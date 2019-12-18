Closer
When the Founders debated and formed the basis for impeachment of a sitting president as they wrote the Constitution, the big blue book of U.S. Code did not yet exist. In essence, there were NO laws yet to be broken, other than those laws of morals and ethics bestowed upon men by their creator. It was about behavior and conduct unbecoming of the office, and the fear of an abuse of power, which the framers had just fought to overcome in the creation of the fledgling country we call home. Trump’s behavior and conduct has clearly fallen into this scope of what the founders feared most. There has always been an authoritarian streak in the GOP, lying not quite dormant under the surface, and this raw adherence to Trump’s view and defense of the president’s actions has exacerbated this streak. The free press, civil servants, and our institutions are all wrong, and Trump is right. If, as is the mantra by republicans and the president, that Trump’s actions were perfectly legal, the investigation(s) and articles of impeachment are all wrong, a charade, a hoax, a disgrace, or what ever other adjective you want to use, then why were so many witnesses and documentation withheld or otherwise blocked by the White House? If Trumps innocence is true, then the “evidence” would have embarrassed and totally decimated the democratic party destroying any and all credibility, giving all future power to the GOP, sealing their control of governance for generations? Why didn’t republicans and the president do this? Why? I have warned that Trump and his fervent cult like following, including the GOP, has us teetering on edge of authoritarianism. Now Mike Huckabee has joined Trump’s campaign and proclaims Trump is “eligible” for a third term. Authoritarianism is closer than I thought.
Bill Weems, Plummer
The holidays
A local television station recently announced ways to safely “install” Christmas lights.
My suggestions and then some:
Do not stand in water during the installation process when the lights are plugged in.
Don’t try replacing individual bulbs in a string of lights, unless they are of LED variety because you will waste 1/4 of your known life attempting to get the @#$#@$ #@# to work and end up throwing them away anyway because even if that replacement bulb does work it won’t for very long.
Do not hang the pseudo-cascading -redneck style lights from your eaves anymore, your neighbors were weary of them 10 years ago.
The stupid bloated Santa Claus, the portly Snowman, the annoying Grinch that are inflated and in your front yard, they do not impress us because it is all we can do to not take our gopher knives to them and watch deflation take its course.
The spotlight of some kind of Christmas character on the side of people’s homes merely annoys me because of the reflected glare and also I see through my curtains and think that a 737’s landing lights are descending down upon the neighborhood.
As far as the mega-show-offs with the Transiberian Orchestra music blasting to the translylaballic beat along to the spasmodic twitching of the synchronized Christmas lights nearly gives me a temporary case of involuntary epilepsy.
Not to mention strolling human beings, cats and dogs jumping for cover as the UPS and Fed-Ex trucks go blazing past them.
Yes, Martha, there is an edible fruit cake, but you must order it from certain Christmas outlets.
The two songs that haunt me the most during Christmas are Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Don’t get me started on the Elf on the shelf.
Merry Christmas?
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell
The greater concern
First off, this Caldwell resident who chose to hang Nazi flags so that he can bring attention to his protest of CBH homes and how he feels he is being unfairly treated by them has certainly worked. I think it’s flat out nuts and I definitely wouldn’t have done that. I definitely would not recommend hanging Nazi flags to get anybody’s attention because usually you have some pretty mean spirited people who come along and want to assume the worst no matter what which is exactly what is happening to this person trying to protest. I think it is very scary that besides what he has very publicly said is a grievance he is trying to draw attention to, both the city of Caldwell and CBH homes are trying to present him as someone who is a Nazi. Comments released by CBH homes stating that they do not support his views followed by the city of Caldwell checking on possible hate speech codes is very disturbing to me. It’s obvious what this guy is trying to do. Trying to frame him as a Nazi and sending Police Officers to his home is completely dishonest and flat out wrong. Shame on the city of Caldwell and shame on CBH homes. I don’t support how this gentleman drew attention to his issue but I support his right to do it. The greater concern is how the city of Caldwell and CBH homes are trying to frame him and his beliefs versus what he has publicly said.
Allan Oney, Meridian
Know your target
Tom Claycomb (December 11, 2019) neglects to point out that it is legal to shoot
American Crows only during the season set by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game each year. The current season is open October 1, 2019 through January 31, 2020. It’s important to pay attention to the rules because illegal shooting is affecting many bird species that are protected year-round.
