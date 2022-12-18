Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Homelessness

I want to thank everyone who has had a hand in helping with the issue of the homeless in the Treasure Valley. I would also like to add we must speak to the Governor as soon as possible about this situation and encourage everyone to write your Congress to speed up the situation.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments