BSU
Cheers to BSU football team. It was so uplifting to have seen our BSU team kneel in prayer with their opponents after the games. At a time when there is so much turmoil with rioting and protests this was inspirational. Then comes a letter to our liberal university president protesting that freedom of religion and demanding freedom from religion. She let the team chaplain go because an atheist group protested. Shame on her. Jeers to her and to this paper who failed to report anything about it.
Joyce Cuddeback, Caldwell
WWAMI
Like most healthcare workers, practicing through the pandemic has made me reflect on why I became a family physician. Growing up, I had ideas about what my future might look like without knowing much about how to get there. I was born and raised in Idaho and following graduation from Eagle High, I pursued a degree in biology with the goal of becoming a primary care sports medicine physician.
I found my path to medical school through Idaho WWAMI, a nearly 50-year-old partnership between University of Idaho and top-ranked University of Washington School of Medicine made possible by the Idaho Legislature. This partnership allows Idaho residents to attend medical school in Moscow for the price of in-state tuition while being exposed to diverse medical settings. Idaho WWAMI has graduated more than 800 physicians and more than 50% of them stay in the Gem State to practice.
During the medical school application process it was clear WWAMI was different. The admissions committee, which includes local physicians, asked me about how I would give back to my community. That uniquely Idaho WWAMI ethos of medicine as service has informed my career. I completed medical school in 2014 followed by residency and fellowship at Family Medicine Residency of Idaho (FMRI). I felt motivated to give back and continue to work in the training programs that are essential to building Idaho’s physician workforce.
Every day, I see how WWAMI students and colleagues stand out because of the hands-on clinical experience we received during medical school. Through our clinical rotations, we have seen and understand the mental, physical, and emotional commitment that family medicine doctors make to rural and underserved communities. Idaho WWAMI medical students are a cornerstone in providing invaluable physicians to small towns and urban centers alike, and worthy of continued public investment.
Jaclyn Cooperrider, Boise
Pro-life
In his “I’m a pro-life Catholic and I voted for Biden” guest opinion published on Saturday, December 12, Bob Fontaine, “a lifelong Catholic supportive of pro-life ministries” repeatedly proclaimed his ”pro-life” vote for pro-abortion candidate, Joe Biden, based on a number of issues which he, evidently, used to justify his vote.
Somehow, he failed to realize that without the most basic right to life, the right to be born, all other issues which he believes to be “pro-life” are moot. In Mr. Fontaine’s words, he voted for leadership: to “save God’s creation, our planet,” (aren’t babies part of His creation, too?), against narcissism and incompetence to avoid nuclear annihilation (has he heard Mr. Biden speak?), “which will listen to experts during times of crisis resulting in the savings of thousands of lives born and unborn” (provided, of course, that those unborn babies were not aborted).
Being a “lifelong Catholic” myself, I voted for President Trump – the first President to appear and speak at the annual Pro-Life march in defense of the unborn, who dared to mention, on several different occasions, Jesus Christ, as the Savior of the world, and who had the Ave Maria sung at the close of the RNC.
No, Mr. Fontaine. When compared to the right to be born, all other issues related to life are minuscule, and even non-existent, especially to those murdered by abortion! As a Catholic, you and that “practicing Catholic,” Joe Biden, should know that!
Greg Mathias, Boise
Lies
I remember growing up and hearing the legend of our first president George Washington not telling a lie about cutting down the infamous cherry tree. Our parents and our teachers always reinforced this story. Tell the truth it was always the right thing to do! Here we are in the closing days of our 45th president and lying has become the norm! Mr. Trump began his foray into politics by promulgating the lie that President Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Then while campaigning lying about all immigrants, especially Mexican immigrants being murders and rapists. When Mr. Tump was elected he lied about the fact that his inaugural crowd was the biggest ever, bigger than the crowd for Mr. Obama’s inauguration! Also that even though he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes, those votes were all illegal! This is from a man who was elected? But the most grievous lie was that the Covid-19 Virus was just like the flu and would be gone by the summer. Yet he spoke with journalist Bob Woodward and said the virus was very dangerous. This wasn’t any little white lie, this was a lie that cost the lives of thousands of Americans and continues killing us. This was an immoral lie! So now after losing the 2020 election by 7 million votes, he proclaims he won, with no proof of any fraud. At the same time undermining our electoral process!! You have to admit Donald Trump is consistent, a habitual liar. The frightening part of all these lies are that so many Americans believe them. Tell a lie long enough and often enough and the Truth disappears. Where are those elected officials to speak Truth to Power, and are sworn to defend our Constitution, not Donald Trump???
Michael Strollo, Boise
Worth it?
I can’t believe the insanity this nation is going through. It is bad enough with the pandemic going on, and we will eventually get through it, it’s the ongoing madness over our last elections. We have a president who has, as of today, less than 29 days left in office, and he’s a man who truly hates to be called a “loser.” In his current state of mind, he is very dangerous and willing to do everything in his power to nullify the will of the people. How long are we going to allow this to happen, all the falsehoods and the schemes Trump is working hard on coming up with, in his attempts to stay in office?
Why can’t he just accept the fact he did in fact lose, and go on with his life?
The damage he is willingly causing the citizens and this nation has yet to be truly measured accurately, and will not be fully realized until it is over. Our nation has survived 244 years with many ups and downs, and we will probably survive this current sad state of affairs caused by Trump. The scary part? It will probably take another 2 or 3 generations to repair the damage. Will it all really be worth it? Only time will tell.
Donald Oremus, Nampa