Recent studies by Idaho Power and Boise State University have shown that shooters in southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon are killing large numbers of Red-tailed, Swainson’s, and Ferruginous Hawks, as well as Prairie Falcons, Bald Eagles, and Golden Eagles. Burrowing Owls, Long-billed Curlews, meadowlarks, and bluebirds all fall dead to illegal and indiscriminate shooting. It’s especially tragic that so many birds are being shot because there are active conservation programs for most of these species. Their populations are going down.
During outreach and education programs, we have learned that some shooters simply didn’t know that these species are protected. In fact, nearly all species of birds are protected. Only invasives, such as European Starlings, House Sparrows, and Eurasian Collared-Doves are not protected. Of course, for many species we have hunting seasons to outline what’s legal and what’s a crime.
I was raised in a family where you “eat what you shoot.” I’ve never understood how people can get pleasure out of just shooting animals and letting them die. They do feel pain. They do suffer. What’s more, where lead ammo is used, the landscape ends up carpeted with poison. Whether or not you will shoot crows is your choice, based on your own sense of what’s right.
In the end, “know your target.” A good place to compare similar species of birds on the internet is Cornell’s All About Birds.
Terry Rich, Boise
A true leader
Councilman Bruce Skaug
I met Bruce in 2013 and he became my friend which is not unusual because he has that kind of effect on people. He’s always ready to meet you with a smile a firm handshake along with good conversation. Bruce is pretty humble and even tho he does a lot for our community he’d rather just give without the notoriety and that’s one of the reasons why he’s a true gentleman.
When I was elected to the Nampa City Council Bruce became my mentor. He taught me about city government and understanding the duties of a councilman but most importantly he reminded me I was elected by the community to be there voice and to always support them with good sound decisions of which I will never forget.
Our City Council is made up of different personalities and if you’ve ever attended the hearings or on live screen, you’ll see we research and inquire in detail the projects we are addressing. But there’s also a funny side to us and we tease each other and laugh out loud and of course Bruce is right in the middle stirring the pot! But when it’s time to make a decision Bruce begins by saying “Mayor and fellow Councilmen, I make the motion” then all is quiet. I’m sad to see him go but Bruce says it’s time for a new direction. Over the last 6 years Bruce has given us what’s expected of a true leader. But the good thing for me is, if I need guidance on an issue, he’s only a phone call away!
Victor Rodriguez, Nampa
How life works
Growing up you are always told that high school is important for your future, that you will learn everything you need to know. I am a senior graduating in a few months and I still have no idea how to do things that are dire to my future like how to buy a house, pay my bills, or even how to build credit so I can get a loan for college. What I do know is how to solve for X in an equation various ways. I want members of our community to come together to build a better curriculum so my children one day will not have to sit in bewilderment wondering how life works in the real world.
Sunny Hennessey, Nampa
Corruption
Russ Fulcher cherrypicked quotes from a very long hearing that provided plenty of evidence of abuse of power but let’s think about corruption and the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress. The President has refused to provide documents or allow members of his administration to testify therefore the article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress. How does a reasonable person perceive this action? It shows guilt. When my children hid something I had to look further to get to the truth. People go to prison and rightly so for not reporting a crime. Why aren’t our congressmen imploring the President to release the information? This refusal by the President endangers the very power of Congress and the separation of powers. It corrupts our system.
Rule of law is built up one law or court decision at a time. It makes it hard to change laws because they are surrounded and supported by other laws and decisions. That can be seen as bad if you want it changed but it makes for a stable structure in society when you know the laws will protect you. Corruption is built the same way, one look the other way or one arm twist at a time. That is why corruption is so hard to end, it has a structure built over time.
I thought Congress made a mistake in not impeaching Clinton and Trump’s actions on an international level are an abuse of power. Now Congress and the American people can stop corruption by demanding either the President provide the evidence to Congress or be impeached. Fulcher should press for the evidence or he violates his oath to protect the Constitution.
Carol Haddock, Meridian
Disinfectant
Judge Bail’s written ruling in Idaho Press Club v. Ada County was a nice, and yet hollow victory. Unfortunately Idaho’s Public Records law has no teeth so even this harshly worded opinion will not sway future transgressions by any Idaho public agency, especially if it is a regular citizen making the request. Neighboring states such as Washington have public records laws that highly discourage such trickery by governmental agencies with damage awards up to $100 per day, per record for failure to respond as legally required. Until our legislature is enlightened enough to hand this power to its citizens, Idahoans will remain in the dark in their quest for governmental accountability.
“If the broad light of day could be let in upon men’s actions, it would purify them as the sun disinfects.” — United States Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis
Benjamin Schroeter, Boise