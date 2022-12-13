Regarding new House Speaker Moyle’s decision to reduce Democratic representation on the joint finance appropriations committee: In his first breath, Moyle proved he lacks leadership and statesmanship. His decision is indefensible; his statement “It’s what’s best for the state of Idaho” comes without any examples of why this is so.
My question for Moyle: What problem existed that you’re solving by this move? How is this going to “make things better” for the people of Idaho? Representative Moyle, we deserve better than actions that are guided by your desire to “take care of your Republican friends.” [Idaho Press, page 1, Dec. 2, 2023]
Moyle had an opportunity to step up and truly lead. He missed it by a mile. This mingy move is partisanship at its worst and cronyism at its finest.
Thank you, Betsy Z. Russell for the excellent reporting on this and other important legislative issues.
Deborah Dakins
Boise
Russell retirement
The upcoming retirement of Betsy Z. Russell (as reported in the Idaho Press- Nov. 20) will be a big loss to professional journalism. She has been meticulous and tireless in her career reporting on Idaho policies and politics through local newspapers, television and radio. We who support the First Amendment hope there are at least a few young future Idaho journalists who will follow her legacy for inspiration to ask the tough questions with courage and grace. In an age of infotainment, journalistic integrity matters more than ever. Thank you, Betsy!
Rebecca Proctor
Boise
Avimor
I became concerned when I heard Eagle was considering annexing Avimor, which seemed like a bad idea. I attended a few council meetings and it was obvious they intended annexation. It became apparent they did not want to know if Eagle residents had an opinion regarding the riskiest, most consequential decision in Eagle's history! Turns out, their election campaigns were largely funded by Avimor developers, their friends and related entities.
I joined a small group who wanted to fight annexation. Our interactions with residents have shown they have many issues with the Mayor/Council. E.g. a proposed shooting range, improperly changing Republic trash service, redirecting designated park locations, "lack of transparency," etc.
The Mayor/Council have absolute authority to make annexation decisions. EAGLE RECALL became the only effective solution.
We quickly learned what Mayor/Council were willing to do to impede our efforts. Our new website was sabotaged to redirect searches. All road signs were stolen. Misinformation has been posted on neighborhood websites. These activities demonstrate why these "civil servants" should not be entrusted with leading Eagle!
Jay Combs
Eagle
