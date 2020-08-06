Common Core
If we are not careful, we will miss the chance to rid Idaho of Common Core.
Earlier this year, the joint Idaho House and Senate Education Committee voted to replace Common Core in schools. Common Core standards, also called the Idaho Content Standards, are expensive and ineffective. These standards were promoted as a way to improve K-12 education in Idaho, however, Idaho students have shown no significant improvement in educational outcomes since the adoption of the Common Core beginning in 2011.
Among other concerns, many parents have expressed frustration about the confusing way that Common Core math is taught, and experts across the nation have warned about Common Core’s lack of early phonics instruction.
As a former school teacher and current member of my local school board, who has long been concerned about these “Idaho Standards,” I need your help.
I was asked to join the committee of Idahoans assigned to work together in choosing a new set of education standards.
The legislative directive asks for input from all interested parties, including parents, teachers, administrators, and the general public. We need that input! Past experience has shown that the education establishment in Idaho may simply make a few, minor changes and then re-name the existing standards.
Somebody once said that 10 people who speak up make more noise than 10,000 who remain silent. Without citizen input, education standards are in jeopardy of remaining the same.
I know there are many parents and teachers who strongly oppose Common Core. Please make yourselves known.
Idaho has the chance to follow the lead of states like Florida, who has replaced Common Core with the Florida B.E.S.T Standards.
Join the fight. For information about how to contact your legislators and the committee members in your region, please reach out to nationaleducationguardians@gmail.com.
Sonya Harris, Blackfoot
All Americans
I read with disgust Larry Brown’s letter concerning Paulette Jordan’s Guest Commentary . Apparently , when a woman campaigns and discusses the reason she is running and the problems she sees with her opponent it is whining and griping . When a women who has served as a State Attorney General and a US Senator and chooses to run for President she is said to be too ambitious . When is the sexism going to end — why is a woman held to a different standard
Mr. Brown also uses labels “Marxist-socialist wing” taken over the proud traditions of the Democrats . I am concerned that the Trump Republican Party has become the home for the white supremacist of this country.
Hopefully , we will vote for candidates that want to represent all Americans — regardless of gender or race .
Freddie Fisherman, Boise
Back to normal
“To be or not to be, that is the question.” To open schools or not that is the question.
Most politicians try their best to get re-elected. For those who are successful it becomes their job and they fight to keep it. Look at how much they are worth when they first get elected and when they leave how much their wealth has increased. Bill and Hillary Clinton claimed when they left the Whitehouse “We are broke.” Now they’re worth over 100million. Look up Harry Truman and see the difference.
Throughout the US some states are opening and some haven’t decided yet. The Governors of these states have to play to the people who will re-elect them.
It appears that Democratic Governors will not open schools. Is this a political move to hurt the upcoming elections? If so who gets hurt, the children.
I offer a simple and a non-political solution to the dilemma.
Let the parents decide if their children should go to school. Most families are set up with computer technology, so if the family chooses to isolate their children with home school, so be it. For those who want to get back to normal let them.
Dave Silva, Boise
Healing
If there is any time in the history of the church in America to be WOKE, that time is now. I’m referring to the true Bible-believing church that has trusted Christ and His word in not only believing what it says, but in boldly proclaiming it and taking a stand for the absolute truths that are written in it. If we don’t, then we will surely lose this once great and Godly nation to the extreme, radical, Marxist, Godless, so called progressives.
The upcoming election on November 3rd is possibly the most critical election of my lifetime, and I’m in my mid seventies. The radical left has been sanctioning the killing of unborn babies for decades. They have taken prayer and Bible reading out of the public schools and wonder why there are so many school shootings, illegal drug abuse and suicides. It’s because they have no moral compass and have lost hope. The children are being confused about their sexuality, not knowing the centuries old standards that God ordained that we were created in his image and that He created them, male and female -just those two.
The democrats on the left want to shut down the churches, tear down statues that speak of our history and disband the police. Can you imagine the chaos and violence that would take over if these miscreants are allowed to have their way?
So I say the church had better get WOKE and get out on election day and vote, because you or I will not like the outcome if the extreme left gets its way.
First and foremost, we believers must repent of all our sins and sincerely cry out to God to forgive us and beg for His mercy once again to heal our nation. 2 Chronicles 7:14
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Crushing debt
JEERS to people who expect the United States government to pay for everything for everybody. Unlimited welfare, Medicaid, food stamps, housing subsidies, and ridiculous $600 per week unemployment bonuses have become the expected normal now. Where are all of these trillions and trillions of dollars supposed to come from? This cannot be just produced from thin air. The money must be borrowed and paid back. This crushing debt will cause hyperinflation, insolvency, and economic collapse. Most people do not have any concept of how big a trillion really is. One trillion SECONDS is 31,688 YEARS. That is 32 THOUSAND years.
Vance Els, Nampa
Both sides
Cheers: I love Judy Ferro. Her articles are always interesting and I usually agree with her. She educates me by fully explaining the issue. I always read Wayne Hoffman too, to understand both sides of the issue . I also love the Idaho Press for making sure we have access to both sides of the issue. That is how to become an educated voter.
Jody Iaderosa, Parma
Complexities
I am disappointed in Councilman Jacob Bower’s public Facebook post on August 4, 2020 encouraging parents to pull their children out of the Nampa School District because of sports. As an elected official Dr. Bower should understand the complexities that exist in the times that we live in. I know that Dr. Bower is educated, although he is not a medical doctor. So that means that medical professionals should be consulted for policies regarding the public and COVID-19. The Nampa school district followed counsel from St. Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and Southwest District Health in making the decision they made. Fall Sports have not been cancelled. We live in an unprecedented time and basing decisions on facts provided by the CDC and medical professionals is paramount. Councilman Bower should have taken his concerns to the district directly; instead of posting publicly on Facebook where a mob mentality prevails. Suggesting that parents take their kids out of school to “pull” funding from the Nampa School District will not cure COVID-19 any faster. It will hurt the very students that Councilman Bower wants to protect.
Chris Peterson, Nampa
What’s what
I really appreciate this papers spread, a 2-page coverage dated 7-30-2020, of who Lisa Sanchez is. I now feel I know more of who she is as a person and why she feels as she does. My hope is that you will provide ‘this kind of coverage’ on those running for elected offices in the future. It does us no good know ‘what’s what’ after people take their seat.
Merikay Jost, Boise