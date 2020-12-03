Separately
I’m writing to take issue with the letter to the editor appearing in the issue of Friday, November 27, titled “Monkeys.” Before doing so, I must state that I am a life-long center-left liberal Democrat. (I moved here fairly recently, but not from California.)
While I agree, and even sympathize, with the substance of many of the points the writer makes, the language and tone of the letter is not useful or helpful, but rather are of the sort that will accomplish nothing but perhaps to have supporters of the President further dig in their heels.
I am quite sure that the leadership of the incoming administration, headed by President-elect Joseph Biden, who is widely admired by most Democrats and many Republicans, would agree strongly with me. As impossible as it may seem right now, we must find ways to pull together, or we will “surely hang separately.”
Joel Brotman, Eagle
Scary
As a new virus, it took medical experts time to figure out how to treat Covid-19 and how to keep it from spreading. Treatments for the virus have improved tremendously, the spread of the virus has surged. By late spring/early summer, we knew that simply by wearing a mask and social distancing, the spread of the virus could be curtailed to manageable levels. Had our elected officials worked together to encourage those steps to stop the spread, we would be living in an entirely more manageable level of response to the virus. Unfortunately for all, many elected officials used the platforms we provided them to further their own political agendas instead. I’m speaking specifically of Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, Sheriff Kieran Donahue, and County Clerk Chris Yamamoto. I am not accusing them of directly causing the economic disaster, the sicknesses, hospitalizations and deaths, Covid-19 does that. I am saying they’ve facilitated the spread of Covid-19. McGeachin and others, instead of encouraging the responsibility to work together, emphasized our individual liberty to ignore medical experts and to resist all efforts to slow the spread through collective actions. Had they preached such childish “you can’t make me” messages during the WWII effort, the outcome of the war may have been totally different.
While she continues to facilitate the spread of the virus, McGeachin is now grasping at straws in trying to mitigate the results of that spread. She proposes to use our tax dollars on “dangerous and useless” methods to limit the spread at the State Capital, to purchase 3 mobile medical units from her friend and to hire 108 nurses to staff those mobile units from a non-existent pool of nurses seeking jobs, and to reduce the training provided to nurses. She is one heart-beat away from being our governor. Scary!
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Property taxes
I would like to know how legislators think law-abiding homeowners are supposed to deal with continually rising property taxes. Do they think we should trim our entertainment spending, trim our wardrobe spending, reduce our food budgets, stop donating so much to charities, sell the second car, raid the savings account, take a second job, take in lodgers, beg the boss for a raise, make the kids get jobs, or sell the house and move into a cheaper one somewhere? We only have so much money, so something’s gotta give.
When we bought our house, we figured it was one we could afford, but we may find we’ve been wrong if our legislators get their way.
It may well be high time that we follow the lead of the voters in California, who for 40 years have been able to stay in their pricey homes only because of their Proposition 13. It limits property tax increases to 2% a year (for inflation) and lets homebuyers pay the same property tax for as long as they own the house. Voters rejected any changes to the law in November. Other states have instituted similar laws, and Idaho can, too.
Another alternative is a small hike in the sales tax—maybe not on basic groceries, but how about on desserts and “junk foods,” cosmetics and recreation, etc.? Such a tax would effectively be voluntary as well as fair. If people cut way down on desserts and junk foods to avoid the tax, we’d all be better off, but somehow, I doubt that that would happen. If it did, we could cross that bridge when we came to it. There’s always something to tax besides our houses year after year!
Our legislators simply must wean themselves off of our poor over-taxed homeowners.
Marcia Yiapan, Nampa
Nothing?
Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin claims covid-19 is just like the flu. She encourages folks to travel and gather at the holidays, and she opposes the restrictions imposed by the governor to help stop the spread of covid. I would like to know, given her attitude of denial of covid, why she wants to spend millions of dollars for “disinfectant tunnels” for use at the legislature. These tunnels have been proven ineffective, even dangerous. We already know McGeachin doesn’t believe in science. But apparently she’s got a good buddy who is selling these tunnels, a Los Vegas hotel owner. (I wonder if he gets his science from the “my pillow” guy who trump uses for his scientific information.) Why does McGeachin want to spend millions on something to combat what she claims is nothing?
Faye Davis, Boise
Embarrassment
It is apparent that our President, Donald Trump, is attempting to do an end-run around our democracy in the aftermath of the election. He is falsely claiming that the same, reliable system we have used to pick our leaders our whole lives has somehow become corrupt and flawed in four short years and on his watch. In 2016 Donald Trump did not win the popular vote, but he declared the election was fair and decided since the Electoral College is how we pick Presidents. We all nodded and agreed and moved on. Now, to steal the presidency, he is attempting to overturn not only the popular vote but the Electoral College decision as well. Donald Trump is an embarrassment to the United States, but Idaho’s elected leaders are an embarrassment to our state. Why aren’t they speaking up to protect the integrity of our democracy in Washington, D.C.? Why are they allowing this absurd behavior to continue? Why are they betraying the people they swore to protect? If their irresponsible behavior continues, I don’t know if I can trust them to genuinely represent Idahoans.
