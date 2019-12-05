Climate solution
Eco-Gifts for a Climate Solution
• Christmas is coming, the earth is getting hot;
• Please take a minute to cut back a kilowatt.
• If you haven’t got a minute, an eco-gift will do.
• If you’ve no friend to give it to, god bless you.
We all can play a part in the climate solution by giving eco-friendly gifts this holiday season. Carbon-saving gifts can fit every budget, ranging from a clothesline or LED lighting to a new e-bike or solar panel.
Yet, the greatest gift you might give is your active support for the Congressional climate solution in HR 763. By setting a price on carbon, we can stop and reverse the buildup of greenhouse gasses. And by giving back to each man, woman and child in America their fair share of the money collected, no one will feel an unfair economic burden. HR763 does both things fairly, effectively and just fast enough to stop the destructive climate swings before it’s too late. Learn more about carbon fee and dividend as the most viable solution to the climate crisis at www.citizensclimatelobby.org.
Donald Kemper, Boise
History of the plaza
I would like to make some corrections to a letter that was published in the Idaho Press Opinion page on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 under the name of Oscar Evans. First let me advise that I no longer live inside the city limits of the great City of Caldwell, but in the County, hence i have no vote in the City Council race. Now in the letter penned by Mr. Evans, whom I have not met, it states that the Indian Creek Plaza was the vision and work of both Hanna and John McGee. The actual Plaza idea started a number of years ago and was the vision of Mr. Andy McCluskey and was taken up by him and the following individuals who were meeting monthly under the name of Caldwell Economic Development. They were, Andy McCluskey, Gene Schaffer, Dave Gipson, Jim Thomssen, Bob Carpenter, and Ray Wolfe. We met in the office of Steve Fultz at least monthly if not more often. It was through this vision that this same group of citizens made a formal presentation to the Caldwell Urban Renewal District to purchase the Kings Variety Store property from the Salvation Army, who was gifted the property by the King Family. The Urban Renewal District saw the merit in the vision and moved forward to purchase the property the the Caldwell Economic Development Committee proposed to become the Plaza. I am not sure Mr. Evans knew the history of the vision, the movement to purchase, and negotiations that took place that lead to the current Indian Creek Plaza.
Raymond Wolfe, Caldwell
Impeach Trump
The Liar King told or repeated 13,435 falsehoods or misleading statements in his first 993 days in office.
He constantly lies that Democrats support open borders. You cannot find one example of a Democrat taking that position.
There were more jobs created during Obama’s last 33 months than during Trump’s first 33.
The tariffs are paid by American consumers not by China, etc. Trump has passed about $25 billion of your extra cost to farmers hurt by his trade war.
The National debt has increased $3.1 trillion during Trump’s 1st 3 years due to his tax cut for the rich.
1173 polling places have closed since his election in order to prevent people in poor areas from voting.
He has basically destroyed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau which saved consumers over $12 billion. Of course, this was money recovered from crooked businesses.
The Dow grew 46% during Obama’s first 3 years and 25% during Trump’s first 3 years.
The unemployment rate has been steadily dropping since 2011. No change under Trump.
Growth in middle class income has slowed under Trump.
The trade deficit grew rapidly during Trump’s 1st 2 years and is about $50 billion/year higher than when he took office.
During Obama’s term, the number of uninsured dropped by 20 million. It has grown by about 2 million underTrump.
The Muller Report clearly spelled out that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election and that the Trump campaign cooperated with them by supplying them with information about which states they needed to bombard with their propaganda.
Muller’s report showed that Trump did obstruct justice at least 10 times.
He is now obstructing justice by telling numerous people that they do not have to respond to legal subpoenas issued by the House.
Make America Great Again. Impeach Trump.
