Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


READ INDICTMENTS BEFORE JUDGING

Read! That is all I ask. Read Trump's federal indictments, read the Mueller report or the Durham report or the Senate Intelligence Committee's findings on the Russia scandal. Some of our Republican leaders have been calling this political retribution without even reading them. I'm not asking you to stop loving him for those things you loved, I'm just asking you to read. If you don't read you are showing your indifference to whether he committed crimes. Please take the time to understand the points the special counsel is making. It is not difficult reading.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments