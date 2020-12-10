Whining
We keep hearing all the whining and crying from the liberals (socialist,communists) that President Trump should just lay down the fight and accept the results of this past months questionable election. Maybe I have been in LA LA land for the past four years because as far as I have heard it has been nothing but one big whine from the left for the past four years! They didn’t quit whining and work toward making this country better for you and me!
I agree that his personality leaves a bit to be desired, but he ran this country like a business and made it work again! He is not a politician, thank God! I have come to the point where you say politician and I want to barf, both sides of the fence! Politicians only care about themselves! We the people be damned so they can become millionaires, and they all have if they are in office over and over again! Think about it and check their net worth before and after a few years of being a politician in our government! Democrats or Republicans that have been in our Congress or Senate didn’t start out millionaires but check out where they are today! Some of them have very nice personalities, and worthless at running this country for we the people! Nice personalities or not a short time in office and they learn which strings to pull and wallah they are millionaires.
Before Covid-19 President Trump had this country humming again and with no pay! Which one of our Congress or Senate are willing to give back all they have gained in the years they have been office? That are all politicians!
Judith Nelsen, Nampa
Nuclear energy
Nuclear energy is the most reliable, affordable, and clean source of energy, but it is often overlooked due to safety concerns. Nuclear energy is very safe, with only 0.07 deaths per terawatt-hour of energy. This is the equivalent to one death every 14 years due to nuclear energy, whereas natural gas causes 3 deaths per year.
Waste is another common concern about nuclear power. Waste is made up of small, brown pellets of Uranium. It is split into two categories: low level and high level. Low level waste is thrown away like trash, while high level waste is safely taken to a national disposal site and buried. With the current American waste policy, since the 1950s there has only been enough nuclear waste produced to cover a football field to the 10 yard line. However, in European countries that have larger nuclear programs, waste is reprocessed and reused, which is a more efficient process to handle used fuel. America is currently researching incorporating this technology into our power grid. One nuclear reactor generates as much energy as 3.125 million standard solar panels and 431 wind turbines. Nuclear power is the answer to reducing our carbon footprint, and Idahoans should be aware of this.
Hanne Campbell, Boise
Liberty
Dear Costco and all other businesses, we pray you modify your policies and allow Employees and Customers to exercise our free will and choice to protect ourselves without mandate. We are a freedom loving people! We choose liberty! Sincerely, Your Customers and Neighbors.
Michael Forsberg, Nampa
Handouts
The recent reports that Lt. Governor McGeachin has accepted over $314,000 and that the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its board members have received over $2 million in Federal Pandemic Loans put me in mind of Groucho Marx’s famous quip that “...these are my principles and if you don’t like them ... well, I have others.”
I was impressed by the level of linguistic gymnastics that they went through to attempt to justify the blatant hypocrisy in doing so, but was even more impressed that both the Lt. Governor and the IFF managed to claim that it was the government’s fault that they needed their handouts.
Rick Simon, Boise
Grow up
I find it very disturbing that Scott Bedke and 104 legislators meet at the capital for a session and ignored the mask mandate. Supposedly most of the Democrats wore masks and majority of Republicans did not. Currently Idaho has the highest positivity rate in entire United States but Mr. Bedke plays down the importance of wearing masks and says we’re all responsible adults and understand the situation. It appears that Mr. Bedke is not informed about the pandemic or he and rest of the Republicans have no respect for their fellow legislators.
Governor Little has pleaded with Idaho citizens to wear masks anytime your’re out in public. Our grade school children wear them and don’t complain. It appears that Mr. Bedke and many Republicans feel that those requests don’t apply to them and they belong to a special elite group where rules or regulations don’t apply to them. If we are going to win the war against the pandemic and hope to keep the economy a float then we need everyone buying into the same agenda. This is just another example of the protesters that went into Boise businesses with no masks just to prove a point and shows no respect for their fellow man. I guess we need a few of our adults to grow up.
Tom Thomas, Boise
Unbelievable
Dear Legislators:
Unbelievable!
Yesterday you began your pre-legislative organizational meetings at the Statehouse. According to both local newspapers most of the 104 legislators in attendance chose to not wear masks and to not socially distance.
Unbelievable!
Speaker Bedke is quoted as stating, “The legislature is made up of responsible adults who understand the situation...” It seems however that most are making a political statement and really don’t understand the situation. Over 1,000 Idahoans have died and our hospitals are nearing capacity. Are you standing up for your right to not wear a mask? Why not stand up for Idaho and Idahoans? Idaho currently ranks #1 in the nation for positivity rate. Do you not understand that the fastest way to keep our businesses and schools open is to drastically reduce the spread of the virus? It’s a simple request. Please wear a mask and social distance. It’s not too much to ask. You wear a seat belt. You don’t drive while drunk.
Please set an example as leaders and help Idaho rebound.
Marv Quinton, Nampa