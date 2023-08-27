Re Trump mugshot: Moms and Dads have seen that look before. It’s the face of a kid who has, in spite of his repeated insistence, been told NO, and NO again, and again, and again and again — a kid who has insisted on having his way and been thwarted.
Far (far,far) from “menacing” or “tough”, that is the face of a brat feeling helpless. Keep this in mind when you see that mug on t-shirts (but try not to laugh — you might get hurt).
Melissa Dodworth
Boise
CALDWELL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION NOV. 7
Very important Caldwell School Board elections will be held on November 7th. The current board members’ actions appeared to be ignorant and evil when they proposed Policy 3281 to be implemented into the Caldwell school system. This policy, as you know, would allow ‘so-called’ transgenders to have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms with children of the opposite sex. These board trustees tried to sneak this policy onto their agenda last December 12th when parents were preparing for Christmas. Parents, please stand up, protect your children and vote these apparently agenda driven people off the board. It’s time to elect good Christian, family-oriented individuals to get our schools back to their purpose of educating our kids and supporting out community’s values. The days of passive parenting are over! If you don’t protect your children, who will? And if not now, when? Please vote for Nicole Trakel Zone 3 and Nicole Hyland Zone 4 on November 7th!
Russell Cuddleback
Caldwell
