Thank you
I want to thank the Press Tribune and Jim Jones for the weekly columns written by Mr. Jones. They are always well thought out, rational and timely. I especially agreed with his column of Sunday, February 7, regarding extremist groups. In my experience, people will often follow the lead of clergy, business and political leaders and respected local organizations. We need to continue to encourage these agencies and individuals to speak for unity and understanding and against violence in any form. Our political leaders and judiciary need to make clear that hate crimes and other negative behaviors that harm others will not be tolerated!
Melisande Turrittin, Garden City
Tolerance
Honor Black History month by defacing Lincoln Statue? BLM/Antifa-types declare they “have wonderful lawyers on our side that are at our beck and call”. The Southern Poverty Law Center is probably on their speed-dial. For decades “their” lawyers have twisted-laws-like-pretzels to accomplish the demise of traditional America. (burn flags = freedom of speech; murder preborn babies = like making a choice between pink or red lipstick; burn a business or police car = peaceful political protest; riot, kill a security guard = just another consequence of the “system” forcing the violent, peaceful protests.) Kamala Harris declares, “…not gonna stop...everyone beware…”
Teaching Tolerance is a publication (free subscription) I discovered in a government school teachers’ lounge; compliments of SPLC. I dare the average Idahoan to go read them.
How much tolerance will you be afforded when you are categorized as a patriotic, deplorable, nativist-bigot? Read Washington Examiner: Southern Poverty Declares War on Trump, with Michelle Obama Aides’ Help; and book, Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The anarchists, upon completion of their dirty-work, are going to be tossed to the side by the powerful elites who currently pull-their-strings. I would suggest these violent, peaceful, anarchists read Orwell’s 1984; utilizing a dictionary for the big words they won’t understand.
significant passages:
“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”
“It's a beautiful thing, the destruction of words.”
“Big Brother is Watching You.”
“One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship.”
Ronalee Linsenmann, Nampa
Children
Learning losses, health issues, parents losing their jobs, lack of socialization, lack of childcare, and food insecurity are hitting every community across Idaho during this pandemic. It is essential that we help students catch-up, keep-up, re-engage and re-connect. Afterschool and summer programs positively affect academic, health, social and emotional, and safety outcomes for youth. Given parents need supervision for their children while working or searching for jobs, quality child care, afterschool and summer programs are crucial to Idaho’s recovery.
Out-of-School programs provide opportunities while ensuring children are safe and fed. Programs are currently working hard to support families and students across Idaho. Many families lack access to programming, resulting in approximately 6,000 fewer hours of enrichment per individual, by the time a student graduates from high school. According to the Afterschool Alliance, for every child in an out-of-school program, four more are waiting to get in. These numbers demonstrate the need for support for programs to increase capacity and provide greater access. Governor Little re-emphasized, in his address to the State, that Idaho children are top priority. Let’s invest in children and families by providing the out-of-school opportunities needed to recover from disruptions of the pandemic and thrive in 2021
Anna Almerico, Boise
Notices
This is for the attention of the Idaho State House Lawmakers. First off you have dozens of pieces of legislation that have been introduced and most have been stalled or killed. I do not think it will be any different if you had the authority you are seeking during a state of emergency. Personally, I feel the governor needs his/her existing powers so the State of Idaho can get all the help it needs when it needs it! If you make it a requirement that he/she needs your approval or disapproval, then nothing would get done.
Also, I see in my “printed newspaper” that Rep. Jon Weber would like to end the requirement for public notices to be published in the newspapers. The public notices help keep everyone informed. Watch out folks he trying to mandate what can be printed. Will he next mandate that there be no printed newspapers; because people can get their news on a screen!
Rebecca McDonell, Kuna
Abortion
There are currently two proposed pro-life bills in the Idaho State House and they are being held up in committee. They need to be given a hearing and sent to the House floor with a YES vote. The babies need YOU to be a voice for them. I am urging you, the public, to be that voice by contacting the legislators and telling them to get busy and pass these bills NOW.
Here is some info you can use to get started: House Bill 17 is the No Public Funds for Abortion Act. This bill is in the House State Affairs committee. The chairman is Representative Brent Crane, 208-332-1058, BCrane@house.idaho.gov. This bill has 12 co-sponsors as of this writing. For more info you can contact Representative Bruce Skaug, 208-332-1178, BSkaug@house.idaho.gov or Senator Christy Zito, 208-332-1336, CZito@senate.idaho.gov. House Bill 56 is the Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act. This bill is sitting in the House Ways and Means committee. The chairman is Representative Paul Amador, 208-332-1048, PAmador@house.idaho.gov. For more information you can contact Representative Heather Scott, 208-332-1190, HScott@house.idaho.gov.
Again, I’m asking you to PLEASE be a voice for these innocent pre-born children. If we don’t, who will? We can no longer sit on the sidelines and continue to watch things happen. Look at the mess our country is in now. We are already paying a price because of our lack of concern and our uninvolvement.