Leo Faddis, Kuna
To Gov. Little
We hope you will take a moment and read this letter with an open heart and mind as this is being written with a lot of concern, fear and frustration that we hope will possibly shed light on a very large problem that a lot of Idaho citizens are experiencing. The problem is the ever-increasing Property Taxes. We personally know because our property taxes have been increasing so much in the past several years and it is very scary. This past year our taxes went up 17%, but they have increased 91% in the past 6 years. If this trend continues our taxes will double again in just over 4 years. We know of so many family and friends who have taxes that have increased so much that they are afraid of losing their homes. We are talking about people who have retired, who love the homes they own and have lived in for most of their lives, and who love this great state. It feels so fulfilling and wonderful when you pay off a mortgage and finally own your home and property.
We know there has to be a solution out there somewhere. We feel that if you and the legislature can get together and really work on this problem you might be able to somehow slow the increase on existing homeowners by removing the cap on the homeowners exemption of $100,000 and allow it to increase with the rate of the assessed value increase.
We wanted to let you know how very happy we were when you were elected Governor, and believe you have already done some great things. Thank you for listening and we hope you will share this with whoever you believe might help you to handle this situation.
Rick and Nancy Emerson, Boise
Willing to wait
In answer to Claudia Havery of December 1st
It is so sad when you Trump haters drink the cool-aid while listening to the talking heads and miss the boat to the truth. Ambasator Sondland was one of the few out of the whole bunch that had even met the president. All the others were expressing their opinions of what they heard second or third hand, no first hand.
Not sure where you got that Sondland said “ yes it was quid pro quo”. Under oath he testified when he asked President Trump “ what he wanted to do” the president said “I want nothing, no quid pro quo, have him do what is right”. Can’t get much plainer than that. When asked, all witness said they knew of nothing impeachable. It’s obvious you didn’t read the transcript or watch the hearings ( except on CNN).
As to President Trump not doing anything. He rolled back business crippling regulations and he enacted executive orders that started the ball rolling to the highest, strongest stock market, lowest unemployment in 60 years. Lowest ever for the black population and Hispanics. After the repressive regulations and job loss of the last administration, he did a lot his first years. These thing could not have happened without the congress stopping the disastrous Obamacare and many other items.
The whistle blower IS third party hearsay. The Democrats touted him as the expert for his bad report on bad information. Now the Democrats won’t even let him testify because they know he will point his finger back at them as originators
He is not my favorite person, but he is getting this country heading in the right direction. He has a long way to go to make me happy. I’m willing wait and support him.
Wayne Butterfield, Meridian
Moral fiber
Both Trump and Mulvaney have admitted extorting and bribing Ukraine. There is an eye/ear witness to Sondland discussing this crime with trump while on an un-secure cell phone in Ukraine, with Russia obviously listening. Pence, Pompeo, and Guiliani are also up to their ears in this, in other words, a huge chunk of the White House and State Department was in on this crime.
Meanwhile Senators Crapo and Risch, Representatives Simpson and Fulcher stand behind Trump and against impeachment, as does the rest of the GOP-Cult of Trump and the FOX/Trump News Machine.
Our delegation has supported Trump and his many unconstitutional and possibly criminal activities for some time--three years. If they had a moral fiber it appears now to be long gone, same for most of the GOP-Cult of Trump.
Hopefully we the voters have not lost our moral integrity. This is our last hope, we are our last hope. We must stand for our democracy, our rule of law, our national security, and our Constitution. We must vote to defend our national security from falling totally to Putin/Kremlin policy points.
Time to vote all five of them out of office: Trump, Risch, Simpson, and Fulcher in 2020, Crapo in 2022. We are what’s left of the moral fiber in the GOP-Cult of Trump and we must exercise it.
Dallas Chase, Boise
Quantum mechanics
I recently came across an article which revealed that several scientific properties assumed to be true really aren’t. In my schooling [and in society in general], atoms were [and still are] represented as a nucleus round which electrons elliptically orbit.
Originally the orbits were round but further assumptions favoured the elliptic; thus, Hydrogen had a single neutron in orbit, for example. Well, Quantum Mechanics have recently shown that’s not really the case.
