Impartial?
During the House Impeachment debate the contrast could not have greater. While the Democrats looked like true statesmen who were even willing to sacrifice their political careers in order to protect the Constitution, the Republicans looked like a bunch of unprincipled politicians willing to condone serious wrongdoing as long as it helped forward their agenda.
And now, as things move to the Senate we will be treated to the spectacle of Mitch McConnell falsely swearing the prescribed Oath of Impartially which is taken by all Senators before participating in an impeachment trial. This after Mitch McConnell has stated emphatically, “I am not an impartial juror. This is a political process. I’m not impartial about this at all”. Yet he will take the oath in order to participate and then maneuver the process to achieve his agenda.
If the Republican Party is going to survive much longer, it really needs to do some serious soul searching, acknowledge its mistakes and chart a new course based on equality, justice, integrity and fiscal responsibility. The concept of getting what you want by any means necessary, legal or otherwise, is not a viable platform from which to lead a nation.
Daryl Yandell, Nampa
Literacy key to success
Governor Little is making literacy his top K-12 priority. Literacy is so important. By 2nd or 3rd grade, a student’s literacy will begin to impact their overall learning, as they use their reading skills to acquire new knowledge. Poor reading skills translate to poor knowledge acquisition and poor future job opportunities. But schools aren’t solely responsible for literacy. If they were, then we would be living in a different society. I’d like to suggest t that Governor Little put some funds and effort towards supporting parents and families to encourage their young learners. As a kid, my mom took us to the library every week, and I regularly checked out the maximum of 10 books, and read them all each week. It also helped that she limited our TV time to 2 hours a week (this was before the internet and iPads, smartphones, etc), so our entertainment WAS reading. Let’s find a way to make our kids voracious readers so they can have more choices about their futures.
Cynthia Riley, Eagle
Take another look
In Sunday paper their was an article detailing the expenditure of millions of Dollars by Caldwell Urban Renewal to widen the Ustick overpass over the Interstate. It is quite likely this project would not be funded and left undone for the next 30 years creating a huge bottleneck and choke point at the overpass site where 4 lanes would be compressed to two going over the Interstate. You ask why is this needed? Anyone paying attention knows the commercial and residential development to the East of this overpass is exploding so there is little doubt this expansion is needed.
However, I would ask the question. Who is creating the congestion? My determination is that new residents and commercial are the root cause.
So why are they not being asked to pony up instead of every property owner in the county thru the magic of Urban Renewal. There is a very simple answer --IMPACT FEES — Caldwell Urban Renewal, Highway District , City of Caldwell and County Commissioners need to put the costs on the people creating the problem --not additional property taxes--I would suggest Caldwell UR take another look.
Hubert Osborne, Nampa
Take care of Earth
I live on the Snake River where there’s little light pollution at night to dim the stars of a December sky. Night skies are so black here, our area is under consideration for an IDSP (International Dark Sky Place) designation. When the sun’s set, I like to take a walk down the gravel road near my home. Often, I’ll look up to stare at the spray of stars overhead. As the song says, all is calm, all is bright.
One night many years ago I was watching the night sky and saw a remarkable thing. All the stars were twinkling except one. It looked like a small white smudge on a dark canvas. I went back inside the house to get a jacket and my binoculars. Through the binoculars I could easily see the tail of this “star.” The year was 1986, and I was viewing something people see only once every 75 or so years: Halley’s Comet.
Others have noticed the spectacular night sky here on the Snake River. In the next valley over, the Bruneau Sand Dunes State Park has a public observatory and hosts star shows March through October. But much can be seen with just the naked eye. Every morning now, around 5 o’clock, Mars rises in the east. It’s a distinctive-looking planet with its ochre color. Could we ever live on Mars, I wonder?
I think about this sometimes, star gazing Idaho skies, whether mankind could exist on other planets. Especially now, when we’re beginning to realize the devastating effects of climate change. There is no “Planet B” though. Scientific reports on the environment have made that very clear. We need to take better care of our planet: this beautiful blue globe, this special Christmas ornament hanging in space we call earth.
Diana Hooley, Hammett
Local news
Dear Idaho Press, I am so grateful for your efforts to keep coverage of what goes on in our community. I think it is so important for the community to have access to more information about what goes on throughout our city. For instance the coverage about the freeway construction and weather updates is essential for members of Caldwell. Without gradual updates about what goes on in our society, I think we stray farther apart as members of our community. This simple information provided to us by you is such a simple task, but allows us to feel connected. Please keep us updated with this simple but important information, as I believe it is so valuable for all of us.
Ben Cole, Caldwell