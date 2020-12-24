Backbone
Score another one for the leftist looneys in charge at Boise State University.
Whacko president Marlene Tromp put aside other pressing matters recently to issue an immediate response to the bullying of the liberal Freedom From Religion Foundation when it complained about the very troubling matter of prayer. Seems this organization, which the Deseret News in Salt Lake City called “an atheist advocacy group”, was offended by published photos of Boise State and BYU football players gathered in prayer following their game in Boise on Nov. 6. So it demanded that Boise State cease such offensive behavior, immediately. Which the school’s gutless “leaders” so ordered, immediately.
Because the Broncos’ team chaplain, a volunteer, led the offensive prayer session, he has been banned from accompanying the team on any future trips, and the school said it will no longer refer to him as being associated with the team.
I hope I’ve got that right. As of this writing (Dec. 18), I’ve yet to see a mention of this issue in the Idaho Press. The Statesman did run one article, which was based on reporting by the Utah paper. But, hey, are the local media afraid they might offend someone by reporting that this has happened?
The Deseret News not only reported the story, it took a strong stand on the issue. In a headline over an editorial, the paper asked, “Where’s Boise State’s backbone?”
Good question. But I think we all know the answer.
Roger Neumann, Nampa
Boise State University has issued the following statement on the matter:
Boise State University unequivocally supports and will fiercely defend our students’ right to the free exercise of religion. It’s shameful that parties external to the university are using a photo of student-athlete prayer as an opportunity to attempt to interfere with our student-athletes’ constitutional right to freely practice the religion of their choosing.
Despite misleading reports to the contrary, Boise State did not end its relationship with Pastor Mark Thornton. We seriously evaluated the constitutional considerations related to this matter, our legal team made an appropriate response, and we remain committed to protecting all student-athletes’ individual rights under the Free Exercise Clause, including access to Pastor Thornton.
Pastor Thornton will continue to:
President Marlene Tromp has committed to personally pay for Pastor Thornton’s travel to the Mountain West Championship game, so that he can support our student-athletes.
“I was present on the field when our Bronco football team and the BYU Cougars knelt to pray together after a very intense game,” Tromp said in a statement. “I was so moved by the players’ ability to reach across a divide to one another in a difficult time. We need more love in the world — especially with all the crises we’ve faced this year — and this was a sure sign of it. I will always support Pastor Thornton, who has been a generous friend and spiritual advisor to me as well.”
In a statement from the university, Thornton said, “I’m there for the university and love Boise State. President Tromp has long expressed her gratitude for my support for the team, and I will always be there for them. I feel my influence in their lives helps them grow.”
Kindness
As we close out this weird and exasperating year, I hope that the light of kindness and goodwill of the holiday season and the renewal of a new year reaches into all of our hearts and remains. After this time of deep frustration and fear, seeing the light in each other and granting each other grace, respect, dignity, and compassion anew might be the biggest gift, the gift of true peace, we can give ourselves and our fellow Idahoans.
Do something nice for someone else—send a handwritten letter to a friend or family member, take cookies to your neighbor, donate to a local charity. And don’t forget to give yourself grace and kindness because we all deserve to have these in our hearts.
Sarah Harris, Boise
Broncos
It was going to happen sooner or later that another team was going to be able to topple the perennial Mountain West Champions. When you are the top dog for so many years, you create a lot of momentum and encouragement from other teams to take you down. I think the Bronco’s have done a wonderful job over the years leading the Mountain West and showing that a young team with a funny colored field from a ho-dunk town like Boise Idaho can achieve so many records and prove that even the little guys have a chance to play for number one in the NCAA. Now is the time that we should be trying to move into the Pac12 and make it a Pac13 (or 14?). Boise State has a better record than several teams in the Pac12 so membership would be a shoo-in. Now, can we add enough seats in our stadium? That seems the only detriment that I can see preventing us moving into another league. Regardless, I am proud of our Boise Bronco’s and when I get a paper cut, I see that I too bleed Blue! Go Bronco’s!!
