Defense?
The cult of Guns & bibles & coup d’état
In order to show their zombie support for America’s first neo-fascist Republican dictator wannabe, Mr. Quid Pro Quo and based on belief, speculation, fantasy, imagination and 0.0 evidence of “massive” voter fraud; the COVID-19 virus infected Republican State of Idaho, known for its wonderful potatoes; also manufactures creative-fraud, when necessary. If enough people sign onto the fantasy, it must be real, right?
The 21st century neo-fascist Republican Oligarch Tyranny Party also believes in the Tooth Fairy and Santa Clause. Their Governor & Lieutenant Governor and House Republican so-called ‘leadership’ signed onto court briefs supporting the “Paxton’s Texas case”. United they proudly stand supporting Republican voodoo democracy. How proud honest Abe Lincoln must be, today!
They call it defending the democratic process = attempting to overturn a certified presidential election, without one piece of compelling evidence in hand, that there was any fraud; let alone “massive” fraud, as described by the so-called President of the United States of America.
Lock them up.
Darryl Christianson, Boise
Courageous
To AG Wasden: My deep and heartfelt gratitude for your refusal to join the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn a free and fair election. Your integrity, courage and especially your patriotism are points of light in a dark time; your good character is manifest.
To Governor Little and Congressman Simpson: You cause me deep despair--and very real fear for the future of our republic--by your support of the lawsuit. You agree to overturning the vote of the people, the very bedrock of the nation.
I imagine, Governor and Congressman, that you are relying on the Supreme Court to stop this madness. You get the political gain at no cost; the Court’s got your back. Next election, you can point to your “conservative” bona fides. But what if the Court doesn’t stop this? And even if the Court rejects the suit, what is the cost to the strength of our democracy? What is the cost to your integrity?
How can it be that such decent men as Little and Simpson have been so compromised? And how can it be that courageous men of character such as Wasden are so few?
Carol Jean Petrovsky, Boise
Single meal
…that no one be immoral or irreligious like Esau, who sold his birthright for a single meal.
Hebrews, Chapter 12, verse 16
For four years we have followed and supported a duly elected leader who has bullied and threatened his way to dominance, minimized the less fortunate among us, and consistently denied or distorted reality. Major, important individuals representing the Republican Party in our government have eagerly aided and abetted his bullying throughout the four years. Now, having clearly lost his reelection, Donald Trump insists that he has not, and according to generally accepted polling results, fully seventy percent or more of those who voted for him believe the election results are not legitimate.
Have they, collectively, sold the birthright of our American Democracy for a single meal?
Robert Ladendorff, Nampa
Responsible
Governor Little, week after week over the past months, you have asked us to be responsible citizens in these chaotic times.
Why are you joining the lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the presidential election in four swing states? You, Idaho’s Governor joining with Lt. Governor McGeachin and her ilk in this filing is shameful.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s response to this filing, (as he writes, “…may not be politically convenient…”), is the correct and accurate response. “As Attorney General, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s legislature and governor…. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states.”
Governor be responsible to and for your citizens, please.
Alice Crockett, Boise
Foreign affairs
Trump and Putin are strengthening Russia and weakening America!!
Facts:
1) Trump publicly called NATO “obsolete”;
2) Trump gave Syria to Russia, and abandoned our allies, the Kurds, to a horrible fate;
3) Trump reduced our armed forces in Germany....a gift to Putin.....and Afghanistan, and Somalia, against the advice of his military advisers.......thus strengthening Russia and weakening America.
4) Trump groveled to dictators (Putin, Kim, etc) and insulted and angered our allies with his boorish, unpresidential behavior:
5) Trump’s responsible for forcibly separating families....literally taking crying, very young children from their parents’ arms. Would Jesus approve? I don’t think so:
6) Trump has constantly lied to the American people from the beginning of his fake presidency... Trump lied about how dangerous Covid-19 really is; Trump lied about Mexico’s paying for the Wall....Trump has taken billions of dollars out of the Defense budget and used the money to pay for his Wall.
7) Trump contacted Ukrainian president and threatened to halt Congressionally approved weapons shipments unless he tried to “get dirt” on Biden. Ukraine needed these weapons to stop Russian aggression.
8) Trump is sabotaging our 2020 election. Trump lost the election...by 7+ million votes. All 50 states’ election officers certified the election was fair and secure. Trying to suppress mail-in voting, Trump ordered USPS to delay mail deliveries. Texas’s Republican governor ordered all counties to have only one drop-off box for mail-in votes.....requiring very long travel for many.
9) Trump called our military people who gave their lives defending our country as “losers”.
10) and much more.
Please read front/back flaps of “The Plot to Destroy Democracy ...” Malcolm Nance, Hachette Books, New York, Boston, 2018. Nance is a retired U.S. Navy Intelligence Officer (35 years). Nance has testified before Congress. Nance refers to Trump as “Putin’s Puppet”.
