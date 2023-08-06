Dorothy Moon never fails to put a smile on my face. Like her, I love ironic humor and she is the master. Who can ever forget that thigh slapper from a couple years ago from the floor of the Idaho House when she declared, with a straight face, that Canadians where streaming over the border to vote in Idaho. So funny! We can’t even get Americans to vote!
This week she ironically wrote in her comic piece, on these pages (7/27), that the GOP has grabbed the mantle of “defenders of freedom and liberty”. Imagine, the party of forced birth! Comic GOLD!
Dorothy next delivered a rib tickler with, “conservative values have kept Idaho more sane than the rest of the country.” Yes, the values reflected in the Republican platform like no abortion exceptions for rape, incest or life of the mother, repeal of both the 16th and 17th Constitutional amendments, party loyalty oaths, and supporting civilians owning automatic weapons, because semi-automatics don’t fire enough bullets per second, is the definition of sanity. Hilarious!
RT Tanner
Lewiston
WATCH WHAT YOU TEACH YOUR KIDS
The Canyon County Fair was thoroughly enjoyable. Our booth was in the fully air-conditioned beautiful new Expo Building. Thank you to the hard-working Fair Staff for living up to the “Have Fun at the Fair” advertising.
Our booth contained a wheel to spin for a simple prize and the kids loved it. It was wonderful hearing the children’s bright “Thank you” for the piece of candy or tiny toy they were given. Some were prompted by Mom or Dad, “What do you say?”. These parents are teaching their children kindness, appreciation, and respect. Their children will likely grow up to be caring and responsible adults.
A few parents responded to their child’s “May I spin the wheel?” with a snarly “No, those are Democrats.” or something similar, as they dragged their children on by. These parents are teaching their children fear, hate and disrespect. Hopefully these children can overcome these negatives before they become adults.
Please think about the effect your words and actions have on your children. Have you stepped away from your values?
Penny Neely
Caldwell
CHILD HUNGER NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE
Guest commentary in the July 30 edition discussed the topic of the state opting out of a summer food program that would have fed tens of thousands of children, and would have cost the state nothing. Coordination between the state and the federal department of health and welfare was needed, and it just didn't happen. No matter how conservative, less government someone's belief system is, there is no reason to let children go hungry.
Pat Aiello
Meridian
