Waste problem

We all know that waste is a worldwide problem that has no finite solution. It is our job to work together as a community to limit waste and not over use our resources. I think that we need to make composting a mandatory practice, similar to recycling. Finding a way to dispose of these materials that will not have such a substantial impact on our Earth is essential. Without clean air, water, and soil, our Earth´s ecosystems will slowly deteriorate and our waste production is not helping this situation. It is our job to start small and local, addressing this major problem that is affecting us all.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

