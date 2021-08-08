Fuel loading fires
Recently, the governors of California and Nevada visited their state’s wildfires. Each called for, “More money to support firefighters.” That doesn’t treat the problem.
The real problem is fuel loading. Drought and over-stocked forests create unhealthy forests. Unhealthy forests are like a loaded and cocked firearm. Once fired, the bullet is hard to stop. In a fuel-loaded forest fire becomes so hot retardant is ineffective and ground forces cannot build fire line fast enough or wide enough to stop it.
We should fund proactive tools like prescribed fire and mechanical thinning. Prescribed fire intentionally allows or starts fire we can control and meet objectives. All western forests used to have a thriving timber industry which helped thin forests. In the past federal agencies were funded and staffed with an educated, professional staff in the use of these tools.
Funding proactive tools rather than only funding reactive tools will capitalize on a renewable and valuable product, provide jobs, and an industry to help create healthy rural communities and fund schools.
F. Carl Pence, Meridian
Democracy
It was with sadness and resolve that I watched the testimony of the 4 brave capital police and metro police officers on Wednesday. There can be no doubt that this was a insurrectionist mob of trump supporters who were trying to undermine our democracy by attempting to stop the transfer of power to our newly elected president. If you have not watched the testimony of these brave men.. please do so . It is important that for us to put partisanship and anger aside and recognize the bravery of these and all the other honorable men who stood up that day to protect our democracy.
Shirley Duncan, Boise
Annexing
Thank goodness the city of Boise x-d annexing a 10 square mile piece of Ada County, with 34,000 residents that “would cost city taxpayers too much and benefit Boise too little.” Great decision.
So, how is it that the city of Eagle wants to annex Avimor? A high density development in the hills, 10 miles out of town. How will this benefit the city of Eagle? Avimor will eat Eagle in two bites and will hike Eagle resident fees like no tomorrow. We need to stand up and say No. Say no to our elected officials.
Cynthia Riley, Eagle
Luna
Luna guest editorial 7/18/21 Idaho Press
Tom Luna slinked back into Idaho politics as Republican chair writing an editorial claiming the following:
- “CRT focuses “exclusively” on pitting races against each other.
- Lots of Americans believe we should never have been a country.
- Schools teach children America is not a beacon of hope and freedom.
- Teachers are trying to dismantle our nation.
- NEA is anti-capitalism, supporting CRT to indoctrinate our children, etc.
- CRT came from German Marxism.”
All of Luna’s contentions are grossly bloated and unsubstantiated; he gives no documentation.
Luna’s job is to promote Republicanism, but by fallacious, divisive means??
Our Republic is built on compromise, otherwise it falls. Why do you join IFF to try to destroy our public schools, teachers, and even Democrats?
Please try to build up our schools — even public ones — our teachers, even Democrats. We really, really need to work together to save our Union and stop the rift that is tearing us apart.
Let’s hope Idaho Press will require you to document your contentions.
Lois Morgan, Boise
Risk
There is an obvious difficulty, not just in Idaho but nationally, getting people to accept the covid-19 vaccinations. Many businesses are forcing their employees and states are using financial incentives (lottery winnings) as well as President Biden suggesting cash payouts for vaccinated individuals as encouragement. I am not debating the efficacy, medically or politically. Each individual has a right to their choice. However a solution could be that if a vaccinated (or partially) individual is hospitalized (there is a 1.4% rate in Idaho) then the state would pick up the cost of their hospital stay. However if an unvaccinated person is hospitalized for Covid-19 then the cost is on them or their insurance carrier. I suspect that rates would be adjusted similar to tobacco usage. This allows for individuals the freedom to accept the risk of illness.
Mark Szentes, Eagle
Liars
As a freshly minted college graduate, I was thrilled to land a job with the late U.S. Senator Frank Church at his Washington, D.C. office. One of my duties was to give tours of the U.S. Capitol to constituents from Idaho. That was, of course, more than a few years ago; but I don’t believe tourists have changed all that much over time.
Those ridiculous, shameless, lying members of Congress who refer to the January 6 insurrection as a “typical tourist” day are as bad, maybe worse, than the violent members of the mob that stormed the citadel of our democratic republic.
Betty Richardson, Boise
Vaccine
This is not political. (The past and current US President have both been vaccinated.) There is no microchip in it. No, it won’t kill you.
Yes, there is an extremely slight risk of a breakthrough infection, but it beats dead every time. It was developed using proven science and was vetted through extensive clinical trials.
No, you won’t become infertile. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Even unvaccinated healthy people can get COVID. It does not contain the COVID virus. It has no egg protein in it, in case you are allergic to eggs. A mild side effect for a day or two versus hospitalization or death. Should be a simple choice.
People concerned about being vaccinated due to religious reasons might want to think what their religion says about them potentially making others seriously ill. Sorry, this is really a no-brainer. Get vaccinated. It is time to put aside all the bogus excuses and act for the greater good of our community. Get VACCINATED.
Roger Simon, Boise
Murgoitio
The city of Boise justification and proposal to develop Murgoitio property is greedy, spiteful and irresponsible governance! All they see is taxable income from the property without having to spend any money on developing it or regard for the SW Boise residents future needs. In the bigger picture lets consider the ramifications of their decision. Obvious they want to annex SW Boise in the future but they don’t want to provide any incentives for those residents to be part of the city. If they annex/develop the Murgoitio property what’s to stop them from trying to do the same to the proposed Pearl Jensen park property on Lake Hazel in the future leaving SW Boise with no future green spaces! Let’s be honest the city isn’t willing to give up any of their green spaces which they have an abundance of for affordable housing but are willing to sacrifice green spaces in SW Boise! Obvious they care more about downtown/Northside life styles than SW Boise!!
Bill Kinnett, Boise
Officers
In the Idaho Press this morning (July 28, 2021), an AP article titled “Capital officers tell Jan. 6 stories to Congress” ended with this paragraph:
“The officers testifying have become increasingly politically active in recent months, and went from office to office in May to lobby Senate Republicans to support an outside commission to investigate the insurrection. The Senate GOP ultimately rejected that effort, though that panel would have been evenly split between parties.”
I’d like to know when our Idaho senators visited with these officers, which one or more specifically, and get clear answers as to where they stand on both the significance of January 6th and their stance on the request made by these officers in their citizen lobbying efforts.
I would hope all Idahoans are interested in knowing our senators views on this issue.
Victoria Young, Caldwell
Decency
People claim a government can’t take away their right to “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.” An individual didn’t declare it was their right. It was a group of people claiming the rights for everyone individually in the group. Each member of the group was willing to die to protect another member’s right. Even if they didn’t know them.
That’s really important.
My right is to defend the “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness” of another American.
My right is to wear a mask if it will save another American’s life. My right is to possibly jeopardize my life to save another American’s life by taking a vaccine. My right is to save another American family from mourning the death of a loved one.
My right as an American is to always, ALWAYS defend another American’s right to “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”
A decent human being does the same thing for any stranger.
Do you have the rights of an American? Do you have the rights of a decent human being?
Don Williams, Nampa