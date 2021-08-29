Recklessness
I have been waiting to get a hip replacement surgery for three years. I am not unable to walk. Why? The first year was because of the demand surpassing the number of surgeons and surgery slots. The second and now third year because of COVID. The hospitals are short staffed because some staff refuse to be vaccinated and because patients who refused to be vaccinated are now taking up space and even dying. Those of us in need of surgery are being denied because of the irresponsible behavior of others. Those adults who refuse to be vaccinated are sabotaging the health of this country. They are as guilty as our advisories: Taliban, ISIS, al Qaeda, China and Russia in endangering our safety and well-being. I understand that young adult males and children may not be good candidates for the vaccine, but adults refusing to be inoculated are endangering the younger generation. This closed mindedness is recklessness. Hospitals should deny them care so those desiring care can receive it.
Judithann Hill, Boise
Playing with rats
The West Ada School Board has decided to allow parents to opt out of the requirement that school-aged children should not play with rats in order to combat the spread of bubonic plague. Meanwhile, many parents in the West Ada School district wore black shirts to show they are not afraid of losing their children or their teachers to the Black Death. One parent stated it was not fair for their child to be denied their freedom to play with rats and that isolation from rats would cause personal harm to their child’s ability to socialize and have fun.
Larry Chase, Boise
Initiative process
The recent Idaho Supreme Court ruling invalidating the legislature’s attempt to limit the initiative process is just the legislature’s latest attempt to keep the people’s voice from being heard. It comes after the furor over the passage of the initiative to expand Medicaid a few years ago. Before that was the cancellation of the stupid “Luna Laws.” And, if you go back far enough, there was the initiative that mandated term limits on state legislators that they were able to simply ignore. (I never understood how that was possible.)
The legislature has many times attempted, sometimes successfully, to make it harder to qualify an initiative for the ballot. Maybe this Supreme Court decision will slow them down. Or maybe the cost of hiring private law firms to argue cases unsuccessfully, on the people’s dime — nah, that’s never a consideration. After this latest episode, legislators were reported as saying that the people’s remedy, if they don’t like a legislative action, should be to vote to replace them. Now that’s a proposal I can support.
Walt Thode, Boise
Vaccines
With possibly 40% of Idahoans refusing to take the vaccination and also not wearing masks it seems this will leave an enormous amount of vaccine doses available and perhaps going to waste. With the poor countries of the world crying for the injections we should perhaps start sending the vaccine to those countries free of charge and restore some of the world’s good opinion of America.
Keith Briggs, Nampa