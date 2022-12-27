Mr, Durst’s proposal to the GOP to limit voter’s who are eligible to vote in the primaries is ridiculous. (See Idaho Press, 12/20,2022) is outlandish. As a long term Republican, I cannot believe anyone would even propose such a limiting proposal.
Gary Waymire
Meridian
Boy Scout adventure
I’m a proud Boy Scout member of troop 1 in Meridian ID. I would like to share my experience on my recent camp out. Last week my troop and I camped near garden valley for two days. It never got higher than 19 degrees. Fortunately there was a Hot Springs pool where we were camping so we stayed warm. My patrol ended up making the Quincy that held up to five people. Our patrol had to cook our own meals for those two days. In the end no one got hurt and I recommend it for anyone who is adventurous.
Andrew Christensen
Meridian
Religion letter response
This is in response to Doug Sweaney’s letter of 12/20/22. Doug, Doug, Doug, you say, “Christianity is the only ‘religion’ that provides redemption.” I beg to differ.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
This is from the Zoroastrian (visa vis Magi, this time of year) scriptures: “Purity is for man best for the birth hereafter. That, O Zarathustra, which is the Religion of the Worshipers of Mazda is purity for him who purifies his own soul by good thoughts, good words, good deeds.” (Vendidad 5.21)
And from Islam: “Allah will say: This is a day on which the truthful will profit from their truth: theirs are Gardens, with rivers flowing beneath—their eternal Home: Allah well-pleased with them, and they with Allah: That is the great Salvation.” (Qur’an 5:119)
And from my own Baha’i Faith: “We, verily have unfolded before your eyes that which shall profit you both in this world and in the realm of faith, and which will lead you to the path of salvation. Would that ye might turn thereunto!” (Suriy-i-Muluk, par. 57)
Would that ye might indeed.
Gwen Chavarria
Caldwell
DOJ push
I sent letters to both of our Idaho Senators urging them to push for the DOJ to indict Trump and imprison him for his multiple crimes against our Democracy. Aside for inciting an insurrection, which the January 6th committee made a very clear case for, he also stole top secret documents from the White House. His crimes spam many years prior to him taking office. He has managed to dodge the law up until now. He has got to be held accountable for his crimes. If we don’t do so, what is to stop another insurrection? What is to stop other criminals from attempting to gain control, and destroy this country? Please reach out to our Senators and tell them to put country before party, as Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger did, putting their careers in jeopardy.
Michal Voloshen
Boise
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion