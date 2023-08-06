Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

SANITY OR INSANITY? 

Dorothy Moon never fails to put a smile on my face. Like her, I love ironic humor and she is the master. Who can ever forget that thigh slapper from a couple years ago from the floor of the Idaho House when she declared, with a straight face, that Canadians where streaming over the border to vote in Idaho. So funny! We can’t even get Americans to vote!

