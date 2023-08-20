.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Yes, politics is a tough business. Look what it has done to our congressional delegation. We have known these men for decades. It seemed safe to assume they were principled statesmen who would courageously defend America in times of existential crisis. It has been sickening to see them exposed as cloakroom cowering Trump toadies whose primary motivation is holding onto their offices. They know Trump is a textbook sociopath and wannabe autocrat whose Big Lie incited the insurrection to stop the transfer of power to the honestly elected president. They know that when America needed them most they literally turned and ran. They had the chance to do the most important right thing in their careers and didn’t. And they continue to be meekly complicit to one of the greatest internal threats our nation has ever faced. These men have shown us that their Job One is self-preservation. Shut up, lay low and hope the crisis passes. What a pitiful legacy. I have never favored term limits but maybe it is the lesser evil.
Ross Borden
Boise
STOP GLORIFYING MARIJUANA
June 29th's release of the liberal Boise Weekly contained some very unnecessary stories that celebrated and glorified the growth and usage of an illegal substance in the state of Idaho......marijuana.
A vast majority of Idahoans do not wish for the legalization, usage, and growth of marijuana so why does the Idaho Press sanction such reports in the Boise Weekly?
The first title you see as you thumb through this wretched edition is "Weed and Your Pets: Don't Let Fido Eat Your Stash.
Then comes "Top Pot Pet Names""
"THC is Illegal...But CBD isn't."
"Puff, Puff and Pass...to Ontario."
"On the legalization of marijuana: Where is Idaho?"
"A hemp-ing hand: Treasure Valley Cannabis Company".
Most Idahoans don't even want hemp being grown and sold in Idaho because we look at legalizing hemp as allowing the pot heads of Idaho one foot in the door.
Many Idahoans see marijuana usage as a practice which is a black mark on the morals of Idaho.
Even the White House should adopt the credo; "Things go better with Coke".
Doug Sweaney
Caldwell
DEBATE IS GOOD FOR ONE'S EDUCATION
I disagree with Ms. Jacobson's advice to avoid taking a course with a professor whose politics and insensitive speech she finds objectionable. I would suggest just the opposite approach. I took a Marxism seminar in college, even though I was no fan of the professor who taught the course. He advocated communist ideology (e.g., violent revolution, dictatorship of the proletariat, etc.) at a time when, I believed, the fall of the Soviet Union, the Cambodian genocide, and political repression in China had conclusively demonstrated the failings of that political system. However, he did make strong and, for me, novel arguments about America's own failings (income inequality, racism, sexism, atrocities in Vietnam and Latin America). We had many lively and heated discussions in that seminar and I still regard it as one of the best learning experiences of my college career. I think Boise State students are smart enough to hear and debate all kinds of viewpoints, and make up their own minds. It is a good way to prepare for the real world.
Paul Hilding
Boise
MOON TWISTS COURT'S OPINION
I received an email today from the Idaho Republican Party containing a statement from Dorothy Moon regarding the recent Supreme Court opinion regarding the ballot title issue brought before the court by Reclaim Idaho. I am not sure which opinion Ms. Moon read, but clearly the court sent the issue back to Raul Labradors Court for rewording of the short and long descriptions on the ballot initiative. Yet Moon states:
"The Idaho Supreme Court refused to let Reclaim Idaho advance several misleading and inaccurate claims contained in their latest initiative proposal."
I believe Reclaim Idaho largely got (better ballot titles) exactly what they wanted when they brought this issue before the Court, but leave it to Dorothy Moon to twist the Court's opinion. I think as long as she just keeps repeating her twisted interpretations, she will keep thinking Idaho Republicans are too naive to understand reality. So very sad.
Patrick Klocke
Boise
To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.