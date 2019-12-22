ERA history
This is a footnote to Betsy Russell’s Dec. 15 article on Idaho’s role in the Equal Rights Amendment ratification saga.
I was a reporter for United Press International in 1972, covering the State Senate. One day Sen. Edith Miller Klein, R-Boise, rose to present the resolution to ratify the ERA. I don’t recall having heard anything about the ERA prior to that time. In any event, when the voting began, most of the men in the Senate voted against it. Then, with great laughter, they began changing their votes from “no” to “aye,” one at a time, until the final vote was recorded: 31-4 in favor of ratification. Those initial “no” votes were just a way to tease Sen. Klein. That was the attitude then: nothing in the ERA to worry about, just a good idea. Really, why shouldn’t women have the same rights as men?
In later years, as the ERA became controversial, I frequently heard opponents of the ERA say their problem wasn’t with equal rights for women, but rather that this was a states’ right issue. Phooey on that. That always reminded me of the old saying that when someone says it’s not about the money but rather the principle, you can pretty much bet it’s about the money.
Lindy High, Boise
Don’t be silent
An ecumenical group of nine from Boise spent a week in November in El Paso with a Border Immersion Program in November. We went to see for ourselves what was happening at the border. Each day we learned about some aspect of the complex immigration system at the border.
We visited with Border Patrol and a District court in Las Cruces where people were brought in shackles, sentenced and sent back to their country of origin. We met with Immigration attorneys who help refugees navigate the immigration system. The public is not allowed to view a detention centers. Some of the refugees told us about conditions in the detention centers such as overcrowding, sleeping on cold cement with no blankets, not enough food and in general unlivable conditions.
In Juarez we went feed an encampment of 300 Mexican refugees waiting to cross the border. Winter is settling in and they are living in lean-to tents with no resources such as food, blankets or heat. Children are getting sick.
As we have been sharing our experience, the question we hear most often is, “What can we do to help this situation?” Iglesia Luterans Cristo Rey in El Paso is where we experienced their Border Immersion Program and their ministry to refugees on the Juarez side of the border. Annunciation House is a ministry for refugees who are waiting for their court hearing and connect them to their family or sponsors across the country. They help them travel to their locations to wait for their hearings. Asylum seekers only have a 3% chance of receiving that status in Texas.
Do not be silent with your decision makers at the Federal level of the needed reform in immigration, and the refugee systems and the conditions in U.S. Detention Centers.
Vivian Parrish, Boise
The greatest nation
The ground was hard as concrete. A fog-like mist obscured the view. But the words were distinct. Just beyond a clearing the melody “Silent Night” echoed from hidden trenches and unknown enemies. Fellow soldiers on the opposite side responded with a chorus of “The First Noel.”
An uncommon common ground.
It was the advent of Christmas, just five months into World War I. Fighting had been fierce. Save for America’s Civil War, this was perhaps one of the most gruesome in history. Yet Germans took the unprecedented risk. They hoisted Christmas decorations from their trenches and called for cease fire. Their combatants – members of the Royal Irish Rifles fighting for the British Army – accepted.
Guns were silent as both sides met in the middle, exchanged what meager rations they had, and engaged in a friendly football match.
This became the Christmas Truce of 1914, a time when gunfire paused and “Silent Night” prevailed.
How does that apply today?
We are engaged in an intense war – brother against brother; neighbor against neighbor; friend against friend. The great ideological divide of 2019 is not economic or geographic; it is political. The intensity of debates about impeachment and the worthiness of President Donald J. Trump to lead our nation deeply divide us. It has scarred us. The President’s actions and character are either indefensible or heroic, depending on your political affiliation.
The chasm between political parties has never been wider or deeper. Debate has never been more rancorous.
It may be years before the wounds of raging debate heal, but let us remember the interlude of 1914. Let us resolve to rise above political differences. Let us agree to disagree in civility and respect. Perhaps even harmony.
The greatest nation on earth was born for such.
Mel Coulter, Kuna
Concerned
I am very concerned over the dog and pony show the Democrats have put on over the impeachment of President Trump. I stand with Donald Trump, not that I appreciate all his tweets and sarcasm, but the positive influence he has had on our economy and his fight for religious freedom. God has given us this wonderful country as long as we worship Him and His son, Jesus Christ, as our spiritual leaders and guide in our lives.
The Democrats go on and on and on about protecting our great Republic. I am more concerned about most of their candidates pushing for socialism and the government providing everything for everybody. We as a people cannot pay for everything for everybody. Our welfare assistance is being pushed to the limit and is expanding every year.
I am concerned that the Democrats will win the presidential race along with both houses of congress. If this happens what protection do we have to keep our great, God given government in place rather than rolling over to the Democrats desire to become a socialistic society?
I pray every day that the American People with come to their senses and realize our need to rely upon our God and keep His commandments in order to maintain our freedom and the wonderful life style most of us enjoy. The world is becoming darker every day and we must have a people who will strive to make it more holy and overcome the power of evil.
Lynn Robinson, Nampa
More help needed
Recently, I met my old friend at Walmart in Boise, Idaho. She got married a few months ago. In the depths of our conversation, she told me that she was tortured, threatened and beaten by her husband on a daily basis. She tried to commit suicide several times because of being incapable of handling stress and anxiety. She was forced to obey the set of rules and regulations. She couldn’t complain to the police, nor she could leave the home.
In this 21st century, she is facing domestic violence which is a major threat to society. Domestic violence leads to the creation of many social issues in the community. Victims of domestic violence are forced to do the works that they are not willing to and are given harsh punishments and are treated worse than mad wild animals.
