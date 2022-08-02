Separation of church and state
Didn’t our fore fathers want to keep State and Religion separate? Watch how personal religious beliefs have influenced the laws of our Nation in recent years.
Phylis Gilman
Meridian
Shooting Solutions
Good for Mike Crapo and his solutions and agenda to stop the mass shooting. However the mental health programs will take many years to get ahead of “mental illness recovery”. In the meantime the shootings continue because the mentally unstable have access to the weapons.Its fine to say law abiding citizens are not the problem, but in the meantime our citizens and children are being killed, and will continue to be, as we await mental health care oversight. We must have longer wait time when purchasing these weapons, gun shop owners need training in recognizing those that (recently) purchased at a young age.If there was a wait period the mentally ill person may have de-escalated his thoughts or someone may have noticed.Society needs to be more vigilant with reporting perceived loneliness and isolation, try to reach out.Lastly the schools need improvement regarding no entrance into the buildings.Our grandchildrens middle school in Central Washington has no entry from the public including parents. Children are brought to the office and cleared to leave with vetted adult.(outside of class time)
Sharon Simmons
Nampa
‘Internal attack’
In 246 years the United States has survived invasions by the British. Also, World Wars with Germany, Japan and Italy. Close calls with Russia and others who have tried to bring us down.
Our past leaders, Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Reagan have led us through very tough times. In WW11 we lost 402,000 men most were between 18 and 22 that saved our nation.
For many years we have had honest and unselfish leaders helping us through these extreme dangers.
Now we have one person who has put together a program for our mass destruction. A son who openly is allowed to get rich by using the influence of our administration. A Justice Department who lets these people break the law with total impunity. A party that wants all the power they can gain by allowing potential future voters illegal immigration. Certain media that ignores the truth.
There are honest leaders that need to help us start the end of this internal attack.
Is this the new, Mongolian Candidate?
Dave Silva
Boise
Armed teachers
I have an idea...
How about offering law enforcement classes in the education curriculum so that teachers can be legally armed in schools. Then, police department budgets won’t be strained financially to provide the support.
Jack Call
Meridian
Change
The only thing guaranteed between birth and death is change. Change is something that has terrified the Republican party for decades. This fear has intensified since 2004, the last time a Republican president won the popular vote. GOP fear of change skyrocketed in 2008, when an African American was elected president. What do most Republicans fear most these days? Is it free and fair elections with a higher turnout by women and younger, more educated voters? Is it the truth about January 6 insurrection and the reality of how Republicans were suckered in by Trump’s Big Lie? Is it the steady decline in the birth rate of white, non Hispanics in the US? Is it the possibility of sharing political power with those “evil” Democrats? Is it the fear of American voters who don’t look, speak, pray, vote, love, or think like most Republicans do? What Republicans should fear most in November are the Trump worshiping fake election liars and violent white supremacists, who will proudly identify as Republicans on ballots in every US state.
Steven Shake
Caldwell
‘Reclaim Idaho’
Warm enough? Republican and former US Secretary of Defense Bob Gates warned decades ago that global warming was a national security threat. For decades his fellow Republicans have successfully blocked efforts to mitigate man-caused global warming. Have we passed the tipping point, beyond which man-kind will have no ability to reign-in our destruction of our environment? Maybe. For political gain, Republicans have rolled back restrictions on guns on the streets, seemingly encouraging a gun in every pocket, a gun in every purse. Hot heads, the disenfranchised, and criminals now shoot over 300 Americans, and kill over 100 Americans, daily. Is it now impossible to get those guns off the streets? Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and traitor Donald Trump, have packed the Supreme Court with conservatives who have imposed their own religious doctrine on all Americans, denying all women control over their own bodies. RINO far-right extremist are trying to kill public education and are making Idaho less welcoming, diverse, inclusive, and a less desirable place to live, work, and raise a family. Reclaim Idaho! Vote!
Tom Newton
Caldwell