John Stevens, Boise
Stop spread
The Idaho Business for Education Board of Directors, which represents 245 businesses, has unanimously voted to give its full support to our local government officials – mayors, city councils, county commissions, school leaders and health district members – who are doing all they can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The difficult task of saving Idahoans from infection and death from this invisible enemy has fallen to these public servants who, when they accepted their responsibilities, had no idea that they would be charged with stopping the worst pandemic in 100 years.
They have had the unenviable burden of adopting policies that scientists and health care professionals confirm are the only proven tools we have right now to contain the virus until we vaccinate our citizens. Those policies include mandatory masks, safe distancing and limiting crowds where the virus spreads.
These policies, if followed by Idahoans, will help contain the spread of the virus, prevent infections, and save lives. We encourage all Idahoans to support these leaders so that we can keep our businesses and schools open and keep our hospitals from getting overwhelmed with sick patients, which could lead to rationing care.
Already more than 113,000 of our fellow citizens have been infected and more than 1,000 have died. Supporting these safety precautions will especially be critical in the months ahead when health experts expect infections and deaths to soar because of the cold weather, combined with the flu season, and holiday gatherings.
With respect, the IBE Board of Directors urges all Idahoans to do whatever they can to support these dedicated public servants who are doing their best to serve the people of Idaho and to help us contain the spread of this virus in our great state.
Andy Scoggin, Boise, on behalf of the Idaho Business for Education Board
No fraud
We want to thank Idaho Attorney General Wasden for electing not to participate in the Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit to invalidate four states presidential elections. Wasden’s rational is well thought out. Do you want other States to be dictating how Idaho runs its elections ?
Governor Little, Representative Simpson, and President Trump all know that there was no election fraud. This is why all of Trump’s lawsuits have been thrown out. There is no evidence. This lawsuit is un-american and only serves to undermine the faith in the election process. This lawsuit is frivolous.
Governor Little stated that citizens need to “have confidence that their vote counts”. If there was a problem in Idaho we have yet to hear about it. As to the rest of the 49 states, despite what Trump wants you to believe, the election was a success.
Who needs worry about the Russians or the North Koreans when you have Attorney Generals that want to have the votes in four states overturned just because they do not agree with who won.
Lawrence & Tina Flournoy, Twin Falls
Propaganda
Well, guess what? The left wing propaganda entity known as the Associated Press and its favorite newspaper, The Idaho Press, finally printed a story relating to the hereto unprintable facts now credited to the Biden crime family and in particular the news that Hunter boy is being (FINALLY) investigated for he and pop’s felonious sell out (10 Million to Joe and even more to Hunter and Joe’s brother) from China! The story as reported by Fox two months ago (Yup-before the election) was buried by every news entity in the country (including the AP and its favorite Idaho newspaper). The original story (which all began in 2018) was ignored by the Leftist press (100% of them) until after sleepy Joe’s election. Well, that is not entirely true, most of them, including the AP were quick to point out that the story was yet again, a “Russian Hoax” and never “verified’. The electronic media removed virtually all mention of the fraudulent activities of the crime family from all platforms throughout the planet. A recent report from Fox (the only real news in America evidently), reported that at least 35% of Biden voters did not know anything about this sad chapter of Democrat criminality and that 35% of those naive voters would not have voted for Biden if they had known about it. The next time someone tells you that you can trust the “main stream press” (more often called “the leftist pro China goons of the press”), remind them of the biggest and most damaging conspiracy in news history. Just one more evidence of America’s decline and eventual destruction at the hands of the AP, and all other propagandists of the media. I expect the newsroom at the Idaho Press was simply lazy but the result is the same isn’t it.
Jim Harris, Boise
Serious time
To Michael Forberg of Nampa. Do not include me to having Costco and other businesses modify policies. This is a serious time, we need masks and social distancing.
Linda Wagner, Meridian
Embarrassment
Thanks for your plain and accurate opinion on Idaho’s dangerous and seriously misguided Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin. Yes, she is also the latest embarrassment for Idaho. It would only be sad if people weren’t dying as a result.
Terry Rich, Boise
Disappointing
It was disappointing to read in the news out right lies by the CDH board members and Mayor Lauren McLean regarding a supposed violent mob of protesters. People peacefully assembling, holding signs and chanting slogans is not violent. For Pete’s sake, all the video evidence shown on KTVB Channel 7 shows people standing around with flags, lots of children walking around and Moms pushing strollers. Incredibly dishonest of the Boise mayor and the CDH board members to portray the protesters as violent and intimidating. Throwing bricks through windows and attacking police officers and burning buildings would be great examples of violence.
What evidence does mayor Lauren McLean have that these families with children that were there at the protest were from outside of the counties that CDH represents? I think we all know that was a lie as well.
A group of protesters under the watchful eye of the Boise Police Department did nothing violent at all to anybody. Boise police officers who were there have said as much. People can exercise their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest. That’s what this group did. Shame on Mayor McLean and the CDH board for claiming that the protesters were threatening the safety of the officers and the board members. There is no evidence of that at all.
On another note, I don’t appreciate protesters going to the personal homes of our elected representatives. I doubt they knew who was or was not in those homes but I find it very distasteful nonetheless.
Allan Oney, Meridian