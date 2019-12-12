Welcome
I would like to respond to Mr. Robert Taylor's Taxed to death letter in the Dec. 8th edition. Mr. Taylor welcome to the Red party. Unfortunately there is no Blue Party anymore. At least not as it once was. Now it is pure socialism at the top and in some cases on down. The likes of President Truman and Kennedy are spinning in their graves over what the once Democratic Party was. The headlong rush to tax the wealthy and corporations into oblivion will have devastating consequences. Anyone ever get a job from a poor person? I know full well what happens when a company that I worked for for 19 years and 9 months closed the doors. My pension of $2200 a month went with it. Again welcome.
Dale Nelsen, Nampa
Idaho's salmon
The science is clear, human impact on Salmon populations and their environment is the primary cause of their dire situation. What is not clear is how our society, and more specifically, Idaho’s lawmakers will respond. The ultimate decisions from Idaho’s lawmakers will affect not just the hundreds of thousands of those who live, work and recreate along Idaho’s rivers, but each and every person born after them into the same roles and values who believe in the survival of Salmon. At this perspective, we are talking about millions and millions of future individuals who many never get to experience Idaho’s Salmon at all, unless action is taken. Should action fail and Idaho’s Salmon populations lapse into extinction, I imagine the long story of Salmon’s eventual end will be looked back on with sadness, frustration and anger. Idahoans will ask, what went wrong, and how did this happen? When all there is left of Salmon is aquarium stocks and stories, Idahoan’s will ask, what could have been done but wasn’t? While each Idahoan has a shared and collective responsibility in Salmon’s survival, I ask what legacy do lawmakers, with the most power in deciding Salmon’s fate, choose to leave behind?
William Tiedemann, Boise
A black cloud
In reading "Some government rollbacks hurt quality of life" by Judy Ferro this beautiful Tuesday morning, December 10th, I found myself wondering how Ms. Ferro could possibly see a "glass half empty" in virtually every word she penned. What a depressing view of World. She literally found (or created) a black cloud in every recent positive accomplishment. Politics are wonderful in that we can find balance in discussion of facts and find constructive dialogue in healthy discussions. But what a horrible thing, to stare into an empty cup and still complain that a few refreshing drops still remain.
Perhaps I should just add one more negative thing to ponder here that Ms. Ferro seems to have overlooked. It is the one thing that her Political Party seems to champion that flies in the face of the "quality of life" of which she speaks. More than 2,000 of America's most vulnerable and innocent Child Citizens will die today because the Democratic Party feels that a parent somehow has a right to have a medical "professional" take that innocent life. Now THAT is depressing... and it is a daily occurrence.
With that perspective... I am totally lost as to her point of opinion.
Keith Weber, Caldwell
Disappointed
Dear Editor and Readers, I've not written for a while so decided to write in. Disappointed in our FBI, what have our city, county, and state law enforcement agencies done over the years to falsely disparage us, our family members, our neighbors, and our leaders? Why do people remain in jails before they are even proven guilty? Guilty until proven innocent. This has been and is our country! I'm very disappointed in Law Enforcement.
Michael Forsberg, Nampa
Waiting for action
Ok, I am so confused. Most citizens of Idaho are a Republicans. You are supposed to be for honor, patriotism, and upholding the Constitution. How on God's green earth can you go along with our senators blocking legislation that protects our elections? How can you justify allowing our election system to be infiltrated by anyone or any country with enough clout to bastardize our country's sovereign right to elect its president and its representatives & senators without interference? Help me to understand. Why aren't Idahoans telling Crapo and Risch, Simpson and Fulcher, to reach across the isle and compromise, like legislators are supposed to do? I am not stupid. But I am seriously at a loss for understanding your actions, or lack thereof. Both citizens and senators. Please explain.
The presidential election is not the only office at stake in 2020, which is a whole different conversation. At least one Idaho Senator is up for reelection. So far, our senators have done nothing for our country or our state. They actually failed to help reinstate the Violence Against Women Bill to protect women. This leaves Idaho women at more risk than ever before. Over 400 bills just sit on the Senate floor, waiting for action. Our senators are not doing anything to produce compromise bills for the House to reconsider. They just sit there and collect taxpayer money every month. I am an Independent. I need to understand if you want my vote.
Brenda Garrett, Nampa