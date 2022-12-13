Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Moyle's move

Regarding new House Speaker Moyle’s decision to reduce Democratic representation on the joint finance appropriations committee: In his first breath, Moyle proved he lacks leadership and statesmanship. His decision is indefensible; his statement “It’s what’s best for the state of Idaho” comes without any examples of why this is so.

