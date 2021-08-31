Foothills
The new Heroes Trail is open! This wonderful addition to the foothill trail system in Boise starts in the far corner of the VA hospital parking lot and winds over to the Military Reserve system.
Last week I rode my bicycle on the Heroes Trail for the first time and felt a wave of emotion as I thought of all the heroes in our town this trail honors — from brave veterans and men and women currently in the armed services to the heroes in schools, grocery stores, hospitals, daycare and nursing home facilities who kept the lights on during the dark days of the COVID pandemic. This beautiful trail is a fitting tribute to them all.
We in Boise are blessed to have the foothill trail system set aside so all citizens can enjoy some time in nature close to home. Boise proposes using open space levy funds to buy 29 more acres in the northwest foothills between Seaman’s Gulch and Polecat Reserve. Let’s encourage our City Council members to acquire these valuable 29 acres.
Kayla Dodson, Boise
Solution
We see that our hospital system is overwhelmed, as are our medical staff, with covid cases. It seems so apparent that there is an obvious solution. Those of us who do not believe the medical community and scientists’ pleas to get a covid vaccine must have some very strong reasons as to why they prefer no vaccine or even masks. They must have a strong distrust of these educated, dedicated professionals and believe much more in their authorities and resources.
So, we ask those of you with this distrust, please, follow your heart and turn to your authorities for your health care if you should get ill. Why, would you ever trust going to a hospital and having who knows what drugs pumped into your system? Pray, drink chicken soup, rest and do whatever else is helpful. Those of us who do believe our doctors and scientists want a hospital bed free should a medical emergency happen to us. We can then thank you for following through on your beliefs.
Marji Bass, Garden City
Criticism of leaving Afghanistan
Once again the armchair generals and talking heads are at it; this time attacking President Biden for his wise decision to withdraw from the quagmire in Afghanistan that Bush got us into.
It was distracting, cowardly and un-American for the talking heads to be criticizing the Kabul evacuation while our heroic military were risking their lives to save Americans and Afghans.
Imagine if draft-dodgers like Mitch McConnell had been around in 1944 on D-Day. Omaha Beach, where Americans landed, has been described as “a terrifying maelstrom of chaos and death.” It has been stated that “All the careful planning ... couldn’t save the thousands of men who lost their lives that morning.”
One can imagine how today’s media would have responded. They would have criticized Roosevelt for going ahead with the invasion and Eisenhower for poor planning. And, in the interests of “balance,” the media would have had reporters in Berlin to get Hitler’s views on the invasion.
Sarah Palin got one thing right: the media are “lamestream.”
Gary Bennett, Boise
Carbon Pricing
Over 40 countries now have plans which place a price on the carbon emissions of coal, oil, and gas. And there are several carbon pricing plans circulating in Congress.
There is only one plan, however, that proposes to return 100% of the net proceeds collected back to U.S. citizens in the form of a monthly dividend check: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307.
With passage of H.R. 2307, it is estimated that two-thirds of our nation’s citizens will receive dividends greater than — or even with — the inevitable rise in energy prices.
Lower- and middle-income citizens — those who usually use the least energy — will benefit the most. Those who use greater amounts of energy are generally those who also can afford the higher energy prices.
There are several carbon pricing plans being considered. One will pass. Please consider supporting the one that returns the proceeds to us.
Christine Sugg, Nampa
Taking one for the team
The anti-vax/-mask community has been vilified as adult-sized, oppositional-defiant, Terrible Twos. They deserve more respect because of the sacrifice they are willing to make for the good of humankind.
They know, but are too modest to say they know, that there are too many people on the planet and more people only make everything worse. In the ultimate gesture of “taking one for the team,” they are willing to die and for their children to die for the greater good. Let us honor their noble decision by not trying to stymie their plans with taxpayer-paid medical care. And let us personally thank these heroes when we see them.
James Runsvold, Caldwell
Partisan politics
As someone raised in Idaho who reads a chapter of Proverbs every morning, I’ve been saddened and disturbed by the recent levels of vitriol in “conservative” politics.
I was relieved to see that both our Idaho Senators Crapo & Risch found common ground with 67 other U.S. senators in voting for the recent infrastructure bill. This infrastructure investment should have been doable years ago. Our transportation infrastructure facilitates our entire economy. Greenhouse gas pollution needs to be reduced.
Thank you senators Crapo & Risch for acting on your best judgment for the long term interests of our country, rather than succumbing to the unbridled anger of fleeting partisan politics.
Adam Novak, Nampa