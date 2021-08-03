Well done
My thanks to Idaho Press and Jeanne Huff for your July 25, 2021, article on Bill Heyob and his team of service officers at the Idaho Division of Veterans Affairs. Bill’s work has made him a “community treasure.” He brought a unique enthusiasm and dedication to purpose as a veteran’s service officer. Through diligent effort, he acquired an extensive working knowledge of national and state regulations governing veterans benefits and successfully applied them to the needs of a countless number of Idaho veterans; especially, veterans who had become disenchanted with the VA. The diligent work of Bill and his team of veterans service officers has restored faith in the VA for many veterans. Well done!
Garrett Randel, Eagle
Climate
Betsy Russell’s recent article (Local Water Districts Take Measures to Conserve During Unprecedented Drought, July 23) is very concerning, especially since the Treasure Valley is growing rapidly. Hot and dry summers are expected to be more common in the future because of climate change. Will there be enough water for everyone who wants to live here? Our grandchildren will have to deal with the consequences of our excessive greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. Climate change action needs to happen now at the federal level. Congress should pass legislation that will reduce fossil fuel use to stabilize the climate, and the only way that can happen is if voters call or write and ask them to do it. The Growing Climate Solutions Act, which passed the Senate, is a good start. Several other good climate bills have been proposed, including the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill that prices carbon. Our congressmen need to hear from their constituents that climate change is an important issue and action needs to be taken now.
Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle
Private property
Your GPS might be wrong! Have you ever thought about that? Many landowners are having issues with people who rely on GPS instead of using good ol’ common sense. If a landowner has a big sign that states private property, dead end, not a through street, or even your GPS is wrong turn around, why would you choose to ignore the signs? This is becoming a bigger and bigger problem because our valley is being subdivided and private farms are being pushed out. Just because a dirt road looks like it leads to a place you want to go (like a new subdivision), when there are signs posted, please do your part and respect the landowner. After all, you are TRESPASSING on private property!
Marcie Coffman, Caldwell
Public health
You must not smoke in public places. You must wear seat belts. You must not use your cell phone while driving. You must have car insurance to drive. You must drive on the right side of the highway. You “must” come to a full stop at a stop sign. You must wear a seat belt while traveling in a car. Why, because it is best for All. You must wear a mask. Is the reason for this “must” different from the reasoning for the other requirements? Are you one who is avoiding ALL of the other “musts”? Evidence is mounting as to why you should be vaccinated. As our population continues to increase, so will the need for the “musts”. So will the reasons for the need of vaccinations. This is how All of us can move forward.
Samuel Snider, Meridian
Free market
The hit piece on Janice McGeachin, July 18, “McGeachin abandons free markets,” is one of the most asinine pieces I’ve ever read.
What free market?? There is no free market; there hasn’t been for more than 100 years when American medicine was taken over by evil monopolistic forces. Since then, we’ve had a medical MONOPOLY, a medical CARTEL.
In 1989, Dr. Victor Penzer, Boston, wrote, “(H)ealth and medicine are natural economic antagonists. If people were healthy, medicine would be obsolete.” And, “(M)edical research and education are financed directly or indirectly by the disease industry and therefore they serve the industrial interests primarily. ...”
G. Edward Griffin wrote about this in his book, “World Without Cancer,” as did Eustace Mullins in “Murder by Injection: The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America,” P.J. Lisa in “The Great Medical Monopoly Wars,” and as have others.
Check out the lawsuit the chiropractors won against the AMA crowd for violation of the antitrust act: “An unreasonable restraint of trade in violation of...the Sherman (Antitrust) Act.”
Some “free market”!!
Violet Fuller, Mackay
Grandstanding
I am bewildered by our Idaho Government. Governor Little is sending our Idaho State Police to the border to help control illegal immigration. According to the Pew Research Center, Idaho has an estimated 35,000 unauthorized immigrants in Idaho. Since an estimated 25 — 60% of farm laborers are illegal, wouldn’t Idahoans be better served by addressing the problem in Idaho? Why doesn’t Brad keep our officers here in Idaho and send them to his neighbor’s farms, orchards and dairies? How about checking the home landscaping or the businesses of fellow lawmakers? They must employ illegals or know of employers of illegals. Why else did the GOP this winter propose a bill issuing driving privileges to illegals in Idaho. Not surprisingly, the bill was supported by the Associated General Contractors of Idaho and the Idaho Dairymen Association. The fact is we have the same issues in Idaho that the rest of the country has. The problem is we really don’t want to try to solve the issue, we just love the rhetoric and grandstanding.
Dudley Ward, Eagle
Projects
In five years, Boise’s Office of Community Engagement has grown from a staff of two to 18, with plans to add four more next year—“22 in ‘22.”
With all that in-house public involvement expertise, one has to wonder why large segments of the community continually find themselves blind-sided by major proposals like a multi-million-dollar Murgoitio Park land swap or a $100-plus-million Safdie library-cum-event center.
Then, once public opposition manifests to such not-very-well-thought-through projects, the city hires an outside consultant for $150,000 to $300,000, plus expenses, to try to reshape public opinion through focus groups and targeted media.
The millions spent on outside PR consultants would be better spent educating city staff in how actually to develop informed public consent from the get-go:
First, identify all who will be affected by a project, especially those who might later object.
From the very beginning, those affected “publics” must truly be involved in the proposal’s every aspect—no surprises.
Their concerns must be heard; their interests, understood and acknowledged.
Better projects, with far less backlash will result.
Gary Richardson, Boise
Vaccines
Thank you to all the health care providers who are insisting their staff get immunized! The oath of the medical profession is a selfless one and I greatly appreciate all those who honor it. Those who do not care if they infect vulnerable sick patient should NOT be in that profession. If one contracts the infection from an employee of the hospital who refuses to get the vaccine, then that person should be sued into the ground for negligence. If they don’t even care about the risks they bring to the a person who is extremely ill and vulnerable, they SHOULD be fired. To those who disagree or consider doing what is needed to protect the innocent extreme, please expose someone you LOVE to the illness, feel the suffering and loss when they die with a tube in their throat. When they lower your loved one into the ground, remember to thank the hospital worker who gave them the disease. NON-Vaccinated Health worker = KILLERS. I have lost a loved one from COVID, it hurts!
Deborah Wirt, Boise
Thanks
THANK YOU! THANK YOU to several elected officials & others in Ada County, who were alert enough to involved themselves in the selection process for the recently-resigned Sheriff Bartlett. My sincere gratitude for their looking out for all Ada County residents goes to local mayors from Star, Eagle, Meridian, Kuna & Garden City, as well as several Republican precinct committeemen & others. Their advocacy for Matt Clifford overcame the lack of complete background information in the initial round of selection at the Republican Central Committee meeting in June.
Add to that, a huge thanks to Ada Co. Commissioners Kendra Kenyon & Rod Beck for their ultimate choice of Clifford as the replacement. They listened to those who knew we needed the most qualified candidate — and a sheriff who would not be burdened by anachronistic social & historical ideas leftover from the mid-20th century.
Arlene Studer, Boise