tell them: NO on HB68.
Elizabeth Rodgers, Boise
Parental guidance
In your article, “AR-15s and Feminism,” Dr. Jamie Derrick and Patti Anne Lodge give excellent advice to help parents determine if a book is age-appropriate for children, and to warn about the danger of misinformation.
Dr. Derrick, professor of psychology, states, “. . . the type of information provided to them has to be screened because they’re cognitively still learning how to process and integrate information into their worldview.”
She adds, “Adults are responsible for socializing their children in safe, healthy ways,” and, “children are easily misled, especially by visual appearances.” She recommends that parents screen content before children consume it.
Patti Anne Lodge, former senator and school librarian agrees: “Parents can make the choices for what their children are reading.”
A question: When School Curriculum includes LGBTQ and gender dysphoria material with sexually explicit content and images, should not parents be allowed to do what Dr. Derrick and Ms. Lodge recommend – screen and “make choices for what their children are reading?”
I believe they should.
Robby Kautz, Eagle