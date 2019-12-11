Support veterans
I do not need to tell people that we have a problem in our states. Some of many people see and notice that there are issues in Idaho when it comes to our veterans who have served for many months and years. We the people of Idaho who feel like there are issues should voice our opinions and hope that something gets done. We should not have our veterans standing outside during the hot and cold weather holding signs asking for help. We the people of Idaho should not let the numbers of homeless veteran’s increase. According to USICH it has been reported that in 2018 there was 215 homeless veterans, and the report was on any given day. When people in the upper level do not see this problem and choose to ignore it, then we the people of Idaho should stand up together and let our voices be heard. All of our veterans deserve a place to call home after all the tragedies they have faced and the trauma they have struggled to keep our country safe and our flag still standing.
Aliya Talaso, Boise
A healthy place
Is Idaho being taken cared of like we always thought? As a citizen, I have seen that Idaho is becoming weak. The world is being filled with trash and no one seems to care. Every day while walking, I see that there are trash in every corner. I have seen that not only in my family but there is a lot of people who buy food more than they need and it always ends up being wasted. There are also videos where in some places like a river, ocean, and lakes animals are dying. Because of those wastes animals and plants also our community is starting to get trapped and dying from the wastes in the water. I believe we as a community should try to stop wasting a lot of things. Another thing to engage people to start picking up their trash. Show them how picking up their trash would lead to a healthy planet for everything and everyone. Encourage people to use reusable water bottles to keep them from throwing away more than they really need to. As a community, we should try to open our eyes and save our home doing that would lead to a healthy place for us and the animals.
Fatuma Salat, Boise
Another way
Are you sad? Did your best friend move away? Are too many people moving into your hometown? Do you not wake up super happy every single day? Just go to the doctor and say, “I’m sad,” and BAM, antidepressants! You don’t have to feel a single feeling or worry about anything anymore! Not your sadness, your bills, your hygiene, not even your own children!
Now you’ve stubbed your toe? Go back to the doctor and say, “I’m in pain,” and BAM, pain pills. Now no feelings emotionally OR physically! Life will be amazing! Don’t worry about the heroin addiction you’ll have when you can’t afford the expensive pills anymore. The streets aren’t that bad. You’ll make plenty of friends out there to share needles with and they may even have a car you can sleep in. Either way, you’ll be fine because remember, you don’t feel a thing, just like you wanted.
This may seem like a wild idea but hear me out. Maybe we could allow ourselves to feel a little sad sometimes. Maybe we could check out therapy or try some exercise. Maybe the medical professionals that we trust could prescribe something besides these highly addictive pills.
Amanda Jordan, Boise
No rate change
Idaho power should leave net-metering rates alone.
Grid-tied solar should pay its’ fair share of grid costs.
I have seen no evidence that grid costs are half of expenses.
All sources of power are subsidized by the public one way or another.
Fossil fuel based generation degrades the environment.
Hydro projects are subsidized with tax dollars.
Hydro based generation dams free flowing rivers and leaves a cess pool behind the dam.
Roof-top solar can be part of the solution and a way out of the carbon mess.
Idaho Power is a really great company and they can build on that greatness.
They can leave net-metering rates alone.
Gordon Barkley, Emmett
Make America great again
WOW! Where do I start? Summits are now being presented at BSU with illegals as the guest speakers and lecturing us about “THEIR LIVES ARE WORTH MORE THAN PIECES OF PAPER OR LAWS THAT HAVE NOT PASSED YET”. News flash Jr. Laws HAVE been passed years ago in America as in any other country dictating the rules to become a citizen. They are not pieces of paper. They are laws to protect the citizens of this great country. Everyone or their ancestors here other than the Indians, myself included have immigrated to America. Unlike now though, our ancestors also had to pass health requirements. You are way out there and do not have a clue. Would you have us to follow the example of France that is about to implode?
And before you try to label and dismiss me as a bigot/homophobe/racist/hater….or whatever trendy label is now popular, I know that once and I think twice I have been the largest employer of refugees in the state of Idaho. So, get off of your high horse and follow the laws of the land like everyone else. Get a real job and roll up your sleeves and help Make America Great Again!
Tom Claycomb, Meridian