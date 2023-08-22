Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

TOO-HIGH RENT LEAVES FEW OPTIONS

I work in Meridian. I go to church in Meridian. However, I cannot afford rent for a studio in Meridian or any nearby city, actually. So I am forced to sleep in my car. Yesterday, 2 cops approached me while I was eating breakfast in my favorite Meridian McDonald’s parking lot and told me that sleeping in my car anywhere in the city of Meridian would get me a misdemeanor! Seriously! I’m not a drug user, drink beer, own weapons, have a criminal record, even use nicotine. I can’t sleep in my car before work because the costs of studios are sky rocketing? What about the large cities that have safe parking programs? The cop told me to go to Boise to the shelter parking lot but I called the 24 hour one, they said that’s incorrect, I would be towed. What if a traveler stops in Meridian to rest at night? Will they get a misdemeanor? What if a bar goer decides to sleep off the buzz instead of driving?