Kathryn Taghon, Meridian
NENA
I read the article regarding the North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) elections. I find it interesting that the existing board, where the majority was voted out, will not certify the election results until a special meeting with a mediator reconciles the debate between sides. Why is a mediator needed? Isn’t that what the election was for? Just because a faction of members do not like the results, the election is invalid? Where were the 150 members that signed the petition to invalidate the results when the election was held? Only 100 members cast votes that night, so if the signers cared to attend that meeting, their side would have easily won. According to the article the group that won “campaigned, organized and recruited,” which is allowed. Since when is that wrong or unethical?
Isn’t it ironic that part of the petition states that the new board “would not appropriately represent the neighborhood at large”? This coming from a neighborhood that has had an overwhelming majority representing the city “at large” on the Boise City Council for years. Since this neighborhood overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden for President, it would be interesting to know how the signers of the petition feel about President Trump challenging the results of that election. Based on this, they must wholeheartedly support it!
Since the election appears to have been conducted in accordance with the association by-laws and procedures, the results should stand. That would be the “right and ethical way” to do things. Elections have consequences. Just because your side chose to sit this one out, you don’t get a do-over. Move on.
Russ Blair, Eagle
Choices
The Right to Life!
Yes, we have freedoms and rights — one being a right to life. We are born with the gift of oxygen to breathe. We risk losing the ease of the breath of life to the invasion of COVID-19. Once COVID crosses our defense barriers of the nose, mouth or eyes, it may challenge our ability to access enough oxygen to breathe comfortably. COVID can choose to ravage our bodies like a hurricane or leave just a sprinkle of rain droplets.
Each of us has the choice to believe COVID exists or not. Life is a gamble. Once infected with COVID, we could lose control of our rights to an effortless breath that healthy people take for granted. This virus becomes a decision-maker as to whether we have no symptoms or possibly die. Medical options are rapidly advancing, yet COVID has already won the war on over 260,000 Americans’ last breath.
Please respect the rights of others to live and to breathe an effortless breath. COVID-19 is not a hoax. Choices. Right to Life for all. Please, wear a mask.
Vanessa George, Boise
Swamp
Some of our state politicians and Canyon County Republicans are part of the same SWAMP we have at the federal level in government. Taxpayers were looking for property tax relief in this past session, but it never received a hearing. Some of our local Republican politicians chose to side-step the issue and nothing was accomplished. After numerous complaints by taxpayers, our local/state Republican leadership decided to form a tax committee to study the issue. None of our local citizens nor taxpayer committees that had studied this issue and came up with solid solutions were invited to be part of the hearings. To compound the problem in their last meeting, the Republican co-chair decided not to follow the proposed agenda in its entirety unbeknownst to several of the committee members. Perhaps the commercial, ag, real estate or homebuilders associations lobbyists got to the co-chair and others; no one knows at this time. Why should homeowners continue to pay approximately 70% of the tax load while commercial and ag enjoy reduced taxes? Why do some of our legislators allow real estate and homebuilders associations pocket all the profits, while existing homeowners get stuck with the majority of taxation. Even our Republican Canyon County Central Committee leadership demands we vote a Republican ticket no matter what, to keep our state RED. Yes, we do need commercial development and agriculture to sustain us but at what price? Seems several House/Senate Dems are more concerned about homeowner tax relief vs. some Republicans. The solutions are not rocket science.
Chuck Stadick, Caldwell
Good neighbors
William Freeman’s Thanksgiving exhortation to “Open Idaho full bore” is breathtaking, for those able to wade through the dry desert of statistics, showing that not so many of us are yet sick, or dead. This is the same non-plan that much of our country’s leadership “implemented” this year, the same non-plan that made us number 1 in the world for infection and death from Covid-19. How exceptional we are, awaiting a miracle.
Thanks for the idea of having another look at FDR’s stirring first inaugural speech, on March 4, 1933; one of the great speeches of the 20th century, reprinted by The Guardian almost 14 years ago: theguardian.com/theguardian/2007/apr/25/greatspeeches
I commend it to Idaho Press’ readers, and suggest they read past the second paragraph. In 1933, unlike today, we were “stricken by no plague of locusts.” But the depths of the Great Depression confronted us with a genuine crisis in leadership that is familiar today.
“Small wonder that confidence languishes, for it thrives only on honesty, on honor, on the sacredness of obligations, on faithful protection, and on unselfish performance; without them it cannot live.”
Those words echo through the ages. Honesty! Honor! Sacred obligation! Unselfishness!
We look forward to hearing such words again, on January 20, 2021.
What FDR said about our international relations might also be considered in light of the strained relations between Ada and Canyon counties:
“In the field of world policy, I would dedicate this nation to the policy of the good neighbor: the neighbor who resolutely respects himself and, because he does so, respects the rights of others; the neighbor who respects his obligations and respects the sanctity of his agreements in and with a world of neighbors.”
Thomas von Alten, Boise