Inflation
A recent guest opinion by Tyler Kelly, the executive director of the Idaho Republican party blames President Biden and the Democratic party for the current inflation that the U.S. is experiencing. That blame is misplaced. Not only is the U.S. experiencing inflation but so is the rest of the world. The obvious and proven culprit is the international pandemic. A major tenant of capitalism is the law of supply and demand. On November 26th news of the latest covid variant pushed the price of crude oil down by more than 13%. That is supply and demand, not politics.
Mr. Kelly stated that "Elections have consequences." He is correct. Facts: Every Republican President since 1981 has raised the deficit. President Trump raised the deficit by $7.8T which was an increase of 27.4%. The last Republican to have a balanced budget was President Eisenhower. In the last 50 years two presidents have reduced the federal deficit. President Clinton and President Obama. As a result of Republican tax policy: The top 1% of U.S. earners now hold more wealth than all of the middle class (60% of the population.)
Gary Jackson
Nampa
West Ada kindergarten case
The Idaho Supreme Court has declared West Ada School District is "running two separate but unequal kindergarten programs — a full-day program for those who can afford it and a half-day program for those who cannot."
The court has remanded its decision to Ada County Court for further review. Parents who paid West Ada's kindergarten tuition fees now have an opportunity to send a strong message to the West Ada District and to the Idaho Legislature. How can they make a difference?
They can raise their voices and demand changes in district policy and state funding.
They can send an even stronger message. They can join the lawsuit as plaintiffs. The redress door has been opened for parents who paid unconstitutional fees.
We live in an era that requires activism. Becoming a plaintiff in law suit that has proven merits is, I believe, the best course of action for any citizen who wants to effect change.
Russell Joki
Meridian
Jim Jones
I’m responding to a letter published in Sunday November 28th edition from one Vicky McIntyre. Ms McIntyre, if you could actually read and comprehend you would notice that at the end of each editorial there is a small biography. This is a brief description of the writer of the piece. So your question to the honorable Jim Jones regarding service on the court is truly laughable. Best you heed the advice of Ben Franklin. “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt”. Mr. Jones has honorably served both this country and this state. I seriously doubt that you can say the same.
Michael Boyle
Boise
'The gift that keeps on giving'
This Christmas give the gift that keeps on giving! No it isn’t a pregnant cat. But it is available at all fine retailers and public places! The best news yet is that it is free and not in short supply! No assembly required! No batteries to buy! All sales are final but you can re-gift it as many times as you like! Join the 25% of Idahoan’s who have already received this gift! Statistics show it is 99.75% safe for everyone to receive! No gift wrapping is necessary! Everyone can become a “Secret Santa!” Increase your giving power! Remain in crowded spaces and never wash your hands! Rub your eyes often and don’t bother to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze! Enjoy all of the optional accessories! Who doesn’t like a visit to the ER over the holidays? Watch our healthcare system implode! Enjoy Google searches looking for an available hospital bed! Learn new words like “Critical Organ Failure” or how to make a Zoom call to say goodbye to a loved one!
Kim Blough
Nampa