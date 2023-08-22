I work in Meridian. I go to church in Meridian. However, I cannot afford rent for a studio in Meridian or any nearby city, actually. So I am forced to sleep in my car. Yesterday, 2 cops approached me while I was eating breakfast in my favorite Meridian McDonald’s parking lot and told me that sleeping in my car anywhere in the city of Meridian would get me a misdemeanor! Seriously! I’m not a drug user, drink beer, own weapons, have a criminal record, even use nicotine. I can’t sleep in my car before work because the costs of studios are sky rocketing? What about the large cities that have safe parking programs? The cop told me to go to Boise to the shelter parking lot but I called the 24 hour one, they said that’s incorrect, I would be towed. What if a traveler stops in Meridian to rest at night? Will they get a misdemeanor? What if a bar goer decides to sleep off the buzz instead of driving?
Kimberly Payne
Boise
PLEASE REGISTER AND VOTE
Have you ever felt your political party doesn’t appreciate you? I’m lucky to be a Democrat living in Idaho where we appreciate young people who get involved, vote and encourage their peers to do the same. I love that Democrats volunteer to help plan fundraisers and events, serve on committees, volunteer for boards, run for political offices and vote.
We Democrats don’t necessarily agree about every issue or way of doing things but we are all in favor of protecting the environment and public lands, access to healthcare and public education and ethics in government.
If you are feeling pushed aside and not appreciated by your political party, there are other options.Some people choose to be unaffiliated; others prefer to be an Independent, a Democrat or Republican.
What is most important is making sure your voter registration is up to date, participating by studying the issues and considering the candidates (not just choosing based on a letter after their name). Then VOTE in every election. You matter.
Kayla Dodson
Boise
CHANGE NEEDED IN HOW ASSESSMENTS ARE DONE
Idaho’s Market Value Assessments plan for residential homeowners and apartment building owners is a complete bust!
This sneaky legislated plot to extract property tax revenue from homeowners is wrong, inconsistent, outlandish, and has only led to disastrous outcomes.
My home value increased over $200,000 in 2021 and 2022. Outrageous!!!
Then in 2023, the bottom falls out and the entire Ada County market value assessment declares that market values have drastically decreased since 2022, and a strong majority of homeowners have had their homes DEVALUED by over $100,000. More expensive homes have seen their market values plummet by over $500,000!
SOURCE? Ada County Assessor website, search by address. TRUE STORY!
The solution? Stop with the market value assessments and go to standard appraisal calculations! The annual results will be more consistent, moderate (increases and decreases) and property taxes will be more stabilized.
Homeowners are getting gouged royally!!
Don’t blame the assessors, they are only doing what the legislature tells them to do.
Jack Armstrong
Boise
