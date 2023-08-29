The August 22 edition of the Idaho Press had a letter from Kimberly Payne. In her letter she wrote about having to sleep in her car because she could not afford the rent for a studio apartment in Meridian or any other nearby city despite having a job. More and more Idahoans are finding themselves without a home because they can not afford rent. It does not seem that the cost of rent will go down anytime soon. People should not have to resort to sleeping in their car or on the street.
There is a solution. The advocacy group Results is working with members of Congress to implement a Renters Tax Credit. A RTC for households paying more that 30% of their total income for rent, would result in housing stability, fewer evictions and reduced homelessness. Lend your voice to advocating for a Renters Tax Credit.
Kristine Paulson
Boise
TRUMP INDICTED WHILE TRUE CRIME IS IGNORED
When Pontius Pilate, the Roman Governor of Israel gave the population a choice to either give a pardon to, Barabbas or Jesus Christ they chose, Barabbas.
With, the Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, trying to become a, Democratic Puppet, she reminds me of Pontius Pilate.
Other than the excitement of trying to try and have former, President Trump eliminated from the, President Election, she is showing how one sided the, Democratic Party has become with going to great lengths to show how corrupt this, Democratic Machine has become.
This corrupt party is constantly, showing people of the, US how weaponized they have become. They allow a corrupt, President that has destroyed true Democracy in this once great country.
The current media of the “machine” has ignored, TRUE CRIME, and has magnified, GARBAGE INDICTMENTS.
Our history over the years shows how attractive we have become to other terrible countries, who go to great lengths and hardships to get here.
If we don’t fix this apparent corruption soon, we will at least stop immigration.
Dave Silva
Boise
TRUMP HAS PROVEN HIMSELF TO BE A MENACE TO DEMOCRACY
Supporters of Donald Trump decry his four indictments as 1) politically motivated and 2) timed to coincide with his most recent campaign for the presidency. They never mention the substance of what is being alleged. Everyone of voting age in this country should accept Jack Smith's invitation to carefully read each of the indictments. They are filled with factual statements. Most of the charges against Mr. Trump are based on his own statements, tweets and actions. He cannot deny them and doesn't. They are matters of public record and are well-documented. Instead, he vilifies everyone who disagrees with him and plays the victim. Upon reading each of the indictments, we should each honestly ask ourselves this question: Is this the type of person in whom we want to entrust the powers of the executive branch of our government? I believe, after reading each of the indictments myself, that the answer is a resounding No. Mr. Trump has proved himself time and again to be a menace to our democracy.
Mark Nations
Boise
