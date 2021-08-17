Liberty, Freedom, The B17 and Covid Vaccines
First, a huge thank you to the Nampa airport and the Commemorative Air Force for brining the B17, the Flying Fortress, to Nampa. I took my grandsons so they would remember what their great grandfather did to preserve their freedoms. My Father flew 27 Missions in the B17 in WWII to preserve liberty for all Americans. At 18 years of age he risked his life, his family and his future 27 times for you. I want you to remember his patriotism and his sacrifices, holed up in a freezing cold bomber shooting down enemy planes, so you and your loved ones could enjoy the liberties you have today. How about you honor my Father and the thousands of soldiers, many who perished in WWII, by doing two simple things: get a vaccine and wear a mask. If you haven’t been vaccinated and you complain about masks, remember your loved ones who fought for your freedom. They gave their all to preserve your life and liberty. Thank you.
Jim Giuffre, Boise
McClean and Body Cams
I read where the Boise Mayor of Boise is demanding that police body cam videos be released prior to the investigation being completed. My question is why the Mayor is suddenly injecting her self into police dept./prosecutor’s office procedures? For many years our police dept has done an exemplary job of protecting and serving the city of Boise and maintaining the highest standards. Now suddenly the mayor, apparently to appease her constituents, wants to inject herself where she is not needed. Before we start to transform Boise into a clone of Portland or Seattle I think the mayor could use her time reviewing building permits and dog ordnances and not interfere with areas she knows nothing about to garner votes.
Christian Klein, Nampa
Invest in education
Last week I received an email from Governor Brad Little informing me I will receive a State Income Tax refund. The Governor touted the state’s rapid growth and economic gains. How can a state ranked 51st in per-student funding and be one of only five states in the U.S. to provide ZERO funding to early childhood education refund tax money? This is the time for Idahoans to invest in our future by supporting early childhood education and our K-12 system.
I won’t drag the reader through all of the ways we are failing our students, teachers and families. I would urge you to direct your refund towards organizations who will make sure that money goes towards helping improve education. I will send my refund to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children given their work with local collaboratives across the state. We encourage others to donate their refund to organizations that support education like their local school foundations, community schools, and other entities that work to improve education in Idaho.
Tom Beckwith, Ketchum
Harmful rhetoric
Another “Olympic” record broken!. Daniel Silver claimed that the sneaky Democrats are infiltrating the political offices across Idaho and will turn Idaho blue. The record: the most violations of the ninth commandment in one essay.
Where are the Democrats making headway? Ada County? Republicans dominate the county commission. They also hold most all county-wide offices, except the Dems snagged the coroner’s office! Municipal elections are non-partisan, but I think we could fairly well guess as to the party of choice of the mayors of the county (including Boise). Check the statewide offices as well. No Democrats. None. Zero. Zilch. Not even close.
Where’s this data to which you refer? Produce it, if you can. Provide some truth, Mr. Silver.
You mention “out-of-staters” moving to Idaho and imply that they are bringing in non-Idaho ideals. The ones that I have encountered moved here to get away from the places from where they hailed, not to spread their politics.
This type of rhetoric does not serve the people of Idaho. Please stop, before it’s too late.
Rob Blaine, Boise
Unwinnable war
The long-running Afghan U.S. military campaign is not a winnable war.
Some compare the Afghanistan war as unwinnable, just like Vietnam.
In many ways they are correct because in Vietnam our American warriors were not only fighting the Viet Cong, in jungle-like conditions but also Russia and China indirectly because they were supplying armaments to North Vietnam.
Ret. General Jack Keane says that the inept Joe Biden pulled out the American troops at the worse time of the year because in the warm months of the year the Taliban are most active and during the winter they hole up back in Pakistan who harbors them willingly.
America is technically fighting Pakistan indirectly and no current American leader has the (guts) to get tough with Pakistan because of their allowance of al-Qaida in their country to occupy there.
That is why this is an unwinnable war because aggression toward Pakistan could result in Russian aggression toward us.
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell