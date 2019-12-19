Meet people’s needs
The Canyon County Drivers License hours make it nearly impossible for students to get a license without skipping school. For instance, the Nampa school district gets out at 2:39. My high school is a 20-minute drive to the DMV, and testing for licenses ends at 3 PM! We all know how long the lines at DMVs are, so if you want to get a license without skipping school, you have an absurdly narrow window of time to do so, and therefore almost certainly won’t succeed. We need our government offices to meet the needs of the people, and people need to be able to get licenses without skipping school.
Austin Vail, Nampa
Lesson in logic
I read with dismay the recent “Guest Commentary” from Concordia University “associate professor” McKay Cunningham in the December 15th Idaho Press. If this fellow is an example of what that institution is turning out as lawyers, our judicial future is is real trouble. Cunningham opines that “ Donald Trump has no intention of leaving office even if he loses the 2020 presidential election” Wow! His sole reason for this absurdity is that “many believe” it to be true. NO facts at all. In fact, Trump and many others including Democrats have said exactly the opposite! This Constitutional Law Professor needs a lesson in Logic as well as Constitutional Law.
Jim Harris, Boise
Point of fact
I’m asking folks to read these definitions, and their own dictionaries.
REPUBLIC: A state in which the supreme power rests in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them; a state in which the head of government is not a monarch, and is usually an elected or nominated president.
REPUBLICAN: a person who favors a republican form of government.
DEMOCRACY: a government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system; political or social equality.
DEMOCRAT:a person who believes in a democratic form of government.
CONSERVATIVE: a person disposed to preserve existing conditions, institutions, policies, etc, or to restore traditional ones, and to limit change.
LIBERALISM: a political and social philosophy advocating individual freedoms, progress and reform, and protection of civil liberties.
SOCIALISM: a theory or system of social organization in which the means of production are owned and controlled collectively or by the government.
FASCISM: a totalitarian form of governmental system led by a dictator emphasizing an aggressive nationalism, and often racism.
Communism isn’t worth describing here because it doesn’t exist in this country at any level of government, and not substantially even in Russia. However, friends, as you read these definitions, ask yourself how they apply to you, and to the people you’ve elected. Are any of you what they describe? As for the guy in the Whitehouse, just remember, he has declared himself a Nationalist many times. Point of fact? Nationalism is not the same as actual Patriotism.
People, please start thinking about all your elected officials at all levels. We do have a problem.
Irys Gibbons, Nampa
A concern for all
It is very disheartening/demoralizing to watch an American President who sees himself so politically weak that he feels pressured to seek interference from other countries (China & Ukraine) in our elections to assist him in getting re-elected in 2020. It is an attempt to thwart/void/nullify the votes of millions of Americans. Even Trump knows he has done something wrong, that is why has he blocked Pompeo, Mulvaney, Bolton and others from testifying, not to mention all the lies and fake conspiracy theories. Don’t forget Trump embraced Russian interference in our 2016 election with open arms. Ukrainegate just wasn’t enough, Trump had to stand in front of the TV cameras on the White House lawn and encourage the Chinese “Communists” to investigate his most worrisome political rivals. The GOP, once upon a time was fiercely anti-communist! China and Russia are rivals of America and of our democratic system. They would like nothing better than to see American democracy fail. That is why they must not be allowed access/influence in our elections. This issue should be a concern for every American concerned about the future well-being of our country and our Democracy.
Tom Lorentz, Boise
Prepared for success
I was worried that a brick-and-mortar school wouldn’t have all the resources I needed to succeed. That’s why I made the decision to choose a different route for my education and attend school online. Because of this choice, I was able to get experiences that wouldn’t have been available in my local school. Most importantly, I can now confidently say that I’m prepared for college.
Attending Idaho Virtual Academy has provided me with opportunities I couldn’t have gotten anywhere else. For example, I picked a unique choice for my foreign language class: Chinese. There’s no way I would’ve had the chance to take that language if I attended a local brick-and-mortar school in my rural community.
I also had the chance to take dual enrollment courses during my high school experience. This month, I’ll graduate with nearly 30 college credits. Not only is this saving me thousands of dollars on tuition, it also prepared me to tackle a full college course load when I arrived on my university campus this fall.
Now that I’ve graduated from IDVA, I can’t help but look back with a sense of gratitude for all the opportunities I’ve had. Online school gave me the chance to grow as a lifelong learner. If it can do this for me, then it can do the same for others.
Molly Van Steenwyck, Harpster