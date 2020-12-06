Political leanings
To the Editor in Chief.
It is apparent you received your credentials from UC Berkley.
On Nov 29, you responded to a letter from the Taylors by writing “We are focused on providing coverage of the Treasure Valley community.”
Just prior to that you stated “Nor do we choose stories based on political leanings.” Keep that in mind readers.
On the same day you responded to writer Leonard with this. “There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Voting officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.”
Then the editor digs even deeper by stating “On Friday a Federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the Trump campaigns latest effort to challenge the states election results.”
The editor used the far-left AP as the source. Might as well us CNN or MSNBC too.
By the way, I heard what Barr said.
Michael Duncan, Nampa
The few
What right did anti-mask demonstrators have “to give Boise’s new [mask] rules their first test” on November 28th by overwhelming many of Boise’s small businesses on Small Business Day? Confronting small businesses that are scraping by. Whose owners are hoping not to have to declare bankruptcy, hoping just to survive the pandemic. Owners who faced financial risk and put in long hours to establish their businesses. Owners who worry about having to lay off employees or having the ability to bring back those they were forced to let go. Businesses facing bankruptcy. Depending on word-of-mouth and street traffic for sales. Whose customers walk out or walk by rather than face a threatening group of non-masked invaders. What rights do others have?
How did anti-maskers become so uncaring? What caused them to believe others should be put at risk in order to make their point?
We find ourselves, to plagiarize a relevant quote I found recently, “being held hostage by the tyranny of the few.”
Ginger Floerchinger-Franks, Boise
No evidence
How far have we fallen as a country when competent, honest Republican election officials receive death threats for just doing their jobs and following the laws of their state? How can so many Republicans believe there was massive voter fraud in our recent election? Republicans have claimed voter fraud for years, but have provided zero evidence of it. Trump put together a voter fraud commission shortly after he was elected, and months later it quietly dissolved finding-exactly nothing. Universities and think tanks have done voter fraud studies finding-exactly nothing. Every secretary of state, 29 of whom are Republicans say voter fraud is extremely rare. Secretary Denney’s office says it’s investigating 14-15 “potential” cases of voter fraud out of over 800K votes in the recent election, but indicates most of these usually turn out to be simple errors. Trump’s lawyers have filed over 30 lawsuits since the election and all have been dismissed, many by Republican appointed judges because they failed to provide a shred of evidence of fraud. Trump and his lawyers make wild claims in a news conferences, but not in court because they have no evidence to support it. In order for there to be massive fraud, you’d have to believe that hundreds, if not thousands of dedicated and honest county election officials around the country, the people who actually run elections and are trained to look for fraud, are either incompetent, in on it or simply keeping their mouths shut. That’s simply not believable. Wanting something to be true because it matches your politics, or because Trump or anybody else says it’s true, doesn’t make it true. Only facts and evidence make something true. Unless and until actual, credible evidence is provided backing up these claims, it’s just another baseless and dangerous conspiracy theory we should ignore.
Steve Wilson, Nampa
Praise for Boise VA
I would like to let people know of an ongoing experience that I am having with the Boise VA Medical Center. We have all heard the bad stories about the VA. I recently have had reason to be seen at the VA on numerous occasions the last year. My time being seen at the VA has been above and beyond, I am going through a tough time and the nurses and doctors have been great, courteous and professional. My wait times have been very minimal. I have been respected and treated with care. When an appointment is needed I have one in short order, my prescriptions are on time. A special shout to the oncology department, seeing all the patients you do on a day after day basis and still taking the time to make sure each and everyone is treated fairly and quickly. Seen as how it is in my DNA to complain, my one complaint is that I do not have a complaint.
Robert Cavanagh, Mountain Home
Children’s health
I read Bruce Wingate’s letter in the 11/29 Idaho Press and greatly appreciate his even-handed approach, meaning he’s not without understanding of the right of religious freedom in this great country. Certainly we all know our individual rights end where others rights begin. Why has our state determined that an adult’s right to exercise their religious freedom is given priority over the well-being of children? I am a Christian and I desire for my life to reflect this. I also recognize our nation is not a theocracy! Unlike many countries (most notoriously in the middle east) in which the actual law of the land is based on religious doctrine, America recognizes our individual rights without regard to one “right” religion on which to base law. Why has Idaho reversed these priorities? If a child is in grave health and needs routine medical attention to make them well, why does Idaho believe the parents’ right to religious freedom supersedes a minor’s struggle for life when a simple antibiotic or operation will revive a child’s health?
I have avoided using the word “rights” in regards to minors. That’s because they don’t have any. So when parents utilize their rights under Idaho law and refuse medical attention for their child due to religious freedom, sometimes leading to their deaths, then our most vulnerable population are left helpless. Only a handful of states (mostly in the south) continue to prioritize individual freedoms over the health of children. Idaho needs to change the law! Most notably, Idaho’s legislators should quit enabling a small but politically potent group for the betterment of all of our children, as more than 40 states have done. Let’s get our priorities in order! Please, lawmakers, help protect our children. Lastly, I hope someone with an opposing POV will answer!
Paul Erkel, Boise
Saving lives
William Freeman of Nampa’s letter published 11/26/2020 argues that Governor Little’s restrictions should be rescinded because they have been too successful in limiting COVID-19 deaths. That is, he argues that the Idaho death rate increase due to COVID-19 is insignificant, and that Idaho should, “open full bore”.
The numbers that Freeman omitted were what the death rate would be without restrictions. Idaho’s COVID-19 yearly death rate is currently 0.05%. (Oregon, Utah, Washington & Wyoming all have lower per capita death rates than Idaho.) Projections are that Idaho’s rate will hit 0.14% on March 1, 2021, or 0.23% if restrictions are eased.
States and countries that didn’t try to “Flatten the Curve”, at least not initially, were hit harder. New Jersey has a 0.19% per capita death rate from COVID-19 and is projected to hit 0.26% — or 0.32% with eased restrictions. If you don’t think comparing Idaho to New Jersey is valid, how about North Dakota? Its rate is 0.12% and is projected to be 0.19% — or 0.27% if restrictions are eased. Belgium’s %’s are similar to North Dakota’s – as are Malheur County’s!
So, if Idaho opens “full bore”, is over 3,100 additional deaths from COVID-19 (just through February) worth it? Obviously, some people think so. They believe that the minor inconveniences of wearing a mask and social distancing were/are too cumbersome. If folks had followed guidelines when the infection rate was low, we wouldn’t be in a situation where the infection, hospitalization, and death rates are climbing rapidly. Ironically, many of those same people probably claim to be Pro-Life and that All Lives Matter – evidently, unless helping save lives is slightly inconvenient for them.
Linden Boice, Boise
It’s over
To Trump supporters: When are you going to realize the election is over? Trump’s lackey, Attorney General Barr, has said there’s no fraud. The Trump appointed head of cyber-security for the election said there’s no fraud (that got him fired). Election officials for all 50 states – both Republican and Democrat have said there’s no fraud.The election was held fair and square and Trump lost! The only fraud is what Trump supporters are trying to do.
Now Trump is putting our national security at risk. He’s fired all the knowledgeable leaders in the Pentagon and is putting in his lackeys with no experience to run the military. Michael Flynn, who twice admitted lying to the FBI (and who was pardoned by Trump) is now suggesting Trump should declare martial law, suspend the Constitution and redo the election. That would make us no better than Belarus, Russia, China and N. Korea. Is this what you fought for? To see our democracy destroyed and Trump as our dictator? Start opening your eyes to reality and see Trump for what he is – a bully and a sore loser; and the real threat to our democracy.
Marian Herz, Boise