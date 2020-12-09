Duty
After seeing the photos in the newspaper this morning (Friday, Dec. 4), I’m wondering if many of our legislators have the brains that God gives a goose. The photo shows house legislators gathering Thursday morning in close proximity and most are not wearing a mask. This has all the markings of a super spreader event.
It seems to me that legislators who decline to wear a mask are not respectful of their constitutes and their colleagues. The science regarding masks is clear, our medical facilities are nearly full, and yet most of our legislators reject the admonitions of the governor, many of our business leaders, the vast majority our medical leaders, and most of the citizens of the state.
Suggesting that wearing a mask is a matter of personal freedom is a lot of nonsense. These legislators typically obey many government mandates--speed laws, paying taxes, etc. without little comment or protest. If they choose not to obey such mandates, they understand such action has consequences.
Our legislative leaders need to grow some backbone and require masks during legislative sessions. Anything less is a dereliction of duty.
Roy Schiele, Boise
Example
I cannot believe that our elected officials are gathering in the statehouse to conduct business without any consideration for COVID-19 guidelines; that our Lieutenant Governor is generating publicity for our state with her doubts about COVID and walk through disinfectant cubes. Idaho is also represented by right-wing attacks on businesses which are trying to stay open and create a safe atmosphere for shopping by following mask mandates. The only bright spots are places in Idaho which have instituted mask mandates. (counties: Ada, Benewah, Blaine, Bonner, Boundary, Fremont, Kootenai, Madison, Shoshone, Valley), (cities: Bellevue, Boise, Driggs, Hailey, Kellogg, Ketchum, Lewiston, Moscow, Pocatello).
When will our governor follow their lead and order a mask mandate? He shows up wearing a mask, and evidently, believes it in for himself, but won’t order it for the state. If we aren’t going to mandate how people can stay alive by wearing masks, why do we mandate who they can love, where they can live and what they can consume? Why mandate anything? Sounds like legislators want two sets of rules. Rules for themselves and rules for others.
People who wear masks should confront those who don’t. Especially those idiots who paraded through downtown without masks. Why should our health be unimportant? People who wear masks should stop being sheep and take the same stance that non-maskers do.
We should take pictures of people who don’t wear masks with our cellphones and submit them to the CDC. Anyone, including our legislators, who don’t wear a mask should be last on the list to get a vaccine. If they don’t care about their health, and they doubt the medical truths about COVID, they don’t need to be vaccinated and they don’t need a bed in a hospital.
Sandra Wargo, Boise
Masks
Masks: Just curious on the front page of the Press Tribune on December 4th our lawmakers met for organizing the next session. It says they did not wear masks which is mandated in Boise. Do they care about the rest of the people in the Statehouse. Are they above the law like our President?
Daniel Lyda, Boise
Intelligence
104 Idaho lawmakers gather in person despite pandemic...no mask requirements or social distancing rules....
Who was it that said: “It is impossible to underestimate the intelligence of the Idaho Legislature?”
Gordon Barkley, Emmett
Better
At the same time Idaho ranks #1 in the NATION for COVID-19 positivity rate, and 89% of all counties in Idaho current have community spread of the virus, 104 Idaho lawmakers gathered in person for an organizational session. The majority of these lawmakers decided they did not want to wear a mask at the event. Because they can. And, apparently, because they neither care about the message this is sending to the entire State about appropriate safety precautions in the midst of a pandemic, nor the impact of their return to their respective communities after attending what will surely amount to a super-spreader event. We deserve better than this.
Valerie Ruxton, Eagle
Sanity
There was recently an article titled “The Rotting of the Republican Mind” written by David Brooks, a writer for the New York Times and many other publications.
Because I have such respect for David Brooks, reading his articles for over 30 years, and because he is a Republican as am I, this letter is long overdue!
Despite being a Republican, Brooks wrote, “We live in a country in epistemological crisis, in which much of the Republican Party has become detached from reality.” He went on to say that much of the world is following our example, with right-wing populist parties “floating on oceans of misinformation and falsehood.” And those countries are growing in number.
Thankfully, Donald Trump is now out of office, and surprisingly, he has uttered fewer words in the 16 days since voted out than the average number of words per day prior to the election. And now President-elect Biden is doing everything in measured and thoughtful ways. Despite the worries of many Republicans, the stock market has seen the best November in over 30 years, and financial writers are predicting continued improvement with Biden at the helm.
We are so lucky to have a sane president-elect today rather than the insane one we had in the last four years.
Chas Bonner, Eagle
Birds
A recent article in the Idaho Press highlights one of the causes of declining bird populations in Idaho. According to the director of the Idaho Bird Observatory, Dr. Jay Carlisle, some hunters are shooting endangered long-billed curlews and other protected wild life in the Morley Nelson Conservation District, as well as other areas. This is contributing to rapid population declines. If you are a hunter take a stand to prevent deaths of any endangered bird and shoot only game birds in season. Globally all bird populations are declining. Each of us can take steps to prevent these deaths. If you are a hunter switch to non-lead ammunition as many birds die from lead poisoning and the areas where they live can become contaminated with spent lead ammunition. In the fall and summer birds are flying long distances and they need the dark to successfully migrate. You can turn off lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. when birds are most likely to migrate. They need dark skies.
Over a billion birds a year, worldwide, die in collisions with glass. There are simple and low cost ways to deter birds from striking glass, American Bird Conservation, has ideas for homes and commercial buildings to prevent these strikes. Contact Senators Risch and Crapo to pass the Bird Safe Building Act (HR 919) which will support using glass and designs that protect birds and encourage energy conservation. Birds are approachable wildlife and a source of joy and interest for many people. Simple actions can help protect their chances of survival. More information is available from American Bird Conservation (abcbirds.org), or the Audubon Society (audubon.org).
Ingrid Brudenell, Boise
Pay cut
Let’s put our political beliefs aside, frontline doctors and healthcare providers are the true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many go into hospitals every day risking their lives because they are devoted to caring for their patients.
It’s dispiriting to hear policymakers at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are proposing to cut the pay of frontline doctors. Starting January 1st, doctors will receive lower reimbursements for patients who are covered by Medicare. This was a misguided move before the pandemic, but now it is downright dangerous.
This pay cut puts hospitals in rural Idaho and underserved communities at increased risk of closing. Many rural communities have high numbers of patients covered by Medicare. Cutting Medicare reimbursements will further strain our struggling healthcare system.
The American Medical Association and more than 100 organizations representing doctors and hospitals sent a letter warning the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about the dangers of CMS’ decision.
I urge Idahoans to call Senator Carpo and urge him to support legislation that blocks this dangerous pay cut. We trust our doctors to make the right treatment decisions when we go into the emergency room. We should also trust them when they are warning us about policy decisions that could close emergency rooms for good.
Judy Strickland, Meridian
Lies
Thanks to the 80 million people who voted to Make America Great Again by defeating the Liar King by over 6 million votes. Trump and his voter suppression party lost by twice as much as in 2016. He is, however, doing as much additional damage as he can on his way out.
If you want to discuss election fraud, how about Florida inn 2000? Bush became president because Secretary of State and Bush State Co-Chair Kathrine Harris purged people from the voting lists if they had a name similar to that of a convicted felon. She admitted that the names did not need to precisely match to get a person purged. You need to read the summary of the report by the US Commission on Civil Rights.
Four years later he was “reelected” when Ohio Secretary of State and Bush State Co-Chair Ken Blackwell was accused of “The misallocation of voting machines led to unprecedented long lines that disenfranchised scores, if not hundreds of thousands, of predominantly minority and Democratic voters,” House Committee.
In 2018 Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp ran for governor. He purged about 300,000 voters from the rolls. He won by about 55,000. Georgia purged another 309,000 in December of ’19. The State is being sued to get at least 198,000 of those reregistered because it can be proven that the State was incorrect. The present SOS has suggested that counties should not register a person unless they have a car registered in the State. Many poor people in cities don’t have cars.
Our problem the next 2 years is going to be deprogramming the members of the Trump Cult. You can cure ignorance by education, but you cannot cure stupidity. These people know the facts but ignore them. They believe all 20,000 plus of his lies.
Leo Faddis, Kuna