PARENTS HAVE SEEN THAT LOOK BEFORE 

Re Trump mugshot: Moms and Dads have seen that look before. It’s the face of a kid who has, in spite of his repeated insistence, been told NO, and NO again, and again, and again and again — a kid who has insisted on having his way and been thwarted.

