Gov. Little urging businesses to honor teachers. Really? Honor teachers? You first. Idaho's government, from the top down, clearly does not honor education, nor anyone in that profession at any level. That's verifiable. You throw out an occasional bone and expect the citizens to ooh and ahh. That $2 billion dollars you're so eager to spend would eliminate every school bond and levy in this state; plus provide a living/competitive wage for teachers and aides, allow cities and towns to budget and undertake much needed improvements; and still have a State surplus. The 12% & 10% you’re bragging about is immediately canceled by those levies and bonds and nothing is improved. Because education and educators are not a true priority, Idaho’s educators, students, families, and businesses suffer. The reckoning is coming. It’s already started: Loss and lack of educators, low go-on rates, lack of an educated workforce, loss of business opportunities (you really think Micron will build more here?!) and the list goes on. Put the money where your mouth is.
Ellen Spencer
Eagle
'Old cowboy wisdom'
The guest commentary by Idaho Attorney General candidate, Tom Arkoosh, caused me to recall a piece of purported old cowboy wisdom that I encountered a couple of decades ago. When Labrador's spokesman, Brent Littlefield, dismissed Ben Ysura, Jim Jones and Lydia Justice Edward's as "a pile of old politicians", I am reminded that "no tree is so tall that a short dog can't lift his leg on it".
Alan McNeely
Boise
'Intentional obfuscation'
On August 19th, Idaho US Senator Risch Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee posted on a social media Twitter account some shockingly deceptive misinformation. He linked the evil Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist El Shafee Elsheikh to Assad's Syria, misleading Idahoans to also conflate ISIS with the Syrian Government. In the real world, the exact opposite is true: ISIS is trying to overthrow Assad and the Syrian Government. If President Biden made such a gaff, Republicans would use it as further evidence of Biden's mental incompetence brought on by extreme old age. Granted, Risch is only six months younger than Biden, but I would still disagree. This was an intentional obfuscation meant to further a dangerous neoconservative pro-war agenda. This is an outrage, because Idahoans deserve the truth from our government- particularly in matters of war.
Bjorn Handeen
Coeur d'Alene
Vallivue bond election
Vallivue has a bond election on August 30th for two new elementary schools. State funds and impact fees do not go to schools. Meanwhile city councils are approving subdivisions and apartment complexes even though the District personnel have told them the schools are very overcrowded. We need 66 and 2/3 vote to pass this bond. Please vote yes. You vote at regular polling place.
Ina Thompson
Nampa
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion