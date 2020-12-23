Emails
In regard to Mike Prater’s article “New emails, new issues” in Saturday’s paper. I can’t help but feel for Coach Harsin and former BSU A.D. Curt Apsey. The emails discussed were obtained via a public records request, which would seem appropriate if there were a coverup, scandal or other unseemly business taking place. But these emails were sent between two professionals discussing business in the normal course things. We all know hard conversations take place at times in business. And clearly publication of this correspondence is awkward if nothing else for both parties. So, my question to BoiseDev.com and this paper is...is it right to exploit a rule of law, which is akin to going into Harsin or Apsey’s personal mailboxes and opening their letters in order to create a story for yourselves? Or in other words, is a legitimate, private exchange of thought between to public employees a thing of the past?
Don Smart, Boise
Alternatives
In response to the letter published on December 10th, 2020 titled Nuclear Energy.
Nuclear reactors are one of the most expensive sources of energy. A 2020 report from Lazard (an investment bank that releases an annual Levelized Cost of Energy analysis) found nuclear energy ranks second highest in cost per megawatt hour at $163. Solar, wind, and geothermal came in well below that mark. One reason for this disparity is chronic cost overruns that plague nuclear facility construction. This gap will continue to grow as renewable technology improves. Between 2009 and 2020 the average cost per megawatt hour for nuclear energy increased 33%, while the cost of renewables such as solar and wind decreased by 90% and 70%, respectively (Lazard).
Nuclear energy is in no way clean. Uranium mining required to source reactor fuel poses a threat of contamination to workers, the environment, and the public. It is also important to note the disproportionate consequences that indigenous people are faced with as a result of these operations. Waste must also be considered. The US produces 2,000 metric tons of spent radioactive fuel annually, and has amassed 83,000 tons of spent fuel since the 1950’s. This is the equivalent of covering an entire football field 10 yards deep in spent fuel (US Department of Energy). There is no long-term storage facility for this waste in the US, and the current on-site storage practices are susceptible to earthquakes, floods, and other natural and manmade disasters. With waste that remains incredibly harmful to humans and the environment for tens of thousands of years, continuing to produce this waste with no viable long term plan is not an option.
With renewables becoming cheaper and more efficient, it is time to ditch expensive and outdated nuclear energy for more innovative, sustainable, and safe renewable alternatives.
Ian Cotten, Boise
Happiness jolt
Reading Wayne de la Motte’s letter instilled some hope for the future of the fairgrounds property. Sadly, the legislature would not alter the gambling laws to save the horse racing industry and the entertainment it created. The idea of transferring some property to the Sho-Ban Tribe makes perfect sense. Allow them to build a first class hotel/casino with quality restaurants . In the deal, tax the revenue to benefit Idaho schools.
Former commissioners had the foresight to build the existing facility and it serves the community well. We don’t need to rip up an historic park for another shopping center or strip mall. We don’t need this space for housing which only benefits developers.
Expand or remodel Hawks Stadium for future minor league and college baseball . soccer and concert events. Expand your entertainment vision and give the no fun state a jolt of happiness.
Oliver Barnes, Boise
Protocol
When the policy is to protect and save lives, protocol and procedure obliterate mandate!
“Mask mandate” is a kneejerk response to a plane out of control. When a plane goes into an uncontrolled dive, it begins to spiral down. The reflexive response is to jerk back on the stick. The jerk tightens the spiral and steepens the dive to death.
What is required is a gentle, firm slight turn of the wheel away from the spiral. The spiral stops and the plane levels.
The “plane” of state is out of control. Establishing protocol and procedures will turn the wheel and liberate everybody from our “mask mandate” prisons we have created for ourselves, level the plane and enable us to safely land home from the war with coronavirus.
A protocol is simply what we do. Procedures are how we go about doing it. Protect and save lives: Wash the hands, social distance, wear a mask!
Joseph Newcomer, Nampa