Responsibility
“With great power comes great responsibility.”
Governor Brad Little chose to seek the highest office of Idaho. Therefore, it should be him to carry the heaviest burden of responsibility to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, not local leadership. A true leader would not pass the burden of making tough decisions on to those who serve lower offices. It’s heart-wrenching to see misguided mobs threaten and harass local public officials at their homes because communities were forced to pursue a dysfunctional patchwork of ordinances. It’s a senseless waste of time and energy that needs to stop.
Preaching “personal responsibility” and attempting to appeal to people’s common sense and decency who oppose public safety measures is not working. We need clear, consistent guidelines and enforcement from the very top. Some truly sinister forces infected people’s brains with disinformation from the very beginning of this and there is no coming to a shared version of reality here. But you also cannot mandate people to care about others. Or to do the right thing.
Hang in there everyone. 2020 has glaringly exposed weaknesses in our leadership and institutions. There is much work to be done over the next decade. 2020 has also shown us the goodness in people. There have been so many who stepped up, sacrificed, and worked overtime to serve, lead, and innovate throughout this crisis. Let us remember those who rose to the occasion for what is right and not lose our faith in humanity.
Jessica Mahuron, Coeur d’Alene
Selfish denial
What are the GOP and their followers trying to do to the democracy of our Republic with the filing of lawsuits and letters of support to upend the voice of the American voters?
I am proud to have voted in 13 elections since I turned 18 and I cannot remember being witness to such selfish denial of the decision of the American voters. I do remember some close Presidential elections, however, they were reviewed, recounted, certified.
I am so disappointed in the decision of our local Representatives Fulcher and Simpson to jump on the bandwagon to support GOP politicians stating that the “votes of millions of Americans should be thrown out to allow the present President to be declared the winner in the 2020 election”. After state officials have counted, recounted and now certified the votes, the GOP is creating more hate and division of our citizens believing the election for the President was illegal and corrupt. Does this also include the voter’s preferences for all of the local and state offices that were included on the ballot?
Could it be that those voters, after seeing what Mr. Trump’s agendas and poor leadership has done to the country, decided they wanted to vote for a new president? Can’t the GOP leaders and followers understand that? We are supposed to be a leader in democracy, not a country that is now being viewed as “in election chaos”.
So I ask the GOP members that are doing their best to keep us at odds with each other, accept the will of the good people of our country that came out in for this election. We have huge challenges to overcome with the pandemic, immigration, civil rights – don’t continue to muck it up with this trivial whining of losing a presidential election.
Carl Wibel, Meridian
Shame
Dear Congressman Simpson and Fulcher, I have not always agreed with you, but I have respected and supported you as our ELECTED Congressman, no matter the differences. This recent attempt by you and the other 106 Republican Congressman to tell the voters that you and your cronies know best who should be elected to the Presidency is the most shameful, unpatriotic and traitorous vote I have ever witnessed in my 65 years of being a proud American Citizen.
You have brought shame to yourself, your party and our state by participating in this sham. You and the others should resign your positions immediately. You are not worthy of your office. You took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America – Not Donald Trump. By participating and adding your name to the fiasco of Trump you have made it obvious that you hold your political party and this sore loser above the Constitution and the voters of America. If you have factual knowledge of voter fraud you should share it with your constituents immediately. So far there has been absolutely no evidence to support the bogus claims per all the Courts that have heard testimony and viewed the lack of evidence presented.
All loyal Americans in your district will never forget the shame you have brought to yourself and our State.
Andy Hedden-Nicely, Boise
State laws
So representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have signed a “friend of the court briefing” siding with Texas, arguing that Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin acted illegally and that their electors should be prevented from voting. Instead, they want all the votes for Biden thrown out and then have the state representatives (Republican controlled) vote for Trump.
Hmmm, how would the people of Idaho like it if California or New York filed a lawsuit against Idaho claiming that Idaho violated their own election laws in electing Trump, simply because California and New York wanted Biden to win and wanted to take away all of Idaho’s votes? Representatives Simpson and Fulcher, you’d be ok with that?
Texas’s claims have been based on various fictitious and debunked allegations along with dubious conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact. These claims have been discounted in court after court with Trump appointed Justices in many cases.
Really, Representatives Fulcher and Simpson, you’re supporting conspiracy theories, and advocating against the independence of state laws?
Jennifer Pedrali, Meridian
Unity
I had a conversation with my grandchildren recently and I told them to watch behaviors around them during this dark chapter in our nation’s history. Under significant stress, I believe that individuals show us their true character.
A group of protesters was present at Central District Health yesterday. A KBOI TV piece had to be cut short due to one protestor screaming obscenities behind the reporter. Our lieutenant governor accepted a large PPP loan while she told her supporters of the intrusive nature of the federal government associated with this assistance to small business owners. And a separate group of protesters showed up at the CDH commissioners’ homes and banged on windows and doors terrifying a 12 year old who was at home while his mother was participating in the meeting that was seeking to decide the best course of action to address the pandemic in our hometown.
I will seek to embody kindness and true community minded action. This will be difficult but I hope to be part of the solution to defeat this vile virus. We all saw what kind of character was on display last night. I stand for unity and respect for my fellow citizens.
John Lodal, Boise