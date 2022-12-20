Christmas tree
I understand that the tree on display in front of Idaho's Capitol building in Boise is called a "holiday tree."
The word "holiday" means "Holy Day" and what "Holy Day" would that be referring to?
Christmas.
Boiseans tell me that calling the tree a "holiday tree" is more inclusive.
Oh really?
Jesus Christ, Immanuel is the definition of inclusiveness since he died for all human beings that walked, are walking, and will walk the Earth, through his cruel death on the cross.
Christianity is the only "religion" that provides redemption, that is very inclusive..
If someone wants to think of the tree as some silly representation of a of a false god then go ahead, it still remains a Christmas tree.
A sincere thank you to the festive people that live on Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell between S. 10th Ave. and S. 21st ave. for the wonderful, heartfelt Christmas decorations that are displayed every Christmas season.
I especially love to see the Nativity Scene that has been on display for a number of years.
Doug Sweaney
Caldwell
'Hidden price'
If you bought or sold a home in Ada County's volatile real estate market in 2022, you've unfinished business with your buyer or seller. You may be owed (or owe) money, not even realizing it.
Pro-rated property taxes at closing, based on out-dated 2021 estimates and unsettled levy rates, could very likely mean what you paid, say, in advance taxes last August didn't match the tax bill come December. In my case, I overpaid more than $1,300 in taxes on my home sale. It's now up to me and my buyer to settle it amicably. Realtors, title companies, and Ada County Treasurer and Assessor won't get involved in rectifying errant tax estimates. It's up to you.
Every buyer and seller of property in Ada County in 2022 should match their closing statements with actual tax bills to gauge the accuracy of what they paid to each other. If it happened to me, it probably happened to hundreds of other Ada County property owners.
This is one hidden price of crazed, unaffordable, wildly-speculative growth in Boise.
David Klinger
Boise
Thanks to District 16
After 14 years in the legislature, I decided not to run for re-election and my term as District 16's Senator ended on November 30. I wish to thank the people of District 16, including my election opponents, who I found to be thoughtful, respectful and willing to work across party lines. I will be forever grateful to you for your positive impact on our politics.
Grant Burgoyne
Boise
'Grief and loss'
With the four University of Idaho homicides dominating the news I feel I’m in a unique position to offer some knowledge about what might be happening with the police and families. Ten years ago, my mother, Phyllis Ward, was brutally murdered and burned in her home. I recognize the anger, struggle, and hunger for information. It’s something that never leaves your mind and haunts your soul. But it is critical that the police and prosecutors have a solid non-compromised case to work from. I’ve always heard it’s a marathon and not a sprint. Unfortunately, there is always a chance that cases never get solved or prosecuted, as in my situation. Patience and waiting are the hardest things to endure and my heart aches for all the victim’s loved ones. Stay strong for each other. Grief and loss are the greatest upheavals that we’ll endure in our lives. Please talk about your grief often. Write down everything that is running through your mind and heart. Time is the biggest thief of our memories.
Jennifer Holley
Boise