Daniel Bell, Meridian
Fact check
I love reading the Letters to the Editor. I understand they are printed just as they come to paper. Therefore, fact-checking by the editorial staff is not a part of the process. I would like to direct my fellow readers to the misinformation regarding the number of requested mail-in ballots sent out by Pennsylvania election officials verses the number returned and cited by Mr. Wayne Butterfield on Sunday, December 20, 2020. As noted in the following source, there were less ballots returned than were requested. There was no fraud in the Pennsylvania election which could or would be linked to the number of requested ballots verses the number of returned ballots.
Every valid vote should be counted and recorded in every state, according to each state’s regulations. To mislead or spread misinformation because of hearsay or memes which have not been fact checked is harmful for our current and future elections.
https://checkyourfact.com/2020/11/30/fact-check-more-mail-in-ballots-received-returned-pennsylvania/
Billie Farley, Caldwell
Religion
I recently heard a legendary author say that everyone was religious, but not all of them us it. As fewer people identify as religious in the traditional sense, that vacuum has been filled with a new religion.
Let’s call that religion Woke. Woke has two primary pillars: apocalyptic, catastrophic environmentalism, and stifling political correctness. And like traditional religion, it has no room whatsoever for skepticism, debate or nuance.
With traditional religions, you’re either a saved devotee destined for an eternal afterlife of bliss and ecstasy, or an apostate doomed to eternal misery and suffering. There is no middle ground.
With Woke, you’re either a true believer oozing with intelligence and compassion, or you’re a “climate denier,” “hater” or a “white supremacist.” Again, no room for subtlety or nuance, You’re either for us or against us. Saint or sinner.
This new religion, lustily embraced throughout the media, entertainment industry, and even more traditionally conservative venues such as the corporate boardroom and military, is rooted in cultural Marxism. To their credit, the Marxists realized they’ll never eliminate the apparent human necessity to embrace a religion of some kind, so they simply created their own.
What’s scariest about Woke is that it threatens to undo the reforms of The Enlightenment, which replaced blind, unquestioning obedience to tyrants both political and religious with free thinking, logic, reason and individualism. Ironically, the classical liberals who most vocally opposed censorship and intolerance from the Religious Right now lustily embrace them in the name of Woke.
The Enlightenment brought us out of the Dark Ages. If allowed to continue unchecked, Woke will bring about a Second Dark Ages — this one with technology.
We cannot allow this to happen. To stop it, we must demonstrate how it has become a fundamentalist religion.
Henry Danneskjold, Middleton
Under seige
What has happen to our nation is that we allow our nation to be under siege by those who choose to allow poverty to go unchecked and homelessness is increasing to the point that suicide is rising. Are we not humans because it seems like we are like cattle that are being corralled and being branded when freedom is being trampled and violated to the point we are being held prisoner in our own country. America is the land of the free and home of the brave and we need to stand up not down and expose the corruption and create opportunity and rebuild that which is broken for we are not slaves on the plantation to be abused and used. The constitution and bill of rights gives us choice and the freedom to express ourselves not to be slaves to the government because government has become to big and full of waste and pork barrel projects. We as a nation must stand up to the corruption and filth in a system that has run a muck and riddled with idiots who are greedy and have abuse the power they have by bending the law. We as nation must fix the laws so that they are fair and balance and expose the shadow government that is crooked and unjust and refuses to play fair and justice must be served quick and swift. We as nation must ensure that healthcare and all government agencies are held accountable and there is transparency because they are failing America because there is to much corruption and it needs to be exposed. Our nation needs less regulations and new laws and enforce the ones we have because our government needs to be reined in because justice is corrupt and needs cleaning up.
John Landers, Wilder
Tough job
Yep, I read all the letters and Cheers and Jeers daily. Editors, I realize your jobs are tough, and dealing with nutcases and opinionated cinder-block brains is no piece of cake! So you all must have impenetrable skins and a high tolerance for mentally-disordered readers continually banging their bongos about some highly controversial issue and blathering on interminably. You are to be commended for not losing your cool(s) and not letting the nutjobs know that they are pushing the boundaries, and on your recommendation, are about to be ejected from the human race. Stay with it, kids, you are doing great!
Barbara Griffitts, Boise