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Broadband
Can anything good come out of a national crisis like Covid-19? On the whole, no. Nevertheless, Lessons Learned do arise for consideration.
During Idaho’s lockdown last year, it became painfully apparent in too many parts of rural Idaho that our state needs better broadband there. Not everyone in Idaho lives in the Treasure or Magic Valleys — let alone Pocatello or Idaho Falls. In fact, out of the 199 cities in Idaho, 166 are considered rural. At least half of those (and their surrounding area) have insufficient or no broadband.
2020 dictated that we shop, work, and educate from home. In order not to leave rural Idaho behind, a better broadband infrastructure must be built. That’s why a group of Idaho community leaders have joined together in an effort called Imagine Idaho. Their vision consists of serving all Idaho communities by promoting state policies favoring upgraded broadband in areas needing it and securing significant federal funding to deploy it in a pro-competitive, free-market way.
Idaho’s internet divide is real. Closing that divide in rural Idaho will advance Idaho’s overall quality of life, from telehealth to education, to efficient communication with fire and law enforcement services, not to mention an enhanced ability to work from home when necessary. All residents of the Gem State deserve this ability, not just urban residents. Consider how many young Idahoans could stay or come back to Idaho with better broadband in today’s rural work environment. Let your legislators know you support the efforts of Imagine Idaho!
Gordon Petrie, Emmett
Health measures
Defending good health practices and principles against an either politically motivated or ignorant mob has become common for both our State and Nation's chief executives. Both Boise's mayor and our state's Governor, despite these mobs' disruptions, deserve or full recognition, support and gratitude for their recent policies and actions to protect our health during this pandemic. Prior to his being sacrificed to fascist mobs words of a late Spanish poet may be appropriate despite my flawed recall:
"A festive mood soon fills the air,
The bullfight arena is becoming full,
But only one know why he's there,
He's the one who will fight the bull"
So struggle on good mayor and governor. Raucous crowds soon will quit the arena when this disease is dragged away.
But even more terrifying threats could stomp into our area again. Then brave matadors again will be needed to be jeered and cheered.
Frederick Bauer, Boise
Enough
A Message for the Statehouse Majority
Having watched the state legislature closely during my 20+ years in Idaho, I’ve seen some pretty pathetic sessions. The current session, however, rivals any in memory. Nearly a month in, this legislature appears in contention to beat last year’s effort, which was a strong candidate for “worst ever.”
Instead of actually working on real issues, we’re again subjected to the spectacle of legislators bloviating on their narrow pet causes—micro-managing the renaming of schools, ridiculous constitutional amendments on drugs, grossly ill-advised attempts to grab more power for themselves in emergencies. And NOT spending $900 million in much-needed federal pandemic aid. Looks to me like nothing but a performance to indulge majority members’ vanity while parading their self-righteous “conservative” bona fides.
Most Idahoans are concerned about concrete problems that affect them every day, which virtually scream for attention from the legislative majority. For goodness sake, drop the posturing and moralizing and buckle down to develop at least a few ways to address longstanding problems and make citizens’ lives better. Get serious about education funding (developer impact fees), property taxes (adjusting then indexing the homeowner exemption to market increases) and transportation infrastructure shortfalls ($240 million needed annually just for maintenance).
The message? Enough. You can be a show horse or a workhorse. Try checking your egos at the door and focusing on the things that will actually help the people of the state in tangible and practical ways. Isn’t that why you’re supposedly there?
CJ Petrovsky, Boise
Bias
Since the first few days after the 2020 presidential election, the mainstream media has been using the word "baseless" to describe accusations of voter fraud.
"Baseless accusations of voter fraud. Baseless accusations of voter fraud. Baseless accusations of voter fraud."
I don't ever remember reading or hearing the phrase "baseless accusations that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election." Not once did I hear or read that phrase from a mainstream media outlet.
For over two years we were told that the Muller investigation would, in fact, prove those allegations true. Ergo, there was no need to use the word "baseless" to describe them.
As a general rule, I don't subscribe to conspiracy theories, so I doubt there was enough voter fraud to effect the outcome of the 2020 election. But what if the Justice Department were to spend $32 million on a 2-year investigation (like they did with Trump and the Russians) and determine that there was, in fact, enough voter fraud to swing a few key states?
Would the mainstream press apologize for its use of the term "baseless" to describe such allegations? Would The Associated Press issue new guidelines for the use of such phrasing?
Their eagerness to so quickly dismiss claims of conspiracy when they might benefit Trump, while refusing to do so when they believed similar claims might damage him, is just one of the many ways in which the media has revealed its bias.
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Newspapers
I am opposed to putting legal notices online only. The newspapers provide a quick way to access this information. I am angry that our legislators want to make things less transparent. We need the newspapers more than ever now. I start my day with the Idaho Press and two cups of coffee. I don't need everything on an electronic device. I intent to write to my representative.
Lucile Summerlin, Nampa