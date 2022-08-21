Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bad news

The news today was, as usual, bad. Some goon arsoned a church; West Ada School Board denied everyone their expressive rights (First Amendment); knowing Trump was not home the FBI showed up, probably expecting a confrontation with the Secret Service cowboys, the same guys that erased their Jan 5 and 6 communications.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments