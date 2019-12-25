Missed the mark
As a long time political moderate in Idaho I have respected the work of Congressmen Simpson, particularly his distinguished work in the Cecil D. Andrus Boulder-White Cloud Wilderness area.
But, his explanation of his vote against impeachment missed the mark by many miles. It was sad to see this fine legislator echoing republican talking points right down to the last “impeachment sham” Trump talking point.
Has he been watching the same impeachment testimony I have over the past months? This testimony and evidence has been compelling, riveting, and profoundly on target. And, this testimony has come principally from Trump’s own appointees. Moreover, the Congressman does not mention that Trump has blocked, on a wholesale basis, congressional subpoenas demanding the appearance of key witnesses for important testimony. and then, in his guest commentary, claims a lack of evidence for obstruction of congress..
Sadly, the congressman’s guest commentary mirrors that of Congressman Russ Fulcher’s from the previous week, a political light weight from the First District, and certainly not a man of the same caliber of Mike Simpson.
So, I must conclude that, instead of acting on principle from the facts at hand, Congressman Simpson has succumbed to the right wing gravitational pull of President Trump, an ignorant yet lawless president who has clearly violated our Constitution. It’s sad to see how the fear of being “primaried” can ultimately compromise an otherwise principled and effective legislator.
Mahlon Park, Boise
More police
I would like to see more police officers around busy streets, especially ones that have had many accidents in the past. Another thing i would like to see is more police officers patrolling neighborhood streets, looking for disturbances day and night. Throughout the years I have lived in Nampa, I have seen a large amount of crime, from robbing gas stations, to gang activity. The town I live in may look safe at first, but when you look under the surface, things aren’t as they might appear to be. In my neighborhood alone there has been cars stolen, several houses and cars broken into, gang graffiti, strange cars parked in the back loop, and drag races. Random and frequent police patrols would cut down or deter the criminal element. If there were more police officers patrolling high crime areas, there wouldn’t be as much crime and the town I live in would be significantly safer than it is now.
Akaimi Griffiths, Nampa
Landslide
In response to the Judy Ferro column of Dec 17th ;
Judy, your elitist liberal attitude is showing. We, the great unwashed, have been called “the deplorables”, accused of “clinging to our guns and our religion”, and now you end your column calling us dumb or lazy.
Keep up the good work, Judy. Every column where your condescending beliefs are on display only encourages us to make sure there is another Trump landslide next year.
David Ahrens, Nampa