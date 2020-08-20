Dismay
Good afternoon Commissioners:
Allow me to express my dismay that in the published budget for 2021 you are not availing yourselves and county taxpayers of the CARES money that is being offered by the State of Idaho.
I realize no one knows exact amounts yet but it is baffling that you would choose to saddle county property owners with additional taxes when this option is available.
I would also in the strongest terms ask that you disallow the foregone as Nampa City has done. I do not appreciate what I consider to be a lien placed on my property which can be collected in the future at Commissioner discretion.
I realize to keep good people they have to be adequately compensated so I am not protesting that part of your proposed budget.
Please take another look at the CARES option and consider how your own homes will be affected.--Not just mine and all other property owners in Canyon County
Hubert Osborne, Nampa
Vote Ferro
I first met Toni Ferro at a meeting of the Canyon County Democrats in Caldwell. Over the years, we have spent time at our social events discussing the problems of local and National politics. It was evident that the approach Toni used in arriving at solutions to these problems, strongly reflected her Engineering background using well defined facts; a clear definition based on logic and a firm description of the goals. Our Senate in Idaho clearly lacks the transparency necessary to even understand what their goals are. The approach Toni employs is designed to preserve transparency, while defining her approach to a solid solution. I believe that Toni will be a strong progressive Senator and a real asset to Idaho.
Richard Aiani, Meridian
Intent
We have a president who is clearly working toward voter suppression in this election. Actively defunding the postal service, dishonestly claiming that vote by mail triggers massive voter fraud, and the Supreme Court now rendering rulings to make it harder for Americans to vote make this clear. Trump’s intent is on full display for anyone paying attention.
The United States has provided monitors for elections all over the globe. With this situation as a frame, I believe we should invite international election monitoring personnel from all of our allies to ensure a fair election on November 3. I have a tangible fear of what Donald Trump and his GOP sycophants would be willing to do to steal this election. Let’s turn the lights up very bright and invite these trusted friends from every corner of the world to monitor this crucial election in November.
The USA’s leaders’ recent actions and words have made it clear that we need to be rigorously scrutinized in our election process. Let’s invite functioning democracies to watch us closely. Not Russia or North Korea or Saudi Arabia, please. We have nothing to hide, right?
John Lodal, Boise
Citizenship
It is disgraceful for the Press (or the AP whose article you printed under that despicable headline about a “false, racist Harris theory”) to suggest that it is “racist” to question Kamala Harris’ eligibility for the presidency. There is nothing “racist,” or even racial, about the ambiguous definition of “natural born citizen” in Article II of the Constitution. Questions have been raised about all candidates not born on US territory to two US citizen parents. Democrats disputed George Romney’s (US parents, born in Mexico), and John McCain’s (US parents, born in the Panama Canal Zone) eligibility, and, yes, Republicans questioned Obama’s (US mother who had been living overseas, Kenyan father) and now Kamala Harris’ (born in California, both parents were legal residents but not citizens).
“Natural born citizen” was never defined in the Constitution, and never clarified by Congress or by the courts. That definition is definitely not “full stop, end of story, period, exclamation point.” That Loyola prof has her opinion, but other “experts” disagree. So whenever one party produces a candidate not born on US soil to two US citizen parents, the other party questions their eligibility. It isn’t racist. It’s politics.
The article then veers into the completely irrelevant question of birthright citizenship, which comes not from the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution, intended only to protect the rights of freed slaves, but from an 1898 court decision and 1924 and 1952 legislation. That has absolutely nothing to do with eligibility for the presidency, or with Kamala Harris.
Democrats, including the AP, try to insert “racism” into everything they say about any Republican, especially Trump. It is profoundly dishonest and reprehensible.
Stephen Leonard, Boise
Destruction
Have you heard about the ongoing destruction of the United States Postal Service ? If not I believe you should take a close look at what is happening. Trump is trying to destroy the U.S.P.S. to disrupt mail service so mail-in ballots will arrive to late to be counted. He has admitted such.
Think about all of the services the U.S.P.S. provides. How will people in rural areas or anywhere for that matter receive or send anything if the Postal Service doesn’t exist ? How will you send cards of any type ? How will people who rely on the U.S.P.S. to get their medications receive them?
The mess the Postal Service got into financially was caused by Congress. If ever there was a time for bi-partisan legislation it is now. I implore everyone to call the four Idaho legislators in Washington D.C. and demand that they stop the attacks on the U.S.P.S. by trump.
The nation is in crisis and I know that the republicans in Congress hate to be bothered by doing the right thing, but this affects everyone. Jim Risch said he loves his job because he doesn’t have to do anything. Well at least he told the truth about that. So I think it is time for he and all of the republicans in Congress to get off of their rear ends and do what is needed for the entire nation. Perhaps our representatives Larry, Moe, Curly Joe, and Shemp, can say in the future: “ I did something good and didn’t even ask for a campaign contribution.” Miracles do happen you know.
The Postal Service is an American institution that should be protected. It is not political. It belongs to us all. Let not one man destroy what our Founding Fathers built. Peace to all.
Paul Schooley, Boise
Not OK
Senator Risch
Do you intend to do anything at all to save the Post Office from the assault being leveled at it by Donald Trump? He is trying to tear it down by removing equipment, cutting overtime, reducing mail runs and who knows what else in blatant attempts to cheat at the upcoming election.
You do know, Senator, that Republicans probably use the Post Office just as much as Democrats. People depend on the PO for all kinds of deliveries and mailings besides election ballots. Duh! Do you care that important and essential deliveries will be slowed or even stopped by these outrageous and reckless actions of potus?
I think it’s time for you to retire Senator Risch. You do next to nothing and have even admitted it. You are a coward and sycophant to a crazy man who would be king and is willing to destroy an institution that is vital to citizens of this country, all in a massive effort to cheat. This is NOT OK!
Faye Davis, Boise
2020
From the mouth of Camilla Harris. “We are dealing with the worst public health crisis in a century. The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the great depression, and we are experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a NEW COALITION OF CONSCIENCE to the streets of our country demanding change.” The first words out of her mouth after Biden formally introduced her as his running mate.
She is so proud of the millions or is it billions of destruction and mob violence to the cities of our country. So proud of this coalition destroying police stations, hurting cops, killing cops. All because one criminal meth head might have been killed by one pissed off cop. Welcome to the Democrats new motto, “Burn America to the Ground.”
All you Democrats who cannot wait to vote for this lunacy to be the norm once Senile Joe is pushed aside a few months into 2021 should be so proud. Everything that happens to you, to America after she is president, is on your shoulders. I hope you can handle the weight. Remember what is coming as you proudly cast your vote for it.
Don Towery, Nampa