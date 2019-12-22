Need life skills class
Hello, i would like to write to you today to let you know what screwed up the high school curriculum is right now. we are told that in high school we will learn how to do things like doing taxes, paying bills, applying for loans, or building up credit. im currently a high school senior graduating in 5 months and i know how to do none of that. what i do know on the other hand is about 10 different ways to solve for a variable, i also know the most basic rights of the first 10 amendments, sure that may help me at some point, but not as much as the knowledge of how to do taxes, pay bills, apply for loans, or building credit would be for me in the future. i would like to see some sort of change of at least a class thought that teaches students these basic skills. i get that this very letter wont change anything at all, but i would like the media to know just how screwed up the education system is right now, at least in Idaho.
Brian Roberts, Nampa
Let them clean up
After reading a recent article about Midas Gold from the AP, we were left wondering, where was the other side of the story? The article seemed to be focused solely on misleading claims made by an environmental group and did not look into anything said or proposed by Midas Gold.
We believe that any company trying to do what Midas Gold is trying to accomplish would always follow the rules because everyone is watching everything they do. Also, when they’ve had so much invested, why would they ever do something that would disqualify them from accomplishing their project. In our experience of 47 years in business we know that it is a common practice for companies to assist with initial drafts of project documents. Midas Gold has been studying the historic Stibnite Mining District for nearly 10 years. They have the most knowledge of the area. It’s only right to share their research and knowledge with the regulators. We know that the final document and decision is left in the hands of regulators.
We are concerned about the current condition of the fish up in the Stibnite mining area. We personally investigated the area in August 2018. At that time, the fish couldn’t even swim to their native spawning grounds because an abandoned mine pit is in the way. Their habitat is slowly being choked by sediment and high levels of antimony and arsenic. Currently, these fish, protected under the Endanger Species Act, are not in the prime conditions others had lead us to believe.
It is our understanding that Midas Gold wants to clean up the site and protect fish. We should let them.
Ashley Thompson, Cascade
Another immoral tax
A Christmas Wish-List: For any government taxing unit that participated in taxing the people above and beyond the test of reasonableness, sensibleness and simple prudence. That test should be tied directly to the Inflation Rate as set by the Dept. of Labor. In 2019, that rate is 1.5%. In 2018, the rate was 1.9 % and in the last eight years, the combined inflation rate was 12.3% but my property tax and others has gone up well over 100% during the same time frame of 8 years. Any property tax increase should be limited to the inflation rate percentage. The State Legislature should adopt this methodology or similar as law when calculating property tax allowed by the various taxing districts and not allowing them to go beyond the inflation rate factor. For any government taxing unit that went into the back tax years and collected additional property taxes. This includes Ada County where the Commissioners went into the back years to collect more property taxes. That is just plain immoral and should be permanently banned and declared illegal by the State legislature. Terminate the Food Tax as it is the most regressive tax – based on income. Really – tax on food? Another immoral tax!
Galen Kidd, Boise