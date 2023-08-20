Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MAYBE IT'S TIME FOR TERM LIMITS 

Yes, politics is a tough business. Look what it has done to our congressional delegation. We have known these men for decades. It seemed safe to assume they were principled statesmen who would courageously defend America in times of existential crisis. It has been sickening to see them exposed as cloakroom cowering Trump toadies whose primary motivation is holding onto their offices. They know Trump is a textbook sociopath and wannabe autocrat whose Big Lie incited the insurrection to stop the transfer of power to the honestly elected president. They know that when America needed them most they literally turned and ran. They had the chance to do the most important right thing in their careers and didn’t. And they continue to be meekly complicit to one of the greatest internal threats our nation has ever faced. These men have shown us that their Job One is self-preservation. Shut up, lay low and hope the crisis passes. What a pitiful legacy. I have never favored term limits but maybe it is the lesser evil.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments