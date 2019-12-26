Unproven efforts
Your Dec. 15 regurgitation of NuScale’s press release fails to mention that their Dirty Dozen nuclear reactors would produce more intensely radioactive waste, for which there is no final repository, than conventional reactors. That waste would remain in Idaho, likely forever, above the Snake Plain aquifer, the source of a third of Idaho’s irrigation and drinking water.
US taxpayers will pick up the tab for more than half of the Dirty Dozen’s construction costs, now pegged at $6 billion. While the power they generate may be carbon-free, the materials and energy that go into their construction are not.
The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems has been able to convince member utilities to buy only 124 MW—two reactors worth—of the 12 planned nukes’ output. The federal government will buy the remaining, very expensive power—with our money.
Your story promotes another unproven innovation as a boon, without any balancing information. Idahoans have decades of experience with the boosterism that accompanies these “advances” in nuclear technology. Their downsides are often revealed after the damage is done.
We still await the promised removal (by 2013) of some 900,000 gallons of highly radioactive liquid waste left from failed experiments with one of the prior great “advances”—spent fuel reprocessing. That untreated witches brew sits in underground tanks buried above the aquifer. Attempts to solidify and remove that waste have failed repeatedly, costing hundreds of millions of dollars.
Puff pieces like NuScale’s try to prop up the moribund nuclear-power industry as producing clean, efficient energy when the evidence is quite otherwise.
Alternatives—solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro—are cleaner and less costly than fossil and nuclear fuels. If NuScale’s technology is so promising, why aren’t private investors lining up to get in on the deal? Instead, we are asked to dump billions of tax dollars into these unproven efforts.
Gary Richardson, Boise
Country over party
To make sense of Congressman Simpson’s “GUEST COMMENTARY” I redacted all of the phrases which contained unsworn superlatives, suppositions, definitive’s, maximizers, mitigations, obfuscations, slurs, inflammatory labeling, degradations, blaming, equivocations and the off topic self serving self promotion.
Virtually the only factually uncontested part left was the first paragraph which ended with “I voted “No”…
The balance of his article did little to support his decision not to impeach Mr. Trump. Instead it reminded me of the old “smoke and mirrors” adage: “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with baloney” or perhaps Bart Simpson’s classic defense: “He Didn’t Do It, Nobody Saw Him Do It, There’s No Way Anyone Can Prove Anything!”
I did find common ground with Mike’s admission that “security assistance was paused” and his passing mention of some value in our Constitution.
Common sense dictates that when two parties claim completely opposite “facts” to be true, the real truth most likely lies somewhere in between.
But, when the truth becomes the first casualty, all that remains is confusion. If confusion suits your purpose then discounting the truth by declaring all opposing facts to be false, should be practiced at all times. Sound familiar?
With all due respect Congressman, truthful facts still matter! They have to! If facts don’t matter then the truth doesn’t matter and the most important concept in our nation of laws is threatened. When mere denial is given unimpeachable value against accusation, the guilty may get away with their deviance.
You spoke of your early vision of service as a Congressman, but you and others seem to have forgotten your oath of office to defend our country’s Constitution first and party second.
Perhaps voters will remove your embarrassment of having to swear to such a novel idea again in the future.
Kim Blough, Nampa
Do something good
A required class for every senior is government which is meant to help you learn about the way a government is formed and the rights that you and everyone have. For my government class, we are required to complete a certain amount of community activities for a project called the Citizen in Action. It is meant to help us get involved in and be a part of our community which I believe is one of the most important things for students that are about to be adults. This letter is one of the things that we can do to try and be a part of our community, so I wanted to write this in hopes of other students coming together to be a part of their community and do something good.
Jaclyn Morales, Nampa
Sham
Cheers to U.S. Representative Mike Simpson for his excellent account of why he voted against impeachment of President Trump. Thank you for speaking the truth about this impeachment sham!!
Judith Warner, Garden City
Our future
My name is Boyd Critchfield. I was born in Oakley Idaho on September 23, 1945. I have spent most of my life living in Utah. I return often to my beloved roots in Oakley. I consider Idaho my home. Idaho has amazing natural wonders. I am thrilled that through reclamation work performed by the Midas Gold Company, natural habitat destroyed by careless mining years ago will be mitigated.
I write this in support of reasonable, sound, scientific efforts to develop an environmental policy that will bring economic development to a much-needed area in my home state. I am confident that the restoration of natural habitat under the direction of federal agencies can be accomplished. Non-use of natural resources does not equate to wise use.
I support moving forward. Why should we allow mistakes of the past to define our future?
Boyd Critchfield, Taylorsville, Utah