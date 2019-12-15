Disappointed
Dear Editor and Readers, I've not written for a while so decided to write in. Disappointed in our FBI, what have our city, county, and state law enforcement agencies done over the years to falsely disparage us, our family members, our neighbors, and our leaders? Why do people remain in jails before they are even proven guilty? Guilty until proven innocent. This has been and is our country! I'm very disappointed in Law Enforcement.
Michael Forsberg, Nampa
Falling behind
Where have our Statesmen gone?
You will be able to tell how old I am with what I will be talking about. Our elected officials for both the State and Federal office have abandoned both their oath of office and our state and federal Constitutions.
The President in both his campaigning and since his election, has asked several foreign governments to provide him with political dirt on his political opponents. Our states elected officials have Flash Mobbed a super secured conference room. We have a Congressman who has asked us to stand behind a president that talked to the presidents of Turkey and Russia and then abruptly ordered the removal of our troops out of a small country that has lost 14,000 troops in our fight against ISIS. This resulted in the murder of women and children in a move to benefit Turkey and Russia by invading this country for themselves. The president said that people needed to suffer some pain, is murdering women and children “some pain”? The president sent those troops to defend an OIL Field. Do we follow the Constitution or give sole power to a president who doesn’t believe or respect the need for 3 branches of Government? If we belief this we don’t need congress.
Where are the Statesmen of the past, Statesmen that the public revered because they stood up for Democracy, our Country and the Constitution of the United States of America. We have 3 branches of the government. The Statesmen of the past didn’t always stand for all of the people but all of the people knew they stood for the Country. It is sad to see the fears of our founding father unfolding by a president who feels that he alone has the power to control OUR Country and Our Democracy.
Diane Jensen, Meridian
Stand up for life
On 22 Jan 73, SCOTUS made a decision to legalize abortion up to and including the third month of gestation. Shortly thereafter came their decision, Doe v. Bolton, to “legalize” abortion up to the point of birth. Three reasons why they were wrong and out of line: 1. A physician with the use of today’s modern technology, such as 3D/4D ultrasounds, can’t deny that what is inside the mother’s womb is a living human person who has a heartbeat approximately 21 days after fertilization. 2. The Bible is clear in determining when life begins according to what scripture says in Psalm 139:13-16, Isaiah 1:5, Luke(the Physician) 1:34-45: as well as other references. 3. Finally, it is the legislature’s job to create laws, not the judges.
Can those of us who say we are followers of Christ and His word (the Bible) take a stand and speak up for the unborn? If we don’t, we will be held accountable for our non-action. These little ones are made in God’s image (Imago Dei) just as we are. We can no longer stand on the sidelines and do nothing.
I plead with all those who say they are pro-life to heed the warning of James 2:18-20 which says that your faith without works is dead. Don’t be a PLINO (Pro-Life In Name Only). Take a stand for righteousness. To quote Bonhoeffer “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” He was a church pastor in Germany during the Nazi holocaust. If he could take a stand for life when it endangered his own life, then we can take a stand for life today. Hebrews 12:3-4. Stand up for Jesus! Stand up for life!
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Impeach Trump
Whoever gave Chuck Malloy the headline, “Partisanship wins in impeachment battle” (Idaho Press, 12/10), got it wrong. Impeachment is contrary to the partisan interests of Democrats. Rather, it is a principled defense of our constitutional government, and may well hurt Democrats politically. Impeachment is a courageous act dictated by the President’s flouting of his oath of office.
Mr. Malloy’s piece suggests an equivalence between the opinion of constitutional scholar David Adler and the opinion of Representative Russ Fulcher. Only by handicapping, in the sense of a golf handicap, could Rep. Fulcher be equal to Dr. Adler, on that subject at least.
Rep. Fulcher reportedly urges his constituents to “take the time to look at the direct testimony, read the transcripts, and form your own individual opinions on the matter.” OK. After watching hours of the televised testimony, my individual opinion is that President Trump did it and should be impeached.
James Runsvold, Caldwell
Bolstering growth
As the holiday season hits its peak, Idaho’s congressional delegation could give Idahoans a sweet gift by spurring clean energy development and incentivizing clean vehicles through tax incentives.
These tax incentives would bolster the growth of energy storage, solar, wind, and electric vehicle industries.
Idaho has a long history of developing clean energy resources through hydropower and biomass, and it is very important than we maintain our clean energy momentum and energy independence. Every dollar invested in building a clean energy economy helps generate numerous benefits to Idaho, including new industries and jobs, long-term reductions in energy costs, reduced air pollution, less energy price volatility for consumers, and a more resilient and reliable electric grid.
Idaho holds enormous potential for renewable energies like solar, wind, and geothermal development that could be unlocked through cost-effective tax policies such as these:
- S. 1142, the “Energy Storage Tax Incentive and Deployment Act of 2019,” which would extend to energy storage systems the same 30 percent investment tax credit (ITC) currently offered to PV solar.
- S. 1094, the “Driving America Forward Act,” which would increase the number of electric vehicles that are eligible for the existing EV tax credit.
- Extension of the ITC for solar, PTC for wind and other clean energy technologies.
Please urge Senators Crapo and Risch to add their support for passing the above clean energy and electric vehicle tax incentives in an end-of-year spending package.
In the House, please ask Representatives Simpson and Fulcher to support the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now bill, which largely mirrors the above Senate bills.
Lisa Hecht, Boise
No off roads
How interesting! A report from my congressman, Russ Fulcher, on what is going on in his world, the real world of Washington, D.C. ? Is this the same Russ Fulcher that was demonstrating in front of the legal meeting of the House of Representative? Screaming and hollering and jumping up and down and holding himself like some college kid? Fulcher says that the White House has a duty to investigate any reports of wrong doing. Why is he then complaining when the House does its constitional duty?
I shouldn't call him my congressman since I didn't vote for him, but then my taxes are paying his salary. Like "the Donald" used to say, "Your Fired!"
I counted at least seventeen re-tweets by Fulcher straight from the orders of the day from the White House. Fulcher at least ought to add his two-bit opinion to his rehash.
Worst case scenario -- the House votes to impeach, the GOP votes to not impeach, the Donald spends most of that money in his campaign chest, Said to be more than all of those 2020 democrats put together, and then goes into the election, buys it and then four more years!! AAaaaggghhhh -----
Say it ain't so, Joe! Where can I go vote twice? My old miner's shack in the Owyhee's with no off roads leading in.
Ray Heidt, Homedale
Coward
Mike Crapo is blocking the election security bill. He's a coward and this marks him as a traitor who wants our elections to be stolen. Lock him up.
Brian Amberg, Boise
Challenging
As I read the letters to this newspaper complaining about the leftist tilt of most of the columnists on its editorial page, I'm reminded of a conference I attended when I was working in the business. The editor of the Idaho Falls Post-Register at the time was talking about similar complaints he received from his readers.
Yes, Idaho Falls was a conservative community, he admitted, but he loaded up his editorial page with left-leaning voices because he believed a goo editorial page, in his words, should "challenge" its readers.
Got it?
So by that standard, we should expect the editorial pages of newspapers in left-wing strongholds such as Boston, Seattle, New York and San Francisco to have editorial pages chock full of right-of-center voices, right? You know, because editorial pages should "challenge" their readers.
Actually, no. The editorial pages of those publications are almost entirely left-wing because, in the words of their editors, they should "reflect the values of their communities."
See how this works, folks?
Phil Bridges, Nampa