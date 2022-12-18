Homelessness
I want to thank everyone who has had a hand in helping with the issue of the homeless in the Treasure Valley. I would also like to add we must speak to the Governor as soon as possible about this situation and encourage everyone to write your Congress to speed up the situation.
Michelle Batel
Boise
GOP
The National Republican Party leader, Donald Trump, amplifies QAnon messaging, thinks Putin is a genius for attacking Ukraine, and dines with white supremacists. The Idaho Republican Party chairperson, Dorothy Moon, supports outlandish conspiracy theories, the Panhandle Patriots, and other anti-government groups. It is disheartening that this is the current platform of the Republican Party. Our country is in a dark place.
Tom Haddock
Star
Travel advisories
When Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia, the U.S. State Department did not have as extensive a list of Travel Advisories that they do now. As a retired airline pilot, with international experience, I strongly advise all US citizens who are thinking about international travel to FIRST visit the State Department website and review Travel Advisories for every place you want to visit. Consider the remarks and threat level thoughtfully before going any further in your travel plans.
If you do go, consider things that might make you stand out from the population and minimize the differences, if you can. Educate yourself about all the places you plan to visit before you go and consider how you will be perceived by those locals. There are many wonderful, safe places to visit in this world. But, there are many places where Americans are not welcome, or admired, by the general population or smaller groups with an anti-American agenda.
Do not be naive. Travel smart.
John Post
Boise
Idaho historical signs
I’m the “another concerned citizen” mentioned in the article. I visited and photographed all 270+ signs around the state for a calendar project. I was privileged to present to the ITD Board of Directors my observations in 2018. Because of program priorities and staff changes the Historical Marker sign project slipped into being an “orphan program.” ITD staff made note of my assessment of sign conditions. They adopted my classification of the signs with nearly half of the signs being Fair and Poor, and began to address the situation.
I have not seen any historical sign program anywhere in the US that equals the quality of the Idaho program. The narrative on the signs is superb writing which any teacher of writing in high school and college would do well to use as examples. The variety of topics is great. The uniformity of the sign designs makes them easy to spot. In short, the Idaho Historical Marker Sign program is a gem the Gem State can be proud of. All Idahoans need to support it.
MacArthur Eld
Parma
Grow’s property tax ‘relief’
I found Senator Grow’s tax relief plan odd at best. He proposes to give back to the public 10% of our sales tax to provide relief from property tax. I calculated our grocery/consumable bill from the three main stores from which we gather our food and consumables. For our family of 4 and ¾ (a child went to college in August) we spent $15,780 of which tax was $947 (rounded off). While Mr. Grow’s idea of 10% back seems fine, I’d rather have the nearly $1000 in my pocket rather than running the 10% through the government’s paws first. I prefer this since it, in part defines what Idahoans refer to as liberty, less government, and less control over our personal welfare and finances. I don’t mind paying taxes, in fact it’s part of my civic responsibility. But please, Mr. Grow let’s make this as simple as possible.
Dave Panzer
Meridian
Musk is the new Washington A Scottish Professor at the University of Edinburgh, Alexander Fraser Tytler, said “a democracy can only last 200 years.”
The US has lasted 246 years. The early geniuses, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, Benjamin Franklin, and many more, brilliantly created a government that had checks and balances that would last forever, except for corruption.
The new geniuses have arrived to bring back law and order and hopefully, get rid of corruption and the so called swamp.
The new geniuses are: Elon Musk who is our new George Washington, Donald Trump our new Thomas Jefferson, and Rudi Giuliani our new Ben Franklin.
With their intelligence, strength and love of the United States they will bring us back from the hole this new administration is digging for us.
With Musk’s exposing of the crooked, Twitter phony corporation and the Government cabal of the President and his family, the FBI, The CIA and the Injustice Department we will get back to be a true and honest government that we used to be. Goodbye crooks.
Dave Silva
Boise