The worth of science is how it evolves in the understanding of the Universe. In Physics, Nuclear Physics didn’t replace Newtonian Physics but simply added a new layer of understanding. The aforementioned article added a quip about Quantum Mechanics: “Those who think they understand Quantum Mechanics don’t”. You know, if you replace “Quantum Mechanics” with “The Trinity”, you arrive at the same conclusion.
So, a scientist, trained in Quantum Mechanics, will have a different level of misunderstanding than me, who isn’t so trained. A Christian, who has gone through Bible based seminary, will have a different level of misunderstanding on the Trinity than a brand new Christian, who simply chose to believe in Jesus.
As it is written: “Trust not on your own understanding”.
William Place, Boise
Dark side
We subscribed initially to the Idaho Press over a year and a half ago because we felt the Boise paper was terrible, way too liberal and bias. We now are facing the same dilemma with the Idaho Press. You are, sadly, turning into the Boise paper. You miss a lot of news or just fail to print it for some reason. An example is that President Trump made a historic visit to Afghanistan for Thanksgiving, met with the troops and ate with them and then met with the Afghani President to restart peace talks with the Taliban. Where were you when this happened? I am very sorry to see you moving to the “dark side”.
Dick Williams, Garden City
Editor’s note: The Idaho Press prioritizes local stories over national coverage.
Once upon a time
Our world has lost faith because of to many false prophets who prey on the frail and weak with broken promises of security and a better world but look at all around and see the ugly and dark world we live in. Children are fighting to survive on the mean streets of our war torn cities only to be dying at a young age and where is the media outrage or Hollywood and our elected officials who ignore the people who plea for help. We have those in Hong Kong and Venezuela fighting for freedom and their rights being trampled and violated because some politicians and Hollywood are afraid to have a voice to stand up. Once upon a time we stood up and came to the aid of others and now we run like Hollywood, media and some politicians who lack integrity and courage to speak the truth but as far as I’m concerned they are the Devil’s advocate, Our forefathers sacrificed a lot in the name of freedom as well as other countries that resisted tyranny but today we have some who are gutless and cowards when it comes to standing up to tyranny. Our world has surrendered the white flag but I respect those who stand up to the BS propaganda being pedaled and those who think socialism is the answer because ask those who have been tortured and executed in socialist countries and the mass genocide left behind but we are a world that will collapse because of our own ignorance. God gave us so much yet man is bent on destroying it because man is ruled by greed and power but if he could see the light he would see the truth and the error of his ways.
John Landers, Wilder
Lip service
After reading Friday’s paper its apparent that the city of Nampa and transportation agencies are only paying lip service to concerns about traffic impacts of the Amazon facility. Considering the impact on local traffic caused by an added 7000 vehicle trips per day, the list of road improvements is woefully incomplete. The highest priority should be to keep Amazon vehicles from clogging local roads. Amazon should pay for and install their own access to I-84. I have been a resident of the area to be impacted by Amazon for 20 years and am very concerned about the horrendous congestion on streets on the north side of Nampa. This has been going on for years, especially during major events at the Idaho Center. Just this week I witnessed bumper to bumper west-bound traffic backed up on Cherry Lane from the the 4-way stop at Can-Ada Road all the way to Star Road. Another day the north-bound traffic on Idaho Center Blvd was so bad it took an hour for me to travel about 2 miles from Walmart to my home. Aside from Amazon having its own access to I-84, here are a few other needed improvements. First, the city of Nampa needs to make Idaho Center Blvd four lanes all the way to Cherry Lane. The road department has consistently ignored the congestion caused by the two lane constriction at the north end of IC Blvd. Secondly, a traffic light is needed at the Cherry Lane/Can-Ada Road intersection, not a round-about. The recent housing developments on Cherry Lane and on Can-Ada should have triggered these improvements. Thirdly, the traffic signals on Idaho Center Blvd and Garrity need to be coordinated to accommodate traffic movement north and south, not just freeway traffic.
Robert Braun, Nampa
Not funny
I second the person who found Doonesbury unfunny. It is a weekly attack on Trump. Where is the humor? Put it on the editorial page or replace it with a funny comic.
Jo Ellen Ringer, Middleton