However, domestic violence can be eliminated from society by not only providing penalties for those who practice domestic violence, but also by providing education, conducting public awareness program, organizing prevention program, and by helping women to be economically stable and independent. This can be done by every member of the family, society and the government. If my friend’s families were punished for their evil work, then her life would be colorful like anyone else in this entire world.
Dipika Lamichhane, Boise
Stop racism
As a black man I experienced too many racisms around the world I was watching a soccer game that took place in Italy. Napoli against inter and in inter’s team had a black player. Every time he touches the ball the crowd calls him the unspeakable names and what I thought it was just rivalries, however, it wasn’t. The player left the pitch cry and went directly to the locker room, he couldn’t finish the game. I stay till the gave finished and when the commentary started one journalist ask one of the FIFA federations a question “what action are you guys talking about the racism?” The federalist answered, “what can we do his black”. Seriously? The federation? They have many ways to take action on things like that especially when it is happening on the soccer field. Experiencing something like that affected me because the next day I went to a local warehouse store and I forget my card in the car, I was with my mom and the security guide could let me pass since I don’t have the card but anyone else was passing without stopping them except us and my mom asked: “why he isn’t stopping them?” I respond I don’t know maybe he doesn’t think we can afford the card or just because we are black. Having a different color doesn’t define someone’s life or behavior. People aren’t equal, but together we can stop racism around the world to build a better society in the future for everyone. We can stop looking at the colors and stare living has a family. There’s nothing I love more In this state than it people. They’re so nice they smile every time the quick to help whenever you are struggling. To see this going around the world there’s nothing
Justin Kagayo, Boise
Piling on
United Vision for Idaho, (UVI) or PC Police for Idaho?? I Goggled UVI and Facebook on this “progressive coalition”, (their words) looking into their mission statement. After reading it, I wondered how they became the “shot callers” on what is extremest efforts and extremest organizations. There are only 3 parties in this dispute: the homeowner, CBH, and the HOA. I don’t have a dog in this fight, except to witness UVI piling on the situation, and telling the rest of us that somehow this must be an evil issue! The HOA even said that those involved are working towards a resolution. Reading the article, the readers could assume a coloration between the homeowner, and white nationalist groups that (UVI) claim is on the rise in eastern Idaho. Scenario: I was born in Panama, but have white skin. If I put up a statue of Robert E. Lee in my yard, does that imply I’m a white nationalist?? I wonder what stand UVI took last year when Hispanic students at a high school in CA positioned the US flag upside down, and raised up the Mexican flag. Oh wait, that wasn’t hate, that was a display of free speech. Right? Maybe UVI needs to remember there are other ethnic groups that hate and need to be called out, instead of always putting the blame on whites. At a time when we have an impeachment playing out in D.C., there’s enough hate to go around without inciting!! I think that UVI needs to take up a different cause, save some trees or whales, but don’t dictate to me how to think. We already have a socialist party, thank you. Merry Christmas, or whatever you say is PC.
Gene Martin, Emmett
Abandonment
The US Forest Service got caught abandoning its duty and its public trust responsibility by allowing Midas Gold, Inc. to write the critical biological assessment of the effects of Midas’ proposed gold mine on threatened and endangered species. (“Documents: Mining Company Writing Own Environmental Report”, Idaho Press, Dec. 13). Midas spokesperson McKinsey Lyon said it’s normal for a company to write its own biological assessment.
Ms. Lyon might just be right. Didn’t the Federal Aviation Administration similarly abandon its duty and its public trust responsibility when it allowed Boeing Corporation to write its own safety reports on Boeing’s 737 Max airplane?
Charles Ray, McCall
Need home ec
Growing up we are told that high school is supposed to prepare you for the future and get you ready to be an adult by showing you what to expect, and how to do what is expected. As a high school student and an adult, I can say I have learned none of that. High school has taught me how to find x , solve for y, write an essay in 45 minutes, and even different theories of the universe but not once have I been taught something that really matters after you graduate high school like how to balance a check book, proper interview etiquette, or even how to do taxes. These are very important things that many young adults don’t know how to do because no one ever taught them. Why are we expected to learn how to create a PowerPoint presentation, when we should be learning basic life skills? When my parents were in high school, they had a class called home economics that taught them how to do these things to help them succeed in life. I feel high schools need to bring classes like that back to help educate teens and young adults to make the transition to adulthood easier and less stressful. Thus, providing a better economy and stronger community.
Kallista Hernandez, Nampa
More info needed
I’m not sure when we arrived at a point where even news publications like the Associated Press feel compelled to peddle misinformation and lies. Are times that tough for reporter Keith Riddler and the Associated Press that they’d purposely push out a story – as they did on December 13 – that so grossly misstates the role Midas Gold is playing in the crafting of its draft Biological Assessment (BA). It’s abundantly clear from reading that piece that Mr. Riddler has less than a laymen’s understanding of the federal permitting process. That he has little regard for fact-checking and verifying information before publication. What he’s implying Midas is doing couldn’t be further from the truth. Yes, the company is playing a role in drafting the BA, but that’s not the final say in the matter – federal regulators get that distinction. Furthermore, this is common practice with projects of this size and there are countless examples to support this fact – found on the internet, no less – that Mr. Riddler would have discovered if he wasn’t in such a rush to believe the crazy tale told to him by long-standing opponents of the project. We probably cannot change this reporter’s behavior or lack of interest in the truth, but I can tell you all – that if you want to know more about the project or Midas Gold, give them a call, go to their website, or better yet, take them up on any of the hours they set aside for the community to visit their various offices each month.
Scott Freeman, Cascade