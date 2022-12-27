Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Proposed GOP rules

Mr, Durst’s proposal to the GOP to limit voter’s who are eligible to vote in the primaries is ridiculous. (See Idaho Press, 12/20,2022) is outlandish. As a long term Republican, I cannot believe anyone would even propose such a limiting proposal.

