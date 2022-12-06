Recently a letter was published about Trump giving up his businesses to run for president. Not True. He actually gave up day to day operations but not control. While the foundation for trump tower was being built, he was using undocumented Polish workers, and ignoring established safety laws. He received [at that time] the largest fine ever for blatant worker safety violations.
The Secret Service spent 88 million dollars in 8 years protecting the Obamas. They spent over 100 million in the first year of Trump. We the taxpayer had to rent the entire floor under Trumps tower penthouse for $500,000 weekly. We had to have two Coastguard cutters off the Trump Mar Lago property 24/7, plus rent housing units on this property, and his golf course in New Jersey.
There isn’t enough space to list all the ways Trump and his family enriched themselves at taxpayer expense, but a lowball estimate is over 200 million. So, forgive me if I can’t feel sorry for a person whose whole life is a lie.
Paul Schooley
Boise
Meridian tiny houses
There is already a solution available for the recently covered housing crisis in Meridian, (Carolyn Komatsoulis, “Meridian housing code report yields ‘alarming’ results,” November 26,) ending the city’s de facto ban on living in tiny homes on wheels.
Earlier this year, Chasidy Decker leased space for her tiny home on wheels — which Tiny Idahomes professionally constructed in Emmet — on private property in Meridian on Leisure Lane. A day later, Code Enforcement ended that affordable housing arrangement and ordered her to leave. Meridian didn’t do that because her home was unsafe or out of place, but rather because the City simply bans living in tiny homes on wheels outside the one approved RV park in town.
Effectively homeless in a housing crisis, Chasidy is challenging Meridian’s irrational ban in court. Chasidy will keep fighting for her home. But Meridian could ease its “alarming” housing situation by getting out of the way and letting individuals like Chasidy find safe, reasonable housing solutions like living in a perfectly good tiny home on wheels on private property.
Robert Belden
Arlington, Virginia
Railroad worker sick days
Senator Risch/Crapo, My husband is a signalman for the UPRR and the current president of the local chapter #111 of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS). We are your constituents. We urge you to consider supporting sick days for railroad workers. Guaranteeing 7 paid sick days to rail workers would cost the rail industry a grand total of $321 million a year — less than 2% of its profits. Please don’t tell me the rail industry can’t afford it. Rail companies spent $25.5 billion on stock buybacks and dividends this year. Every politician that is siding with the rail companies should automatically have their sick leave reduced to one day per year as well. If you do choose to vote on the side of multi-billion dollar railroad corporations by denying my husband and his fellow railroad workers the right to one week of sick days, can you please have the decency to explain to the workers why you deserve sick days, but they don’t?
Jody Edge
Nampa
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion