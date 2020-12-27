Hope
I just couldn’t resist the opportunity last night to view the once, (in my lifetime), grand planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn! As I hurried south of town I was joined by dozens and dozens of cars, racing towards the sunset’s glow. Pulling over on a muddy hillside, I met many eager groups of all ages gathering in the dark. A very generous gentleman was sharing his telescope with others pointing out the distant sparkle and even kindly adjusting for my very short height and glasses, then showing me again on his binoculars! As I drove back home, I saw the headlights of hundreds of others in the foothills above and thought of the children I’d just seen being encouraged to look up and view the heavens. Again my heart lifted in hope at the joys of the universe, imagining all the people in the valleys and mountains, and their backyards, amazed gazing up at the celestial wonder. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Sally Morrisroe, Boise
Thank you
The pandemic has been hard on all of us this year. Schools, parents, and students in particular have been dealing with challenges as we navigate our way through the difficulties of this year. So I wanted to take a moment and highlight the hard work our local teachers are doing during this tough time.
No matter what the school district or the decisions made by school boards and administrators, teachers have extra work to do this year – some are having to rewrite their curriculums to be effective online, some are having to teach both online and in person, some are having to take extra special care in classrooms – making sure kids have their masks and making sure everything stays clean.
And teachers carry with them extra concern and care for their students this year. They have to worry about the kids who usually get free meals at school and now may be going hungry, kids who don’t have parents with the luxury of staying home and helping their kids through the school day, kids who have dropped off the radar entirely this year, kids who have lost loved ones this year, and more.
I want to make sure teachers know that we are grateful for their extra work this year, and their extra concern for our kids. Teachers are an essential part of our community and have been shouldering a lot of the difficulties during this health crisis. Part of what makes our community great is our amazing teachers.
Thank you to all you teachers out there. Your work is not going unnoticed.
Toni Ferro, Caldwell