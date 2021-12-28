Christmas joy
The Caldwell Ladies Golf Association — sounds like it just deals with playing golf. Nope! We are also a service organization. Our Christmas Service Project for the last 4 years has been to raise money through donations and raffle baskets at golf tournaments to support seniors via Caldwell Meals on Wheels and their Christmas gifts. For some of these needy seniors, their only “Christmas” is via Meals on Wheels gift bags. We amassed over $1400 this year. In the 4 short years, the need for recipients had doubled. This year they have 151 seniors needing Christmas joy and assistance. Our monies bought slipper socks or heavy socks, word or number puzzle books, pens, lip balm, hand wipes, candy, and food treats for each and every senior. I am honored to be the president of such a giving, generous group of ladies that has touched the lives of our elderly. They espouse the meaning of caring and giving.
Jeanne Cridebring, Caldwell
Jane Fonda
With excitement I read of Jane Fonda’s generous offer to pay for nine high school students to take a climate change class at BSU this fall. Question: Any possibility she’ll also fund a class on consorting with enemy combatants? (Don’t miss The Hanoi Hilton, 1987 movie classic) Perhaps BSU Professor Scott Yenor could teach it and bring in Blaine County’s Bowe Bergdahl as a special lecturer?
Kevin Warnock, Boise
Freedom for all
William Beck (December 21) defends Scott Yenor’s right to freedom of speech, and fondly remembers the freedoms for which WWII was fought. An honest look at history, however, reveals that those freedoms were reserved for the dominant group, white males.
Yenor and his friends at the Idaho Freedom Foundation (and their friends in the Idaho legislature) want to reserve those freedoms for that same dominant group. It is time to review the law.
Since the Constitution didn’t protect the rights of those who are not in the dominant group, Congress passed the 1964 Civil Rights Act to protect the rights of minorities and women. Again, that wasn’t enough, so Congress passed Title IX in June 1972, prohibiting discrimination against women in education.
The women in Yenor’s BSU classes have the same rights as Yenor. While Yenor has the right to say what he wants, he doesn’t have the right to project his biases on his students at the expense of their educations. It is up to BSU to see that he doesn’t.
Karen Carter Hiner, Nampa
