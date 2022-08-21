Bad news
The news today was, as usual, bad. Some goon arsoned a church; West Ada School Board denied everyone their expressive rights (First Amendment); knowing Trump was not home the FBI showed up, probably expecting a confrontation with the Secret Service cowboys, the same guys that erased their Jan 5 and 6 communications.
Like it or not, oil is the cornerstone of our economy- transportation, asphalt, and manufacturing. Oil CEOs emulating Scrooge McDuck started the inflation to punish Biden for interfering with their business. I hope they’re rolling in it.
Joe Bejsovec
Boise
‘Annexing Avimor’
The issue of annexing the largest housing development in the history of Idaho is looming over the residents of Eagle. Although the reality of annexing Avimor will have significant and perpetual impacts on all residents of Eagle, the issue will be decided solely by the City Council and Mayor following a review by Planning and Zoning.
No public vote will be held.
The city has previously sought resident input for their plans on many different issues. Sports Complex? Shooting Range? Sent a survey. Fiber Optic Network? Saw the second survey for that just this week.
Where is the survey for the most impactful decision in the history of Eagle?? Quaint, unique Eagle is poised to become a sprawling conglomeration. Eagle’s total land area would become over 65 square miles, second only to Boise in the entire state of Idaho.
Know another city roughly 65 square miles? Stockton, California.
Lynlee Fertal
Eagle
Sportsmanship
This past week a heartwarming display of sportsmanship went viral when a 12-year-old Little League batter embraced the pitcher who had unintentionally hit him.
It was a scary moment as the ball’s impact left the boy lying at home plate. Thankfully, the helmet cushioned the impact, and the boy was able to get up unhurt and go to first base.
Recognizing that the pitcher was visibly upset the batter walked toward the mound embracing the pitcher and letting him know all was OK.
This display of sportsmanship recalled an experience in my final game of coaching Little League baseball over 20 years ago.
A 14-year-old boy who I will call “Timmy” tearfully approached me apologizing for his father’s conduct. The boy’s father had just left the baseball field after yelling at me for substituting his son.
“Timmy” understood that another player had taken his place so that all would play in the All-Star game.
Given positive guidance by influential adults our youth understand priorities in life with sportsmanship paving the way.
Bob Fontaine
Eagle
‘Lame government’
Lame Government: Since there is no longer any give and take between the parties, they seem dead set against each other and waste time on investigating each other. I suggest that we split the country. The Dems like the east coast, so they can have everything east of the Mississippi. The Rep. get everything west. Of course that would require a lot of moving But it could be the solution. It’s time to do something, how much longer can we live under these conditions. It seems like it’s a way to save at least half the country.
John Vrbanac
Meridian
‘Moms deserve to live’
Per Merriam-Webster, abortion is “the termination of a pregnancy.”
Idaho GOP delegates voted against any abortion exceptions for the life of the mother in their platform, approving this language: “We reaffirm our support for the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.”
Here are some ways Idaho moms will be forced to die if this platform becomes law:
One in fifty pregnancies are ectopic — when the fertilized egg implants itself not in the uterus. Most ectopic pregnancies grow, rip apart the mom’s tissues, causing severe bleeding. These moms will bleed to death unless an abortion is performed. There is no other treatment.
Placental abruption is when the placenta tears open. Placental abruption often leads to life- threatening bleeding and dangerous blood poisoning. When a baby is not able to live outside the womb, Idaho moms will have to wait until their baby’s heartbeat stops before receiving life-saving abortion care. Usually the mom is dead by then.
Idaho moms deserve to live. The Idaho GOP platform of forced death must not become law.
Kama Parrish
Nampa
Federal money
So Idaho is getting $34.3 million dollars from the federal government, those same people who have been vilified by Idaho Republicans? Put your money where your mouth is, Idaho. Pay your own way instead of allowing higher-taxed states to carry you.
Shannon McCalla
Sweet
‘Make America Great Again’
Does “Make America Great Again” imply we are not great? Even those who hate us think we are. Not for our wealth, nor our secure borders, nor low unemployment rate, nor anything that Trump has done for us while President. We are envied as the oldest democracy in the world. And we have maintained that distinction through scrupulous adherence to democratic principles such as the peaceful transfer of power and that no man is above the law.
We’re clinging precariously to that greatness. Many of us excuse Trump’s attempt to manipulate voting results. Excuse his attempt to send fake electors to Congress. Excuse his attempt to persuade Pence to ignore states’ audited results. And, presently, excuse Trump’s illegal retention of highly classified documents. He claimed he had none. Then he claimed the FBI planted them there. Now he claims he has the unilateral power to “declassify” anything, without procedure and, apparently, retroactively, after being busted with them.
Do we want greatness or king? Should we be wearing “M.A.M.A.” hats; “Make America a Monarchy Again”?
Alan Malone
Nampa