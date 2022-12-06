Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Trump’s presidency

Recently a letter was published about Trump giving up his businesses to run for president. Not True. He actually gave up day to day operations but not control. While the foundation for trump tower was being built, he was using undocumented Polish workers, and ignoring established safety laws. He received [at that time] the largest fine ever for blatant worker safety violations.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

