Read! That is all I ask. Read Trump's federal indictments, read the Mueller report or the Durham report or the Senate Intelligence Committee's findings on the Russia scandal. Some of our Republican leaders have been calling this political retribution without even reading them. I'm not asking you to stop loving him for those things you loved, I'm just asking you to read. If you don't read you are showing your indifference to whether he committed crimes. Please take the time to understand the points the special counsel is making. It is not difficult reading.
The reason there are no indictments to read about election fraud is because there were no cases of merit. Giuliani did not have evidence. This is not a witch-hunt and Trump has the right to call it what he wants but if this evidence holds up in court, he has committed serious crimes. Please read the indictments and inform yourself. Don't let someone else make the case for you.
Carol Haddock
Nampa
DIVERSE ENERGY SUPPLY IS NEEDED
Mitch Sanchotena's letter in the August 1st edition asserts that an annual average electricity production of 943 megawatts (MW) is "minuscule," referring to the amount of electrical power produced by the four Snake River dams which many people want to breach. The letter does not say what this amount of electricity really means. 943 MW is nearly the capacity of a typical nuclear plant. This is hardly minuscule, especially in a state like Idaho where so much of the renewable energy comes from hydropower. These dams run all day, all night, unlike wind and especially solar. A diverse energy supply is important in Idaho's future.
David Churchill
Boise
HYDROPOWER NOT WORTH DAMAGE IT CAUSES
As various interests who profit by letting salmon and steelhead go extinct gear up for their planned August 17 Northwest Fish Symposium in Lewiston, it’s worth noting that these same interests have been busy discrediting and opposing the renewable energy technologies that can and should replace the small amount (4%) of regional hydropower production that would be lost were the four lower Snake River dams be breached.
Save those who reject renewable energy on cultural or ideological grounds (“woke” technology?), opposition to breaching the dams and saving our salmon comes from people who apparently can’t be bothered to wait for the huge inflow of US taxpayer-funded relief, compensation, and transition bucks that will be forthcoming from their favorite bogeyman, the federal government.
Perhaps jacking their eventual take is the real point of all this theater about mothballing dams being nothing short of apocalyptic. I’d argue instead that letting salmon, steelhead, and other river life die as our rivers heat up, stagnate, and lose their remaining oxygen is a good deal more apocalyptic that that.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Chris Norden
Moscow
FLORIDA CURRICULUM CALLOUS, INACCURATE
“They’re better off where they are. They say I didn’t do anything wrong.” A paraphrasing of Lori Vallow’s comments at her sentencing. Words that have produced - what? Outrage? Confusion? How dare a person claim that while inflicting such a horrendous, horrific, act on others that they’ve done them good?
Are you likewise outraged and confused at Florida’s school curriculum emphasizing the job skills white Americans taught their slaves? While minimizing the generations of degrading, physical and sexual abuse, and horrific kidnapping and forced shipment in brutal, animalistic conditions that made John Newton, shipper of slaves, beg for mercy and compose the wonderful “Amazing Grace”, believing that only God had the capacity to forgive him?
I’m not asking Americans to feel they’ve inherited the sins of our forefathers. Nor am I asking to come up with a plan such as affirmative action, to remedy the past. But don’t let callous, insensitive, and historically inaccurate actions such as Florida’s take root here. Such rewriting of history doesn’t bode well for our future.
Alan Malone
Nampa
AD MISREPRESENTS POLITICIANS' INTENT
Totally shocked at the full page pink advertisement in section A of Sunday, July 30th paper! The ad fee would have been enormous! The finances are most likely very needed considering that most everyone I'm acquainted with no longer takes this paper due to the liberalism. That used to be the "other" paper. God bless the woman that needs the service offered! Check with our churches here if you have an unwanted pregnancy. Most can help or at the least direct you to help. Recognize that in spite of the statement regarding our politicians, it isn't that they don't want you to know about abortion availability in our neighboring states, it's that they value the sanctity of LIFE. I have met many of our recently settled citizens to Canyon County, especially from liberal California. Most all are conservative. Perhaps the Idaho Press ought to consider our large conservative population and let liberalism once again be that "other" paper before there is only one.
Sharon Maiden
Nampa
To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.