Admiration
We need to admire Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for his support of states’ rights amidst the attempt by Texas to invalidate the elections of several other sister states in a federal lawsuit. As the Attorney General stated, reported in this paper on December 10, sometimes what is politically expedient is not always legally and constitutionally valid. In addition, this short sighted lawsuit seeks to undermine state sovereignty by seeking to meddle in the internal processes of other states. This runs counter to principles Idaho has always held dear. It is disappointing that so many Idaho officials and lawmakers, including Governor Little, support this attempt by Texas. The legal and political assertions by the Governor are dangerous to democracy and federalism, and the Attorney General needs to be commended for remaining above the fray of political showmanship disguised as legal arguments. In addition, he shows leadership in the legal community by respecting the judicial process and avoiding support of frivolous lawsuits which overtax an already overburdened federal judiciary.
Jamal Lyksett, Moscow
Conspiracies
So representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have signed a “friend of the court briefing” siding with Texas, arguing that Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin acted illegally and that their electors should be prevented from voting. Instead, they want all the votes for Biden thrown out and then have the state representatives (Republican controlled) vote for Trump.
Hmmm, how would the people of Idaho like it if California or New York filed a lawsuit against Idaho claiming that Idaho violated their own election laws in electing Trump, simply because California and New York wanted Biden to win and wanted to take away all of Idaho’s votes? Representatives Simpson and Fulcher, you’d be ok with that?
Texas’s claims have been based on various fictitious and debunked allegations along with dubious conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact. These claims have been discounted in court after court with Trump appointed Justices in many cases.
Really, Representatives Fulcher and Simpson, you’re supporting conspiracy theories, and advocating against the independence of state laws?
Jennifer Pedrali, Meridian
National news
I think the Idaho Press does a reasonable job covering local news and that is primarily why I subscribe. Most of the national stories in the Press seem to come from the Assoicated Press, which is blatantly biased. Isn’t there a better source for national news?
For instance, in the Sunday, December 6 edition of the Idaho Press, page A11 the AP reported on the Republican rally for the U.S. Senate races in Georgia. They state that the President spreads “baseless allegations” concerning the presidential election when we know that the Pennsylvania State Legislature is investigating the matter. They state that the President is performing the “latest futile attempt to subvert the presidential election” when in fact he is challenging voting fraud in select states, which is his right to do. They state that because the President calls the Georgia Senate races the most important congressional runoff in American history, it is only true because he lost.
These are all opinions by the writer being stated as fact; he/she is not even trying to hide the blatant bias. There is much more innuendo and insinuation in the article to lead the reader to believe that what the writer is presenting should be accepted as fact.
I’m really tired of reading this garbage; it is intellectually insulting. The Idaho Press needs to find another news source that attempts to present both sides of the issues. Because the Press has failed to do this I find need to subscribe to The Washington Times for national stories.
Scott White, Caldwell
Economics
I would like to complement our Boise City council and code department for their lack of knowing Economics 101. They lament that the city does not have affordable housing. Then they require that all new housing has to have high voltage outlets for charging electrical cars ( a possible $1600 cost to a new house). Raises the cost of a house – prevents low income people from purchasing it. I believe anyone running for city council should have to present proof that they have taken Economics 101 – also they should research how Germany went totally green – cost them a lot of jobs – now they are dependent on Gas Prom (Russia) to lower their energy costs. And today the newspaper articles are that they have now entered into how to make affordable housing. What a bunch of morons.
Robert Apa, Boise
Clean energy
From Idaho, you’d have to travel cross country and more than 2,000 miles east to Vermont before you come across another state with a larger share of electricity generated from clean energy. Through hydropower, wind, solar and other means we generate more than three-fourths of our power from renewables. We also demonstrate to the nation the success of building infrastructure that capitalizes on natural resources to provide affordable energy rates, local economic development, job creation and reduced carbon emissions. This is why it is so exciting to see a national investment further this legacy. The recently announced partnership between the Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis’ Xcel Energy marks important progress for American leadership on clean energy. A practical investment in innovation, the project will tackle technical barriers to expand the production and eventually sale of carbon-free hydrogen.
Idaho’s lucky to have leadership invested in supporting clean energy. Our own Senator Crapo co-chairs the Senate Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Caucus. As Congress enters a lame-duck session and prepares for a new one in January, we need him to continue beating the drum. By offering his support on the partnership and continuing advocacy for an “all of the above” energy approach, the senator can move the U.S. as a whole closer to a truly 21st-century infrastructure and a more sustainable environmental future — not to mention economic recovery from the pandemic.
Dave Rogers, Meridian
Right thing
It’s time to think outside the box. In this case , the box is the Ada County fairgrounds in Garden City (IP 12/5/20 p 3C).
Garden City ponders three scenarios for the future of the fairgrounds. Here’s Scenario 4:
Donate a portion of the land, to include Boise River frontage, to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe of Duck Valley.
To bring everyone up to speed, the ancestors of the Sho-Bans were force-marched out of Paradise by the US Army, to make the valley safe for the influx of gold-rushers from California. Is your head spinning from the irony?
Then let the Tribe build a hotel/casino or whatever, as a good faith apology to the Tribe for stealing their ancestral home.
What a great opportunity to do the right thing.
Wayne de la Motte, Boise
Just saying
When my grandfather’s first wife died, he couldn’t take care of his four children. He left them in an orphanage. When he was in better straits, he went to get them. They wouldn’t let him have them so he kidnapped them and left Missouri just ahead of the sheriff. He was born and raised in Missouri. He also was a lifelong Democrat. As a Democrat, he rode with the KKK. He stayed a Democrat when he came west. He bragged about riding with the KKK. He was never a member . He was the most racist person I ever knew. I was raised that Jesus loves all his children. “ Red, Brown, Yellow, Black, and White, they are precious in his sight.” The family was always embarrassed and ashamed of Grandfather’s participation back in Missouri. This is the first time I have ever written about it. It is really hard for me to admit one of my relatives was such a hateful racist person. The reason I’m writing about it now is because I read in the Opinion page that a person wrote that the Republican party and Trump was full of hate. Trump’s administration has done more for the Black, Latino and all minorities including women than any other president. This isn’t just an opinion it is documented facts. I’m so tired of my president being accused of all kinds of crimes and racisms. If people would do the research and find out what his accomplishments are, they would find out everything he has done has been for the American people. He has never taken a salary, but donated it to charity. Just saying.
Kay Dyke-Labrie, Nampa
Abortion
During the Presidential campaign and now during the transition period, President-Elect Joe Biden professes to be Catholic. We pray that if he becomes President in January, Mr. Biden’s public actions and statements will reflect the teachings of the Catholic Church, particularly on abortion.
Jim & Mary Ellen Nourse, Boise
Vaccines
Vaccines are the most cost effective medicines we use. $6-7 dollars in medical care is saved for every dollar spent on vaccines
We have forgotten that before vaccines for childhood diseases there were lots of after effects of these diseases. Measles left some with pneumonias, encephalitis, deafness and blindness. Mumps left many sterile or deaf and occasionally diabetes mellitus. Chicken Pox leads to shingles, pneumonia in adults and occasionally Diabetes Mellitus. Polio crippled people for life and many developed post-polio syndrome in later life. We don’t know what all the effects we may have if one suffered with the Covid infection.
Many people take Nonsteroidal meds like Motrin. You are 200 times more likely to have a serious reaction to one of these drugs than to a vaccine, plus they interfere with many other medicines you may be taking. I am a 78 year old with Diabetes and high blood pressure and I participated in the Pfizer vaccine trials because I thought it was so important we get these vaccines tested and distributed.
So please take the covid-19 vaccine when available to you. Sure you may have some discomfort for a day or two, but it sure beats having the disease in most of you. Some will have more side effects than others. There is a saying in medicine, “no side effects= no effects”!
If you like to read, please read the book THE GREAT INFLUENZA by John M. Barry. If you read no more than one chapter, read the AFTERWORD at the end of the book. It describes in detail what has and is happening today with Covid-19. The book was published in 2005.
James Dzur, Nampa
Geography
RE: “Northern California under new stay-at-home order” (December 5th)
I read the bold headline on the front page and thought, “Hmm...what’s this got to do with Idaho?” Your front-page article would be relevant IF I was from Petaluma. You and the AP topped that Pulitzer-worthy piece of journalism with an incredible lack of US geography. Just below your headline article is a photo of “…the Versace boutique on Rodeo Drive…in Beverly Hills, Calif.” As I recall from middle-school geography, Beverly Hills is in Southern California. Adding to the “fun” was a huge dose of hypocrisy — the page A7 photo of CA Governor Gavin Newsome stating in some truly lame “Win this one for the Gipper” speech entitled “Your Actions Save Lives.” You’re kidding, right? (You folks down at the paper were really on a roll with this “journalism.) Newsome’s heartfelt and serious exhortation about doing everything humanly possible really resonates with me….NOT! Let me just put this succinctly: “I don’t give a [fill in the blank]” about what the governor of California has to say is because this is the same idiot who dined on gourmand “…$350 per plate…” food at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville a few weeks ago (“Fine Foods Blog, online, Nov. 17). To reiterate. Short story. Thought your staff would have discerned that an AP article like this was totally irrelevant. My final comment: I don’t think most Idahoans give a damned about what California does, especially their self-serving governor. Seriously? My heart breaks for what that idiot is doing to his citizens (“Newsom said there would be consequences for any uncooperative counties” [ABC 7 news online, Dec 3]). “Do as I say; not as I do.” Seems to be the mantra among wealthy, high-powered Democrats lately.
Jody Millette-Larned, Eagle
Objectivity
This Sunday morning I picked up your paper and started through it. As I continued through it increasingly became obvious of political slant in the news articles and guest commentaries. First stop, Trump’s Georgia Rally. The AP reporter’s slant was Trump’s concerns were unfounded, baseless, just more rhetoric while he’s more of a liability than an asset. So I reflect back over the last 4 years on all that has transpired, said and published. Honestly there has been a concerted effort to undermine his Presidency via the media, Democrats and established politicians who don’t want the system to change. With that in mind why should I believe what the article says?! Second, I came across Jonah Goldberg’s commentary on Republicans needing to distance themselves from Trump’s and double back on the road to the swamp for relieve. Let’s revisit why he was elected. Many in American were tired of politicians who got nothing done, were selling out the country on various fronts and more motivated towards their self/party preservation than serving the citizens. So, lets revert back to the good ole boy system we’re accustomed to? Finally, Rod Gramer commentary on the True Idaho Way and his accounting of those anti-everything rebels are going against the grain of the unwritten Idaho way. Well, from my observations the Idaho Way is ebbing away with the influx of people moving into the area from various parts of the country who import the lifestyle from where they came. Gee Rod, haven’t you noticed what’s happening elsewhere and wonder why it’s happening here? Honestly I’m not sure how long I can subscribe to the Idaho Press while they continue publish less than objective news and views.
William Kinnett, Boise
The story on today’s front page, (Friday, December 4) about Idaho lawmakers gathering, made me crazy. Although it didn’t surprise me, it certainly upset me. Hardly a mask in sight! Do we wonder why Idaho leads the nation in percentage of positive cases? Those clowns have been elected by us, and are paid by us, to act like the pandemic doesn’t exist. What planet are they living on? These are the leaders of our state? What will save our country from ignorance and stupidity?
Mary Reed, Caldwell