We all know that waste is a worldwide problem that has no finite solution. It is our job to work together as a community to limit waste and not over use our resources. I think that we need to make composting a mandatory practice, similar to recycling. Finding a way to dispose of these materials that will not have such a substantial impact on our Earth is essential. Without clean air, water, and soil, our Earth´s ecosystems will slowly deteriorate and our waste production is not helping this situation. It is our job to start small and local, addressing this major problem that is affecting us all.
Evie Bretz
Boise
Trump letter response
Dave Silva’s letter decrying the “bashing parade of President Trump” (IP, 11/27) was interesting. Seems the poor guy gave up a lot to become President, putting his money-makers, fueled by multiple bankruptcies and stiffing little-guy suppliers and contractors, and overcharging his security detail to stay in his properties, into a blind trust. OK, he didn’t actually do that. We now know though, thanks to Mr. Silva, that businessmen can’t “lie or use semantics to bend the truth”. Very comforting to know. Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos, Bernie Madoff, Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX, Big Tobacco, and Opioid Pharma would all agree. And how about those darn lying lawyers who take big fees to “get you off”, you nasty fentanyl dealers. If I was Mr. Trump, I’d have some of those guys on a retainer. Except, wait, I hear he doesn’t actually pay the legal fees he owes.
Mr. Silva must think that pretending to fire people on “The Apprentice” means Mr. Trump is a real businessman, not an actor playing the part or a shifty politician.
Jim Runsvold
Caldwell
Underage drinking
I’m Johnathan, a student from Meridian’s Renaissance High School. My school’s National Honor Society recently partnered with the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition to participate in a statewide Sticker Shock campaign, a project that helps dissuade adults from providing alcohol to minors. According to the Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey in 2019, 43% of underage drinkers reported receiving alcohol from a legal adult, likely a parent or a friend.
This campaign reminds adults that giving alcohol to minors is not only illegal, but harmful. According to the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, 22 minors in Idaho died from alcohol-related incidents in 2018 and, statistically, 9 of those likely received alcohol from an adult. These people could have been any one of our family members or a friend. Knowing this is scary. Looking at the facts, it is clear these deaths are preventable, and it starts with convincing adults not to purchase alcohol for minors. If we succeed, it will surely lead to a brighter future for everyone.
Johnathan Van Vliet
Renaissance High School
Child abductionsMy thought in writing this in prayer-form because of the heartbreaking, crushing news where we hear of a child was abducted.
Our heavenly Father as we exercise a prayer of faith for our children when we pray for this safety. We all share in the grief, anger and tears for any child that has been abducted by some evil-minded person or persons.
We prayerfully request your living, kind words expressed for Micheal’s family in Fruitland.
May we all see evidence of God’s Sprit in the locating of abducted children and the crushing of this horrific evil in our State and our Country as well. May we all plead for God’s intervention to help the police to locate where Michael is.
Chuck Hood
Caldwell
