Logic
Are any other sane Idahoans wishing they could recast their vote for Lt Gov? Instead of wearing a mask we should spend millions of dollars to hire 108 nurses, who are presumably sitting around collecting unemployment? Following that logic I should get rid of my spare tire and tow a spare car.
Keith Broden, Boise
Elections
I made an effort to be an informed voter in recently concluded presidential, state, and county elections. Our country is deeply divided and results confirm that division.
There are five principles of reporting.
Never add anything that was not there.
Never deceive the audience.
Be as transparent as possible about your methods and motives.
Rely on your own original reporting.
Exercise humility.
The decision by Google, Twitter, and Facebook who interfered in the election by qualifying, denying, stalling damaging information about Joe Biden’s son Hunter most likely altered the outcome of the election. Tech and MSM’s different coverage of Biden vs Trump demonstrated elitism and false narratives. The inaccurate polls could be called voter suppression.
Three books I would recommend: The Smear by Sheryl Attkisson, Indispensable Electoral College, How the founders plan saves our country from Mob Rule. The unfreedom of the Press by Mark Levin.
These writers produced, measured, accurate accounts of the election process and the origins and purpose of the press.
President Trump has every right to challenge and attempt to prove his case. The electoral college will be weighing in on December 14th.
Lew Groberg, Caldwell
Good stuff
Reference the Lt Governor's recommendation that we buy some widely discredited technology to dis-infect by everyone by walking through a hi-tec tunnel.
Maybe you could ask Lt Governor Janice McGeachin what she is smoking and where she gets it. (Ontario?) Must be some really good stuff.
Lee Bernasconi, Boise
Misinformation
Jeers: With all due respect to Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin, spreading misinformation regarding “disinfecting cubes” is NOT what is needed to reverse the numbers and deaths from Covid-19. How do you disinfect airways and lungs to kill the Covid virus when talking or coughing? Why would I care if the bottoms of my feet are disinfected; does that prevent the spread of a respiratory virus? This kind of thinking brings back the horrors of our President, Donald Trump, suggesting that ingesting bleach might stop the spread of Covid-19. Let's spend our CARES funds on things that are backed by science; more testing, contact tracing, improved ventilation in schools and ultimately getting our citizens vaccinated. If Idaho was fortunate enough to hire 108 nurses to staff your mobile “disinfecting pods” this seems like a ridiculous use of valuable resources. Yes, we all miss our family members and interacting with others; but vaccinating a majority or our population and following simple CDC guidelines (masks, hand washing and social distancing) is the correct path to ending this terrible pandemic and getting our lives back to normal.
Carl Van Valkenburg, Boise