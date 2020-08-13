Vote Biden
During my three decades at Hewlett-Packard, our interview teams used behavioral interviewing, based on evidence that a candidate’s previous history best predicts future behavior.
Through that lens, Joe Biden’s experience appears tailor-made for America now.
Joe’s eight years as Vice-President and 36 years as Senator provide him with practical experience to understand what’s required from both executive and legislative branches to pass and implement good legislation.
In this hyper-polarized political environment, Joe is close to center, and has worked with members of both parties to create effective, widely-supported policies.
In 2009, when Joe as VP inherited the then-worst economic collapse since the Great Depression from the previous administration, he supported the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009; surveys of economists show overwhelming agreement that the stimulus reduced unemployment.
While restoring America’s economy, Biden also worked aggressively to stem another coronavirus, the “swine flu” virus, hiring and respecting scientists and getting bipartisan funding for vaccines. In 2014, he worked swiftly again, with Dr. Fauci, governors, and Congress, to stem the Ebola virus, and then formed the Global Health Security and Biodefense Unit from the learning from both epidemics.
Joe has policy plans permitting farmers to benefit financially by joining carbon markets; changing trade policy to encourage U.S. agriculture exports; expanding broadband Internet in rural areas; investing in renewable energy investment; promoting local and regional food; and expanding the USDA Conservation Stewardship Program to encourage farmers to adopt carbon sequestration and other environmental practices.
Joe Biden is the right candidate now to benefit Idaho, keep us safe, and return America to prosperity and health.
Lisa Hecht, Boise
Core values
A stable and experienced adult is needed in the White House. Joe Biden fits this description very well. I urge you to give him your enthusiastic support.
First, a brief word about his opponent. Donald Trump is a perfect example of affluenza – the outcome of a childhood and adulthood without being denied anything (except parenting). The result is a selfish, petulant adult who can’t seem to tell the truth about much. These qualities are reflected in actions primarily geared towards promoting his own self-interest rather than serving the interests of the people.
Viewing Joe Biden’s website has convinced me that he is indeed a credible candidate for President of the United States. His positions are well considered and reasonable. I urge you to check it out. For example, you will find that he supports much needed immigration reform. He is committed to engaging in the Paris Accords, recognizes the importance of aggressive action to deal with climate change and is aware of job creation that will result from such action. He will work to improve healthcare options.
Under Joe Biden, we will recover our core values. We will recover our position of world leadership. Please join me in voting for Joe Biden on November 3.
Shirley Ringo, Boise
Disappointment
Members of the Vallivue School Board:
My name is Michael McAuliffe. I am the father of two children in the Vallivue school district.
I am writing to express my disappointment with the Vallivue School District’s plans to resume in-person classes this fall, and to request that you opt to initially only educate students online instead.
Ideally, Southwest District Health would step up and provide stronger leadership in the midst of this deadly pandemic that would make my request moot and your decisions far easier. However, that’s not the case, and I now turn to you to help prevent an imminent public health disaster.
On a personal level, the increased exposure to SARS-CoV-2 my children will have to endure could have profound, potentially fatal consequences for members of our family who are especially vulnerable.
As I’m sure you’re aware, researchers are racing to develop treatments and vaccines to combat this virus. Hopefully, and with some time, they will succeed. In the meantime, I believe it is the responsibility of the rest of us to do everything in our power to minimize death and suffering in our own communities.
By allowing schools to physically reopen so soon, I think we would be shirking that responsibility. Indeed, and regardless of whatever mitigation strategies we put in place, I think it would be extremely reckless. I could provide data regarding the virus and it transmission in Southwest Idaho, but I assume and sincerely hope that you have been keeping track of the situation and are aware of how bad it currently is.
Thank you for your time and consideration. I realize yours is an often thankless job, and that these are difficult times. I ask that you help make it less difficult for our students, staff, and their families by fully using online options.
Michael McAuliffe, Boise
WWJD?
What is wrong with those citizens, lawmakers ,and other’s in charge who downplay the coronavirus and want to reopen things that spread it (and citizens that don’t social distance or wear masks) ? Apparently they value the dollar, what Fox News, and the President tells them over human life. This is not just an Idaho problem, but a problem occurring in many states across the country especially in the South. Citizens (especially in counties such as Canyon and some in Eastern Idaho, need to ask themselves if Jesus would condone this. If not then they should change their thinking in the name of their souls.
Melissa Sue Robinson, Nampa
Stand firm
Thanks partly to the SCOTUS decision to back sexual confusion, gender confusion, et cetera, intense persecution of Christians is now legal. Christians must now, more than before, “Stand firm, stand firm, stand firm. As bad as it will become, remember this: during the wide-spread and intense persecution exacted by the Romans, Christianity not only spread but also flourished. Christianity is still here, the Roman Empire isn’t. Socialists, and their ilk, hate God; that;s why they persecute Christians, and for that matter Jews. Jesus said to a persecutor of Christians: “Why do you persecute me?”. That’s funny, Saul [Paul] was persecuting Christians at the time. But God takes that very personally.
William Place, Boise
Alarmed
Re: Proposed Cell Tower in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area
Last month marked the 40th anniversary of the enactment of the Central Idaho Wilderness Act, later named for Senator Frank Church, its chief sponsor. It followed the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) in 1972, also sponsored by Senator Church. In 1997, Bethine Church and others founded the Sawtooth Society to preserve and protect the Stanley Basin area from further development. Together the Church’s conservation legacy for Idaho remains unmatched.
They would have been alarmed by the proposed construction of a 195-foot cell tower that would undermine the values on which Congress based the creation of the SNRA and violate a central purpose of preserving its mountain vistas and landscapes. Given the broad opposition to the proposed cell tower and the availability of alternatives, we urge that the Idaho Department of Public Lands withhold approval of the lease site near Redfish Lake.
Garry Wenske & Monica Church, Boise
It will happen
The people of the United States have been a favored people ; but when they restrict religious liberty, surrender Protestantism, and give countenance to popery, the measure of their guilt will be full, and “national apostacy will be registered in the books of heaven. The result of this will be national ruin. Sounds more like what is coming? By a decree enforcing the institution of the papacy in violation of the law of God, our nation will disconnect herself fully from righteousness. When Protestantism shall stretch her hand across the gulf to grasp the hand of the Roman power, when she shall reach over the abyss to clasp hands with spiritualism, when, under the influence of of this threefold union, our country shall repudiate every principle of its Constitution as a Protestant and republican government, and shall make provision for the propagation of papal falsehoods and delusions, then we may know that the time has come for the marvelous working of Satan and that the end is near.
As men depart further and further from God, Satan is permitted to have power over the children of disobedience. He Hurls Destruction among men. There is calamity by land and sea. Property and life are destroyed by fire, flood, earthquakes, hurricanes, etc, etc, Satan will charge this against those who keep the true Sabbath as the cause of the trouble! WAIT FOR IT, it will happen!!! EGW......
Karel Knigge, Nampa